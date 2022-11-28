Read full article on original website
erienewsnow.com
Harborcreek Home Seeks Answers for Consistent Flooding
A home off Bartlett Rd. in Harborcreek is trying to find someone to help with a consistent flooding problem from a creek in their backyard. "Pretty much anytime it rains, we'll get [the water] to come up over the bank," said Adam Sestak, who bought his home in 2020, and now must manage flooding after every heavy rain. "End of September when we have the really heavy rain... [it] affects my basement, my foundation, and the neighbor's basement and foundation."
Georgia county ordered to extend absentee ballot deadline in runoff election
A superior court judge in Georgia has ordered Cobb County to extend its deadline for accepting absentee ballots in the US Senate runoff after a lawsuit claimed that numerous voters who had applied for absentee ballots had not received them. The suit, brought by the Southern Poverty Law Center and...
Arizona secretary of state seeks investigation of Republicans who balked at certifying election
The Arizona Secretary of State's Office on Friday asked state and local prosecutors to investigate and take enforcement action against two Republican officials who had balked at certifying their county's election results by the legal deadline. In the referral letter, State Elections Director Kori Lorick said Cochise County Supervisors Tom...
