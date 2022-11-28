ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Jose Abreu joins Astros on 3-year deal

By 670 Staff
 5 days ago

(670 The Score) As expected, the White Sox have moved on from first baseman Jose Abreu, the heart and soul of their team for nearly a decade.

Abreu has signed a three-year deal with the reigning champion Houston Astros, the team announced Monday evening. Abreu will now have the chance to compete for a championship and slot into a dangerous Astros lineup that had a hole at first base with Yuli Gurriel hitting free agency. Abreu's deal is expected to be worth $60 million across three seasons, according to reports.

Abreu, who will turn 36 in January, hit .304 with 15 homers, 75 RBIs and an .824 OPS in 157 games in 2022. He had spent his entire nine-year MLB career with the White Sox, who originally signed him to a six-year, $68-million deal ahead of the 2014 season after he defected from Cuba.

Abreu won the American League MVP award in the shortened 2020 season, when he hit .317 with 19 homers, 60 RBIs and a .987 OPS in 60 games. He has hit .292 with an .860 OPS for his career. He's a three-time All-Star, earning those honors in 2014, 2018 and 2019.

Abreu’s exit from the White Sox comes as no surprise, as they had a logjam of first basemen and designated hitters. With Abreu gone, 24-year-old Andrew Vaughn can move to his natural position of first base instead of playing in the outfield so often.

