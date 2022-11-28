ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grants Pass, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVL

City officials call on land, business owners to open warming shelters

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The City of Grants Pass is asking land and business owners to partner with city officials in providing temporary warming shelter space for community members experiencing homelessness during severe weather. The city says funding and resource assistance to operate a warming center is available to...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KTVL

Missing woman found in Curry County hasn't returned home

Grants Pass Police Department says a woman, previously located by Curry County Search and Rescue teams, has yet to return home. According to officials, 72-year-old Josephine Golden of Grants Pass was located in the early evening of Nov. 29 on a remote road near the Lobster Creek area. Search and Rescue crews provided her with fuel for her vehicle and helped her get back to the Gold Beach area.
CURRY COUNTY, OR
ijpr.org

Advocates' survey says homeless residents are frustrated with Rogue Retreat

Volunteers with the street outreach project Judi’s Midnight Diner talked with 39 unhoused people over the summer along the Bear Creek Greenway. Results from their survey show 75% of respondents said they don’t trust the Rogue Retreat staff to treat them fairly. “You know, we ask people what...
KTVL

Fire department warns about lithium-ion battery explosions

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Fire Department says it has seen an increase in fires caused by lithium-ion batteries. According to officials, this fire broke out after a person was changing their scooter batteries on an apartment windowsill. The batteries overheated and exploded. MFD sent out these safety tips to...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Warming shelter opens tonight in Siskiyou County

YREKA, Calif. — The Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services says a warming shelter is opening tonight in Yreka. The shelter will be located at the City Council Chambers at 701 4th Street, Yreka. The shelter will open tonight, Dec. 1, from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. and tomorrow...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KTVL

Flu cases rising in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Jackson County Public Health officials and Mercy Flights announced flu levels in Jackson County are high and circulating widely. Public Health says flu activity across the state and country has increased rapidly and earlier than in previous years. According to the Centers for Disease Control...
KTVL

All Aboard! GP Express returns for third year

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass School District 7 is transforming six elementary schools into a holiday wonderland for the 3rd annual GP express. Students, families, and community members are invited to join in on the fun. The event is happening Thursday, Dec. 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KTVL

Experts encourage vaccines as flu cases rise

SOUTHERN OREGON — Medical providers are encouraging everyone to get their flu and Covid vaccinations as this winter season continues. “Our healthcare system is still recovering from the impacts of the Covid-19 Pandemic, so any increase in hospitalization from any disease is really felt quite intensely,” said Leona O’Keefe, Jackson County Medical Director.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Mount Shasta resident arrested for arson in Siskiyou County

YREKA, Calif. — A man from Mt. Shasta was arrested on Saturday after law enforcement says he started a fire. 31-year-old Greg Alan Sayers was arrested for arson by both Cal Fire law enforcement officers as well as the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office. Sayers is charged with four counts...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KTVL

Police ask for help locating man connected to fairgrounds shooting

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Police Department says it is looking for a man who may be involved in the shooting at the Josephine County Fairgrounds Saturday. According to officials, the man's connection to the shooting is still being determined. Detectives say they believe Jesus "Chuy" Morales-Martinez, 42,...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KTVL

Missing man from Grants Pass located

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE, December 2:. Josephine County Sheriff's Office says Travis James Damon has been located. Josephine County Sheriff's Office says it is trying to find a missing man, last seen in the New Hope, Grants Pass area. According to officials, 33-year-old Travis James Damon was last...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KTVL

Police find, arrest Ruch murder suspect after public tip

RUCH, Ore. — UPDATE:. Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Jose "Alfredo" Sotelo-Palma, a suspect wanted for murder, after receiving a tip about his potential location. Officers found Sotelo-Palma around 8:30 p.m. Friday evening at a property in the 2900 block of Eastside Road in rural Jacksonville. The location...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY STARTS WEDNESDAY EVENING ABOVE 1,500 FEET

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10:00 p.m. Wednesday through 10:00 a.m. Thursday for much of southern Oregon above 1,500 feet. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said total snow accumulations will range from a trace to 2 inches, but up to 4 inches above 2,500 feet. The...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Police search for robbery suspect caught on surveillance video

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Police Department says it's currently searching for the suspect caught on surveillance video during a robbery at Town & Country Market last week. According to police, a store employee reported the theft just before 9 p.m. on Nov. 25. When the employee followed...
kqennewsradio.com

HIGH WIND WATCH FOR COASTAL DOUGLAS COUNTY, SOUTH CENTRAL AND CURRY COUNTY COAST

A High Wind Watch is in effect from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning for coastal Douglas County, the south-central Oregon coast and the Curry County coast. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said south winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour with gusts up to 60 miles per hour are possible at the coastal headlands and exposed locations along Highway 101.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy