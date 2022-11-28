Read full article on original website
Police investigating Provo woman found dead in roadway
PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — Provo Police say they are investigating a woman found dead in the middle of the roadway in the 800 block of W. 800 North. near 850 West. Officer Shad LeFevre said police were notified about the woman being found around 5:30 p.m. Thursday evening. Detectives and medical examiners responded, but as of Thursday night, they had not determined the woman’s cause of death or how her body ended up in the roadway.
Suspect identified in University of Utah hidden camera case
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police have identified 32-year-old Frederick William Weitze as the suspect involved in a case of cameras hidden in all-gender bathroom stalls at the University of Utah. Weitze was booked on four Class ‘A’ misdemeanors of voyeurism by concealed electronic equipment and one third...
Tips to avoid scams when shopping for the holidays
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Many Americans will start their holiday shopping in the coming weeks if they haven’t started already. According to the FBI, the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) receives a large number of calls in the early months of each year, which they say suggests a correlation with holiday season shopping scams.
This popular full-service day spa now has a location in Draper
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — It’s time to treat yourself! And with the stress of the holidays in full effect, you deserve to relax in a setting like no other. For those living in Salt Lake County, a new full-service spa from an ever-growing Utah favorite has now arrived.
How to give the gift of romance this Holiday
Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — With so many ways to show affection to our romantic partners — intimacy is considered to be one of the best forms of connection. Sadly, for many men, the connection between intimacy and romance can become lost in their relationships with the onset of erectile dysfunction (ED).
This is how a simple plasma donation can save lives
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — While we all know of plasma centers in town, many of us still don’t understand how important this plasma is in saving lives every day. One of the leading names in the industry, Grifols, is a trusted brand with Plasma Donation Centers located all around Utah. These centers include Biomat USA, Talecris Plasma Resources, and IBBI.
Where you can find homemade candles, soaps, candies and more in Ogden
Northern Utah this shopping experience is in your neck of the woods! Christmas shopping is made easy for you this morning. Jennie Thacker the owner of Simple Treasures boutique stopped by the show to share gifting ideas that you can find all in one location. There are dozens of local...
What is video marketing and how can it help?
Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — The world of marketing has changed a lot over the years, especially for small businesses that are trying to make a lot happen with not a lot of resources. Joining us to discuss the state of transition is Cameron Porter, the Owner and Executive Producer of Robin Hood Studios.
Small Business Christmas Market
SALT LAKE CITY, UT – Get all your holiday shopping done in one place with small businesses. Delilah Collings joined us to tell us about the Christmas creators collective that is being held on Saturday, December 3rd from 4-8 PM. It is free to attend and a perfect way to finish your shopping. You might be wondering what event this is. It is a local pop-up market that brings together small businesses and shoppers alike a few times a year to support each other and create a community. You can expect over 60 local vendors with unique products and giveaways.
