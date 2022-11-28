Bill Belichick got facts wrong while defending his defense's ugly 2021 showing vs. the Bills

For the latest on the Patriots, check out WEEI and Audacy's "1st and Foxborough."

Bill Belichick is so salty about the Buffalo Bills bludgeoning his defense last season that he can't even keep his facts straight.

On WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show" this morning, Belichick rebuffed a question about New England's defense being unable to force a single punt in either of its last two meetings with Josh Allen and the Bills in 2021, including the 47-17 thrashing in the Wild Card Round.

"We had them in punt formation on the first series of the game in the second game and gave up a fake punt. So, I wouldn't really put that on the defense," the coach quipped.

Here's the problem, though: the scenario Belichick described didn't happen last year at all.

Zack Cox of NESN noted the Bills didn't send their punt unit out once in the teams' final two meetings of last season, with Buffalo facing just one fourth down on an opening drive of Week 16 -- from the Patriots' 3-yard line. (That drive ended in a touchdown throw to Isaiah McKenzie.)

New England did force one turnover-on-downs in that Week 16 meeting and had the ball at the end of each half, but no punt formation or fake punt occurred. Then, we all know what took place in the playoff game: Buffalo scored a touchdown on every single offensive drive except the last when backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was in for Allen up 30 points.

The Bills did hit the Patriots with a fake punt in the first quarter of a game at Gillette Stadium recently, but that was in 2020.

The next time the Patriots make the Bills punt will be the first time since the snow bowl game in Week 13 last season. Hopefully, that happens sooner rather than later on Thursday night.