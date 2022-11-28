Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTVCFOX
Eastside Utility customers still frustrated with inconsistent water woes
APISON, Tenn. — Some Eastside Utility District customers are still frustrated when it comes to their monthly water bill. We spoke with one customer, Samantha Mullins two weeks ago, and right now she says nothing has changed. It makes me very angry and I feel bad for other people...
WTVCFOX
New CPD social media coordinator fired same day as FOP shares concerns over his employment
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Thursday the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) shared concerns over the employment of the new Chattanooga Police's social media coordinator, claiming he uses "anti-police rhetoric." On the same day CPD says they fired him, but say that the fact that it was on the same day...
WTVCFOX
Bomb squad detonates suspicious backpack near MAINx24, no threat to the public says police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE. Market Street has now reopened after Chattanooga Police cleared the scene where a "suspicious package" was reported Saturday morning. Witnesses say Chattanooga Police were concentrating on a backpack as they investigated the “suspicious package” on Main Street on Saturday morning, as they waited for the annual MAINx24 parade to begin.
WTVCFOX
Hamilton County commissioner says narrow Cummings Highway overpass an emergency situation
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Hamilton County Commissioner Joe Graham says when the interstate gets backed up with traffic, the Cummings Highway overpass is the only resort to escape it. And in certain emergency situations those extra minutes spent waiting could add up. "It's a nightmare for all of us...
WTVCFOX
TDOT awards phase II construction contract for I-75/I-24 split change; Almost $161 M
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has awarded a contract in the amount of $160,954,545.00 to Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc. of Charleston, Tennessee. The contract is for what TDOT is calling phase II in the I-75/I-24 split modification process. The project will extend from Spring...
WTVCFOX
HCSO: Red Bank High student arrested after bringing knife to school, threatening student
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Red Bank High student was arrested after bringing a knife to school and threatening a student Thursday, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says. According to HCSO, the SRO arrested the student who they say intentionally brought a large kitchen knife to the school with the admitted intention of harming another student.
WTVCFOX
All activity stopped in Polk County's Ducktown Law court building; Health concerns cited
Polk County, Tenn. — All activity and court proceedings are being moved from the Ducktown Law Court building, to Benton (Polk County Justice Center/Jail) until further notice. The request was made by the Polk County Commission and Polk County General Sessions Judge Brooklynn Townsend confirmed the stoppage in a...
WTVCFOX
Charges dropped against former policy advisor for Hamilton County Mayor Wamp
HAMILTON County, Tenn. — UPDATE: A Collegedale court confirmed to us Friday, Davis Lundy has had all charges dropped against him. Lundy was arrested in Ooltewah in early October and charged with driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of an open container of alcohol, and refusal of implied consent.
WTVCFOX
Collegedale Walmart carjacking suspect arrested after leading police on a chase Friday
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — The suspect of a carjacking at a Collegedale Walmart was arrested after leading police on a chase while under the influence Friday, an affidavit reveals. The affidavit says police noticed a stolen white Nissan Kicks traveling eastbound on the 5600 block of Brainerd Road which there...
WTVCFOX
Legal feud between Hamilton County Mayor and Attorney continues, despite pushes to stop it
Hamilton County, Tenn. — Despite the Hamilton County Commission's best efforts to put the legal feud between Mayor Weston Wamp and County Attorney Rheubin Taylor on hold, it seems the County Mayor is pressing forward with his goal of removing Taylor as the county's attorney. Wednesday. November 30th, Mayor...
WTVCFOX
Baylor's Red Raiders take the Blue Cross Bowl & take home a gold ball
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Baylor's Red Raiders take the Blue Cross Bowl and take home a gold ball. The Red Raiders win their second football state title in program history and first football state championship in 49 years. Baylor beat Montgomery Bell Academy in the Blue Cross Bowl at Finley...
WTVCFOX
Murray County School Administrator arrested for child molestation says GBI
Murray County, Ga. — UPDATE: We reached out to the Murray County School system for a comment on this situation. They say Dr. Rachelle Terry has been placed on administrative leave with pay. We've obtained her mugshot. Murray County school says her contract with them keeps Terry on paid...
