KTVL
City officials call on land, business owners to open warming shelters
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The City of Grants Pass is asking land and business owners to partner with city officials in providing temporary warming shelter space for community members experiencing homelessness during severe weather. The city says funding and resource assistance to operate a warming center is available to...
KTVL
Missing woman found in Curry County hasn't returned home
Grants Pass Police Department says a woman, previously located by Curry County Search and Rescue teams, has yet to return home. According to officials, 72-year-old Josephine Golden of Grants Pass was located in the early evening of Nov. 29 on a remote road near the Lobster Creek area. Search and Rescue crews provided her with fuel for her vehicle and helped her get back to the Gold Beach area.
KTVL
Ask10: What's being built on Rogue River Highway in Grants Pass?
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — News10 viewer Catherine asked:. "Can you please tell us what's being built near the Les Schwab on Union Avenue and what's being built across the street from Burger King on Rogue River Highway in Grants Pass?" News10 reached out to the City of Grants Pass...
ijpr.org
Advocates' survey says homeless residents are frustrated with Rogue Retreat
Volunteers with the street outreach project Judi’s Midnight Diner talked with 39 unhoused people over the summer along the Bear Creek Greenway. Results from their survey show 75% of respondents said they don’t trust the Rogue Retreat staff to treat them fairly. “You know, we ask people what...
KTVL
Fire department warns about lithium-ion battery explosions
MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Fire Department says it has seen an increase in fires caused by lithium-ion batteries. According to officials, this fire broke out after a person was changing their scooter batteries on an apartment windowsill. The batteries overheated and exploded. MFD sent out these safety tips to...
KTVL
Warming shelter opens tonight in Siskiyou County
YREKA, Calif. — The Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services says a warming shelter is opening tonight in Yreka. The shelter will be located at the City Council Chambers at 701 4th Street, Yreka. The shelter will open tonight, Dec. 1, from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. and tomorrow...
activenorcal.com
Whaleback Pack Delivers California’s Largest Known Wolf Litter in Over 100 Years
The Whaleback Pack, living in Northern California’s Siskiyou County, delivered a historic litter of pups in 2022. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed the pack added 8 pups this year, the largest known litter of wolf pups in over 100 years. The Whaleback Pack now sits at...
KTVL
Flu cases rising in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Jackson County Public Health officials and Mercy Flights announced flu levels in Jackson County are high and circulating widely. Public Health says flu activity across the state and country has increased rapidly and earlier than in previous years. According to the Centers for Disease Control...
KTVL
All Aboard! GP Express returns for third year
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass School District 7 is transforming six elementary schools into a holiday wonderland for the 3rd annual GP express. Students, families, and community members are invited to join in on the fun. The event is happening Thursday, Dec. 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30...
KTVL
Experts encourage vaccines as flu cases rise
SOUTHERN OREGON — Medical providers are encouraging everyone to get their flu and Covid vaccinations as this winter season continues. “Our healthcare system is still recovering from the impacts of the Covid-19 Pandemic, so any increase in hospitalization from any disease is really felt quite intensely,” said Leona O’Keefe, Jackson County Medical Director.
KTVL
Jackson County man arrested by Winston Police after tip revealed luring of minor
WINSTON, Ore. — A Jackson County man was arrested by Winston Police on luring and online sexual corruption charges, police said Friday. On May 26, 2022, the Winston Police Department received a tip that a man was speaking with a minor child over social media. Officers investigated the tip...
KTVL
Mount Shasta resident arrested for arson in Siskiyou County
YREKA, Calif. — A man from Mt. Shasta was arrested on Saturday after law enforcement says he started a fire. 31-year-old Greg Alan Sayers was arrested for arson by both Cal Fire law enforcement officers as well as the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office. Sayers is charged with four counts...
KTVL
Police ask for help locating man connected to fairgrounds shooting
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Police Department says it is looking for a man who may be involved in the shooting at the Josephine County Fairgrounds Saturday. According to officials, the man's connection to the shooting is still being determined. Detectives say they believe Jesus "Chuy" Morales-Martinez, 42,...
KTVL
Missing man from Grants Pass located
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE, December 2:. Josephine County Sheriff's Office says Travis James Damon has been located. Josephine County Sheriff's Office says it is trying to find a missing man, last seen in the New Hope, Grants Pass area. According to officials, 33-year-old Travis James Damon was last...
KTVL
Traffic Alert: SR 89 closed in Siskiyou County due to weather
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Caltrans says State Route 89 is closed approximately four miles north of the Shasta-Siskiyou County line due to winter weather conditions. You can check road conditions here.
KTVL
Police find, arrest Ruch murder suspect after public tip
RUCH, Ore. — UPDATE:. Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Jose "Alfredo" Sotelo-Palma, a suspect wanted for murder, after receiving a tip about his potential location. Officers found Sotelo-Palma around 8:30 p.m. Friday evening at a property in the 2900 block of Eastside Road in rural Jacksonville. The location...
kqennewsradio.com
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY STARTS WEDNESDAY EVENING ABOVE 1,500 FEET
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10:00 p.m. Wednesday through 10:00 a.m. Thursday for much of southern Oregon above 1,500 feet. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said total snow accumulations will range from a trace to 2 inches, but up to 4 inches above 2,500 feet. The...
KTVL
Three Rivers Medical Center put on lockdown after suspect shoots gun at fairgrounds
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — Officers with the Grants Pass Police Department and Oregon State Troopers responded to a report of a man firing a gun at the Josephine County Fairgrounds around midnight. While officers searched the area for the man, Asante Three Rivers Medical Center which is across Highway 199 from the fairgrounds, was placed on lockdown.
KTVL
Police search for robbery suspect caught on surveillance video
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Police Department says it's currently searching for the suspect caught on surveillance video during a robbery at Town & Country Market last week. According to police, a store employee reported the theft just before 9 p.m. on Nov. 25. When the employee followed...
kqennewsradio.com
HIGH WIND WATCH FOR COASTAL DOUGLAS COUNTY, SOUTH CENTRAL AND CURRY COUNTY COAST
A High Wind Watch is in effect from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning for coastal Douglas County, the south-central Oregon coast and the Curry County coast. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said south winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour with gusts up to 60 miles per hour are possible at the coastal headlands and exposed locations along Highway 101.
