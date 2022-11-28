ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular Science

Why researchers are teaching AI to play Minecraft

By Andrew Paul
Popular Science
Popular Science
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vlmqR_0jQ8tXtT00 An artist's approximation of a nuclear power plant model made in Minecraft. Planet Minecraft

Nuclear fusion and Minecraft may have more in common than all the countless hours you can invest in them. As MIT Technology Review reported over the weekend, the artificial intelligence non-profit OpenAI recently built the world’s most advanced Minecraft -playing bot by analyzing over 70,000 hours of human gameplay via a new training method. While currently relegated to crafting pixelated tools and buildings, researchers claim bot’s achievements may one day help usher in breakthrough technologies like true self-driving vehicles and virtually unlimited renewable energy resources.

In order to design the first bot capable of constructing “ diamond tools ,” Minecraft ‘s in-game items that on average takes humans about 20 minutes and 24,000 actions to craft, researchers utilized a technique known as imitation learning. As its name implies, imitation learning requires an AI to watch and improve upon thousands of human input examples to achieve its intended outcomes. Reinforcement learning , another popular and effective AI design method, instead centers on unfocused trial-and-error approach to its education.

[Related: This agile robot dog uses a video camera in place of senses .]

A major previous issue with imitation learning is that it normally requires researchers to hand-label “each step,” explains Technology Review , i.e. “doing this action makes this happen, doing that action makes that happen, and so on.” OpenAI managed to sidestep this immensely time consuming process through constructing an entirely separate neural network capable of handling the labelling procedure in what it dubs Video Pre-Training (VPT). Researchers first hired gig workers to play Minecraft , then recorded 2,000 hours of their keyboard strokes, mouse clicks, and video gameplay to use as reference for a subsequent AI bot’s training.

Using the addition of VPT, the new AI program could construct items in Minecraft previously unattainable to bots reliant only on reinforcement learning, such as the estimated 970-step process for building a table from crafted planks. When imitation and reinforcement learning were combined, the bot could handle construction projects involving over 20,000 consecutive actions.

[Related: An AI that lets cars communicate might reduce traffic jams .]

Although many years away, previous reinforcement learning accomplishments such as aiding in nuclear fusion research and self-driving advancements could potentially benefit from additional support from imitation learning gains first on display via video games like Minecraft . Until then, ethical issues abound within what data troves are utilized in methods like imitation and reinforcement learning, and how effectively they can be applied .

OpenAI was co-founded in 2015 by a team including Elon Musk and Sam Altman, and counted Peter Thiel as an initial investor. Musk stepped down from the board of directors in 2018.

We’ve reached out to OpenAI for clarification on where it gathered its 70,000 hours of Minecraft playthroughs, as well as if the videos’ authors are aware of the usage, and will update accordingly.

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

I make $17,000 a month selling online courses in addition to my day job at Amazon. Here's how I set up this side hustle that only takes a few hours a week.

Jasmine Katatikarn is a tech-artist manager for Amazon who runs an e-learning business on the side. Her company, the Academy of Animated Art, sells courses that teach industry software for up to $736. She spends three to four hours a week on the side hustle and averages $17,700 per month...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vice

Scientists Increasingly Can’t Explain How AI Works

What's your favorite ice cream flavor? You might say vanilla or chocolate, and if I asked why, you’d probably say it’s because it tastes good. But why does it taste good, and why do you still want to try other flavors sometimes? Rarely do we ever question the basic decisions we make in our everyday lives, but if we did, we might realize that we can’t pinpoint the exact reasons for our preferences, emotions, and desires at any given moment.
Phys.org

The task of magnetic classification suddenly looks easier, thanks to machine learning

Knowing the magnetic structure of crystalline materials is critical to many applications, including data storage, high-resolution imaging, spintronics, superconductivity, and quantum computing. Information of this sort, however, is difficult to come by. Although magnetic structures can be obtained from neutron diffraction and scattering studies, the number of machines that can support these analyses—and the time available at these facilities—is severely limited.
The Associated Press

Descartes Labs Goes All-in on AWS to Help Organizations Harness Geospatial Data to Address Sustainability, Food Security, and Climate Change

