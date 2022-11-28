ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taxpayers can expect "refund shock" when they file 2022 tax returns

It's called "refund shock," and many taxpayers can expect to see it when they file their 2022 tax returns, and there may not be a lot most of us can do about it.Thanks to pandemic relief measures passed by Congress in the last year of the Trump administration, and especially during the first year of the Biden administration, many Americans got very big tax refunds earlier this year. But don't count on a repeat."We call it refund shock or refund whiplash, and really it has to do with a lot of the tax benefits put in place last year as...
India plans federal oversight of all real-money online games

NEW DELHI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - India's planned regulation of online gaming will apply to all real-money games after the prime minister's office overruled a proposal to only regulate games of skill and leave out games of chance, according to a government document and three sources.
US economy added a robust 263,000 jobs in November

CNN — The US economy added 263,000 jobs in November, defying aggressive action from the Federal Reserve to cool the economy and bring down decades-high inflation. The unemployment rate held steady at 3.7%, according to the latest monthly jobs snapshot from the Labor Department, released Friday morning. Economists surveyed...
US hiring stays strong, complicating Fed's inflation fight

WASHINGTON — The nation’s employers kept hiring briskly in November despite high inflation and a slow-growing economy — a sign of resilience in the face of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes. The economy added 263,000 jobs, while the unemployment rate stayed 3.7%, still near...
Wall Street ends mixed following strong data on wages, jobs

Worries about inflation weighed on Wall Street Friday, leaving major indexes mixed after a report showed wages for U.S. workers are accelerating, which is good news for them but could feed into even higher inflation for the nation. The S&P 500 ended 0.1% lower after having been down as much...
Google appeals huge Android antitrust fine to EU's top court

LONDON — Google is challenging a record European Union antitrust fine that took aim at the Android operating system's role in restricting mobile competition and consumer choice. The company said Thursday that it filed the appeal against the 4.125 billion euro ($4.3 billion) penalty “because there are areas that...
