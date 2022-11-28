ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Federal lawsuit filed challenging NY online hate speech law

A New York law prohibiting hate speech on social media is being challenged. The federal lawsuit was just filed against New York State Attorney General Letitia James by the Volokh. Conspiracy Legal Blog and the Peter Thiel-backed video site Rumble Inc. They claim New York’s law will hurt online services...