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced that Descartes Labs, a leading space and geospatial intelligence company, is migrating its core information technology (IT) infrastructure, including its geoprocessing and analytics platforms, to AWS. By going all-in on AWS, Descartes Labs will provide commercial and public sector customers with insights that support timely decisions regarding some of the world’s most pressing challenges, including mitigating the effects of climate change, enhancing food security, protecting people, and safeguarding natural resources. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005234/en/ Source: Descartes Labs
TechCrunch

Amazon to shut down its online learning platform in India

The retailer says it will wind down the edtech service in the country in a phased manner starting August 2023. Those who signed up for the current academic batch will receive a full refund, it said. Amazon officially launched Academy, previously called JEE Ready, early last year, but had been...
Polygon

Warhammer 40K: Darktide is off to a hell of a start

Having successfully captured the joys of bonking a scabby rat over the head with a Zweihänder in Warhammer: Vermintide 2, Swedish developer Fatshark has moved into new territory with Darktide, looking to bring Left 4 Dead-esque brawling to Games Workshop’s popular Warhammer 40,000 sci-fi universe. Imagine the gruff war heroes you find in Warhammer Fantasy, now sporting garish cybernetic monocles and wielding chainsaws, guns, and grenades. It’s violent and grimdark, and despite years of working within the genre, Fatshark continues to surprise me.
Phys.org

A scalable quantum memory with a lifetime over 2 seconds and integrated error detection

Quantum memory devices can store data as quantum states instead of binary states, as classical computer memories do. While some existing quantum memory technologies have achieved highly promising results, several challenges will need to be overcome before they can be implemented on a large scale. Researchers at the AWS Center...
TechCrunch

Magic creator Richard Garfield on why he put a paper game on the blockchain

It should be noted at the outset that unlike the dubious profit-focused gameplay of your Axie Infinity and suchlike, Garfield’s new game, technically a “mode” of Blockchain Brawlers, is not focused on speculation but is more of an experiment in distribution of a complete card-based game outside traditional publishing methods.
Motley Fool

2 Megatrends to Get Behind in 2023

Businesses are rapidly shifting from using point solutions to cloud platforms. Connected TV adoption looks poised to accelerate next year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Phys.org

Flexible strain sensor enabled by carbon nanofibers can 'read lips'

Wearable, flexible strain sensors unobtrusively monitor tiny vibrations of human skin in real time and with great accuracy, thanks to innovative fabrication techniques using composite materials. High sensitivity and a wide working range are key parameters for a high-quality strain sensor, but it's difficult to attain both characteristics on the same sensor due to limitations in structure and conductivity.
Woonsocket Call

Retreat receives $400k from Meta Immersive Learning Fund, prepares for December 1st launch on MetaQuest store

The first virtual reality app that teaches how to improve life and wellness, Retreat additionally selected as finalist at the 6th International VR Awards. Retreat, the first virtual reality app that teaches how to improve life and overall wellness, is proud to announce that they have received a prestigious Immersive Learning Fund grant from Meta, the ubiquitous social platform that revolutionized the way people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. The grant, valued at $400,000, will accompany the launch of the Retreat app on the MetaQuest store, taking place on December 1, 2022.
Popular Science

This robot’s delicate touch scoops up liquid droplets without causing a splash

Robots are becoming and less clunky by the day, but few look more precise than one recently designed by a group of researchers at Colorado State University (CSU). As explained in a paper published with the Royal Society of Chemistry journal, Materials Horizons, a collaboration between two labs previously working on separate applied technologies has produced small robotic gripper that’s so delicate it can handle individual droplets of liquid.
aiexpress.io

AWS unveils machine learning (ML) tools for data science in the cloud

Synthetic intelligence (AI) and machine studying (ML) workloads can run in any variety of areas together with on-premises, on the edge, embedded in gadgets and within the cloud. Amazon Internet Companies (AWS) is hoping that as a rule organizations will select the cloud, the place it’s providing a rising array...
Black Enterprise

Boost Brain Power with this Cyber Deal on Babbel

The reasons for learning a new language are limitless. For some, broadening their language capacity can be beneficial when preparing for a trip to a new locale. Others can find value in learning something new to expand their information base. Learning a new language has also been scientifically proven to benefit one’s cognitive abilities positively.
Popular Science

Popular Science

57K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy