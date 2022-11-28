Read full article on original website
Taxpayers can expect "refund shock" when they file 2022 tax returns
It's called "refund shock," and many taxpayers can expect to see it when they file their 2022 tax returns, and there may not be a lot most of us can do about it.Thanks to pandemic relief measures passed by Congress in the last year of the Trump administration, and especially during the first year of the Biden administration, many Americans got very big tax refunds earlier this year. But don't count on a repeat."We call it refund shock or refund whiplash, and really it has to do with a lot of the tax benefits put in place last year as...
The IRS reminds Americans earning over $600 on PayPal, Venmo, or Cash App transactions to report their earnings
If you use third-party payment platforms, like PayPal, Venmo or Cash App, to collect payments for your side gig or business, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) wants to remind you to report payments of at least $600. This rule is aimed at individuals who run a side hustle, small business...
Social Security update: Boosted direct $914 Supplemental Security Income check to be sent out this month
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their second December payment by the end of the month, with the final payment of the year to be slightly higher than the rest.
DeSantis' administration will freeze almost $2 billion worth of assets belonging to BlackRock
Governor DeSantis and his administration will pull about $2 billion worth of assets managed by BlackRock, following in the same footsteps as Louisiana and Missouri. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr.
India plans federal oversight of all real-money online games
NEW DELHI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - India's planned regulation of online gaming will apply to all real-money games after the prime minister's office overruled a proposal to only regulate games of skill and leave out games of chance, according to a government document and three sources.
5 Top Stocks for December
From game-changing products to indisputable growth catalysts, this list of top stocks has something for all.
US economy added a robust 263,000 jobs in November
CNN — The US economy added 263,000 jobs in November, defying aggressive action from the Federal Reserve to cool the economy and bring down decades-high inflation. The unemployment rate held steady at 3.7%, according to the latest monthly jobs snapshot from the Labor Department, released Friday morning. Economists surveyed...
US hiring stays strong, complicating Fed's inflation fight
WASHINGTON — The nation’s employers kept hiring briskly in November despite high inflation and a slow-growing economy — a sign of resilience in the face of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes. The economy added 263,000 jobs, while the unemployment rate stayed 3.7%, still near...
Wall Street ends mixed following strong data on wages, jobs
Worries about inflation weighed on Wall Street Friday, leaving major indexes mixed after a report showed wages for U.S. workers are accelerating, which is good news for them but could feed into even higher inflation for the nation. The S&P 500 ended 0.1% lower after having been down as much...
How much was your raise? ‘Job changers’ pay surges 15.1%, ‘job stayers’ 7.6%, report says
RESEARCH TRIANGE PARK – This new report will likely cause you to ask: How much was my raise (if any)? And: Is it time to move on to a new job in order to bump your compensation package?. ADP, which focuses on human resources, talent, time management, benefits and...
Google appeals huge Android antitrust fine to EU's top court
LONDON — Google is challenging a record European Union antitrust fine that took aim at the Android operating system's role in restricting mobile competition and consumer choice. The company said Thursday that it filed the appeal against the 4.125 billion euro ($4.3 billion) penalty “because there are areas that...
