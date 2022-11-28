ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Henry County Daily Herald

No. 9 Clemson, No. 23 UNC stumble into ACC title game

Momentum is getting a week off as both No. 9 Clemson and No. 23 North Carolina will meet in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game Saturday night at Charlotte, N.C., coming off losses. Clemson (10-2, 8-0 ACC) dropped a 31-30 decision to in-state rival South Carolina last week, falling to...
CLEMSON, SC
Henry County Daily Herald

Georgia Injury Report Prior to Conference Title Game Against LSU

The University of Georgia is set to play in the SEC Championship game for the fourth time under head coach Kirby Smart, looking to win its second conference title under Smart. The Bulldogs are currently 17.5-point favorites over SEC West champion LSU Tigers. The Tigers are fresh off a shocking loss at the hands of the Texas A&M Aggies, who entered the contest with as many conference wins as Vanderbilt.
ATHENS, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Auburn hires Hugh Freeze as next head coach

Auburn hired Liberty's Hugh Freeze to become the program's next football coach Monday. ESPN reported that Freeze signed a six-year deal with an average annual value of $6.5 million.
AUBURN, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Failing pipe causes sewer overflow in McDonough

McDONOUGH — The Henry County Water Authority has notified the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental Protection Division of a sanitary sewer overflow on Nov. 22 on Grover Turner Way in McDonough. Authority officials determined that the likely cause of the overflow was a blocked sewer line clogged by...
MCDONOUGH, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Henry County nonprofit hosts food drive for Giving Tuesday

McDONOUGH — Bags of canned goods, fresh produce and assorted snacks were distributed to dozens of Henry County residents who were looking for the extra helping hands on Giving Tuesday. The drive-through distribution was part of the weekly food drive sponsored by the Community Development for Real People, a...
HENRY COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy