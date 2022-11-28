Community Missions’ 10th annual #GivingTuesday

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Community Missions is having their annual Giving Tuesday this week! Nine restaurants from the Niagara Falls community and around 100 volunteers will partner with Community Missions for its 10th annual #GivingTuesday event on Tuesday, November 29.

For the 10th year, #GivingTuesday is being held on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. This also comes after Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday. #GivingTuesday is meant to refocus the shift from spending to giving, which is what the holidays are all about!

“It is hard to believe that we are celebrating our 10th year of participating in #GivingTuesday,” said Christian Hoffman, VP of public relations and development at Community Missions. “We are so pleased to welcome volunteers back for this day, as we’ve been unable to do so the past two years. The Niagara community is so generous, and we look forward to seeing the impact our volunteers and supporters can make this year!”

Starting on November 28, nine local restaurants will participate in “Dining for Dollars.” It’s a week-long event where each restaurant will donate a portion of its sales to Community Missions. Participating restaurants include:

· Anchor Bar , 114 Buffalo Ave., NF; 285-2521 – Monday, Nov. 28

· Power City Eatery , 444 3rd St., NF; 304-1990 – Tuesday, Nov. 29

· The GoldBar , 435 3rd St, NF; 205-8838 – Tuesday, Nov. 29

· Parkway Prime , 401 Buffalo Ave., NF; 524-3347 – Wednesday, Nov. 30

· Spot Coffee , 24 Buffalo Ave., NF; 215-6000 – Wednesday, Nov. 30

· Rainforest Cafe , 300 3rd St., NF; 278-2626 – Thursday, Dec. 1.

· Sēvā Tapas Bar & Lounge , 200 Rainbow Blvd., NF; 804-7444 – Thursday, Dec. 1

· Bella Vista Ristorante , 7001 Buffalo Ave., NF; 299-0344 – Friday, Dec. 2.

· Cantina Falls , 310 Rainbow Blvd. Suite 110, NF; 299-1001 – Friday, Dec. 2.

Students will also get the chance to volunteer! Niagara University students will kick off the day at 6:30 a.m., preparing breakfast for those staying at Community Missions. High school students from around the area will be working to spread Christmas cheer around the mission later on by decorating and wrapping presents, while others will serve lunch in the Community Kitchen.

Those interested in donating as a part of #GivingTuesday at Community Missions can donate online here. Volunteer opportunities can also be found here.

