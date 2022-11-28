ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVCFOX

Bomb squad detonates suspicious backpack near MAINx24, no threat to the public says police

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE. Market Street has now reopened after Chattanooga Police cleared the scene where a "suspicious package" was reported Saturday morning. Witnesses say Chattanooga Police were concentrating on a backpack as they investigated the “suspicious package” on Main Street on Saturday morning, as they waited for the annual MAINx24 parade to begin.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy