WFPD arrests man for murder
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man Friday on a murder charge. 23-year-old Johnny Rivera is suspected of murdering 57-year-old Mauricio Garcia, according to WFPD. Police said both the suspect and victim were clients at the North Texas State Hospital. Officers were sent to...
WFPD arrests aggravated robbery suspect
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A suspect wanted with connection to an aggravated robbery from November of 2022 has been arrested, according to the Wichita Falls Police Department. 17-year-old Emily Renee Wolf was taken into custody on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 after police reportedly received a tip about her whereabouts....
Burkburnett man killed in ATV accident
A Burkburnett man died on December 2, 2022, when he was thrown from an ATV.
YCSO pursuit ends in Archer County
A Wichita Falls woman was arrested late Tuesday in Archer County following a vehicle pursuit that began in Young County.Samantha Fowler, 17, was arrested on charges of evading arrest in a motor vehicle, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two, under 4 grams, and possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces.At 11 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, a Young County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a white 2015 Mercedes Benz commit a traffic violation at Hwy. 79 and Hwy. 114 in Olney and attempted to stop the vehicle, according to a press release from YCSO.“The deputy activated his emergency lights in an attempt to stop the vehicle for the violation. The vehicle turned off its headlights and accelerated to speeds over 130 MPH,” the YCSO release stated. “The deputy pursued the vehicle north on SH 79 for approximately 5 miles.”For the full story, see the Saturday, Dec. 3 edition of The Graham Leader.
Repeat Wichita Falls forger sentenced to prison
A repeat forger Wichita Falls police have warned area merchants to watch for has pleaded to six more charges of forgery and theft.
Three people injured in freeway accident
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A multi-vehicle accident sent three people to the hospital Saturday. According to police, shortly after 4 p.m., officers responded to reports of a injury accident on Central Freeway near the Jacksboro Highway overpass. Firefighters, and emergency medics responded to the scene. Three people were transported to the hospital. Fire engines and […]
Texarkana Man Killed In Crash
Last Tuesday, A crash on US 287 in Clay County, Oklahoma, near Bellevue, killed Terrance Bradley, 47, of Texarkana, and passenger Geneinde Taylor-Edwards of Grand Prairie. Bradley was driving a Honda Civic, attempted to make a U-turn, and failed to yield the right of way for a Peterbilt 18-wheeler. The 18-wheeler was a car hauler and complicated the crash scene when it lost cars.
Traffic stops lead to smuggling arrests
Separate traffic stops from Monday into Tuesday led to the arrest of three men in Young County, two on Hwy. 114 near Loving and Jean and one in Olney.Elmer Yonatan-Dionicio Tuy-Renoj, 24, of Guatemala, and Willy Geobani Funez-Flores, 36, of Honduras, were separately transporting eight individuals on Hwy. 114 in their vehicles. The two were arrested by the Young County Sheriff’s Office and charged with smuggling of persons.Daniel Abdiel Siguenza-Salazar, 20, of Virginia, was transporting four individuals and was arrested by Olney Police Department and charged with smuggling of persons.YCSO deputies made stops on the evening of Monday, Nov. 28 and the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 29 on Hwy. 114, east of Jean for traffic violations, according to a release from YCSO. The vehicles were SUVs and the deputies observed several individuals in each vehicle.For the full story, see the Saturday, Dec. 3 edition of The Graham Leader.
WFPD searching for missing man
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is searching for a missing man as of Thursday night. In a Facebook post, WFPD officials identified the man as 68-year-old Terry Howard, aka Mike. Howard reportedly walked away from Advanced Rehab, at 4810 Kemp, Thursday afternoon. He was wearing...
UPDATE: Police ID pedestrian hit by SUV on Wednesday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has released more details in a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash which happened on Wednesday afternoon. According to PIO Christopher Blessing, the victim, now identified as Lillian Tolson, was crossing Highway 7 headed north from the Pizza Hut parking lot when a Hummer traveling eastbound struck her.
Man charged with arson, threatening person with bow and arrow
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man previously charged with threatening someone with a bow and arrow now faces an arson charge. Michael Farley is charged with one count of second degree arson, and endangering a human life during arson. According to court documents, Farley set fire to a house...
WFPD honors officers at ceremony
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department honored their officers with a ceremony celebrating the awards of some officers, the retirement of a handful, and the promotion of two. “Policework is about serving and protecting the community and every time, especially in the last 10 years and...
Fourth “Forever” horse thief sentenced
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The fourth of the young men who stole a horse honoring two McNiel students has pleaded guilty, just over two years since the theft. Dakota James, 20, was sentenced in 78th District Court to 8 years probation and a $6,000 fine. All four defendants were sentenced to probation, but one, Zachary […]
OSBI still investigating ‘suspicious’ disappearance of Oklahoma man
OSBI are now referring to the disappearance of a 69-year-old man from Cotton County, Oklahoma as "suspicious".
Charges filed against man for shocking person with cattle prod, killing two dogs
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An arrest warrant has been filed for a Lawton man accused of shocking someone with a cattle prod and shooting another person’s dogs. According to court documents, Isaac Molina got into an argument with one victim after being bit by one of the dogs. Investigators...
Victims identified in fatal Clay County crash
The two people killed Tuesday in a wreck on U.S. 287 near Bellevue have been identified.
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week December 2, 2022
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
Crime Stoppers looking for church burglar
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers needs your help locating a church burglar. According to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers, on November 17, 2022, at 2:14 a.m. a Hispanic or Black male entered the Bethel Asamblea De Dios Church located at 2706 Sheppard Access Rd. The Facebook post on the Crime Stoppers page said […]
Part of Anchor Road closed to thru traffic
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Part of Anchor Road between Barnett Road and Turtle Creek Road is closed to thru traffic until further notice, according to the City of Wichita Falls. City officials said the road is part of their 2022 drainage maintenance repairs project, which requires repairs to be...
K9 Bond sniffs out drugs in Main St. arrest
Olney’s K9 Officer Bond nosed out a haul of drugs during a traffic stop on Main Street that sent a Los Angeles man to Young County Jail, Police Chief Dan Birbeck said. Bond’s partner, Officer Miranda Wright, stopped David Huang, 28, on the 400 block of West Main Street on Oct. 4 for having an expired registration, Chief Birbeck said. Officer Wright asked to search the vehicle after noticing the smell of marijuana emanating from the vehicle and Mr. Huang’s nervousness, Chief Birbeck said. Mr. Huang denied that he had any illegal substances in the vehicle, which he said he rented from Enterprise Rent-A-Car a few days earlier, the chief said.
