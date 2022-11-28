ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Joel Eisenberg

Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership

A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
Review: Infinix Zero Ultra

180W fast charging is nothing short of a game-changer. The screen is outstanding. The phone has two batteries, meaning lower overall capacity. I’m not wildly enthusiastic about the curved screen. Dumpster truck worth of bloatware. 7.6. Overall. I’ve spent the past decade writing about phones. Looking back through my...
Musk says Apple never considered removing Twitter from App Store

Remember when Elon Musk claimed that Apple threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store? As it turns out, that was all one big sham. Elon Musk has threatened to build his own smartphone if Apple and Google remove Twitter from their app stores. This followed a series of tweets...
This $80 ATTOP drone is down to just $45, perfect for first time fliers

If you’re looking for a fun way to pass the time this holiday season, this is the drone for you. Right now, ATTOP has this 1080P FPV foldable drone down to just $45 with promo code U5KIY856 and clipping the 40% on-site coupon. It typically sells for $80. You even get your pick of color: White or Blue.
How to create a live wallpaper on iPhone and Android

When you look at your phone, one of the first things you see is your wallpaper. So, you might as well choose something visually appealing, right?. Some people prefer simple, unobtrusive backgrounds, while others opt for photos of pets, family members, or celebrities. But the image is a dying medium. Now, it’s all about video.
Lock Socket: Never worry about a stolen phone charger again

Public areas are a haven for stolen phone charges. It’s 2022; something out there must prevent this, right? There is, and it’s called Lock Socket. Lock Socket is an innovative lock that prevents lost or stolen phone chargers. Here’s how it works: Snap the charging block onto it,...
Apple’s SOS via Satellite feature saves stranded Alaska man

Apple’s new Emergency SOS feature has only been out for a couple of weeks, but it’s already been credited with rescuing a stranded Alaska man. A Daily Dispatch report from the Alaska State Troopers details the use of the Emergency SOS feature after the man became stranded. Traveling...
Apple’s Crash Detection feature triggers false 911 calls from skiers

A recent report from KSL explains how Apple’s new Crash Detection feature triggers unwanted 911 calls. Dispatchers in Summit County, Utah, have received an influx of Crash Detection calls, but most aren’t related to car accidents. Instead, the alert goes off while people are skiing at nearby ski...
Google is finally issuing refunds for Stadia hardware purchases

After notifying customers of its plans to shut down Stadia, Google has started refunding customers who purchased Stadia hardware from the Google Store. The company tweeted earlier this week that refunds would start processing immediately on Google Store purchases and to look out for an email with refund instructions. “Heads...

