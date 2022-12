Waveland police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Thursday at a local service station. Officers were dispatched to the Mobil Food Mart at 612 Hwy. 90 — also known as the “Wave Stop and Shop” — at about 7:32 p.m. on Thursday, “regarding an armed robbery that had occurred,” Chief Michael Prendergast said in a press release.

WAVELAND, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO