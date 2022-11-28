Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Henry County Daily Herald
No. 9 Clemson, No. 23 UNC stumble into ACC title game
Momentum is getting a week off as both No. 9 Clemson and No. 23 North Carolina will meet in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game Saturday night at Charlotte, N.C., coming off losses. Clemson (10-2, 8-0 ACC) dropped a 31-30 decision to in-state rival South Carolina last week, falling to...
Henry County Daily Herald
Georgia Injury Report Prior to Conference Title Game Against LSU
The University of Georgia is set to play in the SEC Championship game for the fourth time under head coach Kirby Smart, looking to win its second conference title under Smart. The Bulldogs are currently 17.5-point favorites over SEC West champion LSU Tigers. The Tigers are fresh off a shocking loss at the hands of the Texas A&M Aggies, who entered the contest with as many conference wins as Vanderbilt.
Henry County Daily Herald
Auburn hires Hugh Freeze as next head coach
Auburn hired Liberty's Hugh Freeze to become the program's next football coach Monday. ESPN reported that Freeze signed a six-year deal with an average annual value of $6.5 million.
Henry County Daily Herald
Stone Mountain Park cancels 'Snow Mountain' attraction for third straight year
There will be no “Snow Mountain” at Stone Mountain Park this year, the park announced Tuesday on its web site. It will be the third year in a row that the popular attraction will not be held at the park. ‘Snow Mountain’ began at the park in 2008 but hasn’t taken place since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Henry County Daily Herald
Failing pipe causes sewer overflow in McDonough
McDONOUGH — The Henry County Water Authority has notified the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental Protection Division of a sanitary sewer overflow on Nov. 22 on Grover Turner Way in McDonough. Authority officials determined that the likely cause of the overflow was a blocked sewer line clogged by...
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County nonprofit hosts food drive for Giving Tuesday
McDONOUGH — Bags of canned goods, fresh produce and assorted snacks were distributed to dozens of Henry County residents who were looking for the extra helping hands on Giving Tuesday. The drive-through distribution was part of the weekly food drive sponsored by the Community Development for Real People, a...
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County Commissioner joins forces with Aylo Health to bless 15 underprivileged families for the holiday season
McDONOUGH — A Henry County commissioner is expecting to join forces with an area medical care center to bring joy to some Henry County residents this Christmas season. Commissioner Bruce Holmes, in partnership with Aylo Health, will be working to bless 15 local families of Henry County in the coming weeks.
Comments / 0