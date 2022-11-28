Read full article on original website
Related
MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35
Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
Tri-City Herald
Aaron Judge Likely to Sign Nine-Year Contract in Free Agency
Teams interested in signing Aaron Judge in free agency this offseason will need to be ready to commit to the slugger through his age-39 season. It's "increasingly likely" that Judge will land a nine-year contract this winter, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. In other words, the Yankees will need...
Tri-City Herald
Jacob deGrom Leaves New York Mets for Texas Rangers
Jacob deGrom has thrown his last pitch as a New York Met. As ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported, deGrom has signed a five-year, $185 million contract with the Texas Rangers. The deal has a sixth-year option that would increase the total value to $222 million. The Mets had been prioritizing...
Tri-City Herald
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Envisions Miguel Vargas Playing a Big Role
Toward the end of the regular season, Miguel Vargas began to display potential in 47 at-bats in the majors, slashing .170/.200/.255 with a .455 OPS. Vargas' talent earned him a spot in the postseason roster as well. Although he didn't get an at-bat, there is room for growth and opportunity this upcoming season.
Tri-City Herald
Bryan Reynolds Requests Trade From Pirates, per Report
Pirates star outfielder Bryan Reynolds has requested a trade from the team, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Jason Mackey reports, although it is “unclear” as to why Reynolds made the decision. In response, a Pirates spokesman said the request will not have an impact on the team’s plans moving...
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Tri-City Herald
Former Cowboys CB Deion Sanders to Coach Colorado Buffaloes
Former Dallas Cowboys defensive back Deion Sanders was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame with the class of 2011. That cemented his legacy as a player in the NFL. Little did we know that he would begin a new legacy, maybe even a greater one than that of the player.
Tri-City Herald
Why Los Angeles Won the Kevin Fiala Trade with Minnesota
Last season, winger Kevin Fiala put up career-best numbers in goals (33) and points (85) for the Minnesota Wild. In what was to some a questionable move, the salary-cap-strapped Wild decided that Fiala – who was scheduled to be a restricted free agent last summer – was too expensive a component to be retained. Minny GM Bill Guerin traded Fiala to the Los Angeles Kings for a first-round draft pick and prospect defenseman Brock Faber.
Comments / 0