Illinois State

Can I drive in Illinois with an out-of-state license?

By John Clark
 5 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you’re new to driving in Illinois, you may be wondering how long you can legally drive on an out-of-state license.

According to the Illinois Secretary of State, drivers moving to Illinois can use their home state driver’s license for 90 days. To become a legal resident of the state, a person must obtain an Illinois driver’s license or a state identification card.

Is a loud exhaust legal in Illinois?

To get an Illinois driver’s license or state ID, you must visit a Secretary of State facility to take a vision test, a written exam, and possibly a driving test.

New residents have 30 days to apply for an Illinois title and registration after they move into the state.

Illinois also allows for drivers from another country to drive using that license while they visit the state. However, an International License is not valid in Illinois.

Illinois also requires that all drivers carry insurance.

Mike Dodge
5d ago

NO you'll immediately be arrested and convicted and sentenced to 7 year's in the Penitentiary PERIOD very serious offense

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

