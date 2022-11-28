Read full article on original website
C Mock
5d ago
I heard he didn't do much work as lt governor. what makes penna voters think he'll do anything as a senator?
Special election scheduled for late Pennsylvania rep's seat
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A special election will be held to replace a Pennsylvania state lawmaker who died several weeks before voters elected him to another term, marking the first of several special elections to come in a nearly evenly split state House of Representatives. The only question may be...
Kunselman to run for open seat on Pennsylvania high court
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A second Pennsylvania appellate court judge, Deborah Kunselman, said Thursday she will run for an open seat on the state Supreme Court in next November’s election. Kunselman, a Democrat, serves on the state Superior Court. Kunselman, 55, was endorsed in the primary by the Democratic...
Recount efforts hold up Pennsylvania election certifications
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania elections officials said Tuesday “a handful” of counties have not fully reported results from this month's election, at least in part because organized efforts to seek recounts are pending in court. The Department of State declined to say how many of the state's...
Community members in Pennsylvania come together to prevent targeted violence
YORK, Pa. — Urban Rural Action is launching Uniting to Prevent Targeted Violence, an 18-month non-partisan program that will bring together 28 Pennsylvanians in Adams, Dauphin, Franklin, and York counties. “[We want to] bring them together for learning about media literacy, constructive dialogue, targeted violence, engaging with each other,...
Pennsylvania joins national effort to return unclaimed property to rightful owners
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania has joined a national effort to reunite people with unclaimed property that is rightfully theirs. Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced Thursday, Dec. 1 that the Commonwealth has joined Missing Money. The website provides a way for people to search unclaimed property databases for 46 states to see if any money is waiting to be claimed.
Pennsylvania city bans declawing cats: report
A city in Pennsylvania has officially made declawing cats illegal. The practice has long been consider inhumane, and any city resident who ignores this ban will be hit with a $500 fine. SIMILAR STORIES: Philly metro area No. 1 in U.S. for share of households with cats. LehighValleyNews.com reports how...
Pennsylvania Judge charged with forging documents to stay in position
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Magisterial District Judge for Tobyhanna and Tunkhannock townships was arraigned for misrepresenting his residency in order to remain the judge for the district, police say. According to the Monroe County Office District Attorney, John R Caffese, 36, misrepresented his address in order to appear to reside within the magisterial […]
Pennsylvania Turnpike to implement open road tolling by 2025
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The 82-year-old Pennsylvania Turnpike is getting its next upgrade and it’s a big step into the future. “We are meeting the preferences of our customers," said Carl DeFebo, spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Turnpike. "We’re meeting them where they want to be met.”. Currently, 86...
Conestoga River finalist for 2023 Pennsylvania 'River of the Year'
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Conestoga River is a finalist in the 2023 Pennsylvania "River of the Year" competition. A tributary of the Susquehanna River, the Conestoga River runs a 63-mile course and drains over 475 miles of watershed in the heart of Lancaster County. "We are thrilled for...
27 charged in large-scale drug trafficking organization across Pennsylvania
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — Twenty-seven people were charged with operating a large-scale drug trafficking organization across Pennsylvania, according to Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams and Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele. The defendants were charged with committing offenses involving violations of the Pa. Crimes Code and the...
SHEETZ TO ADD WESTERN PA LOCATIONS
A Western Pennsylvanian convenience store chain has announced that they will expand their presence in their home market. Reports say that Sheetz plans to expand in Western Pennsylvania by opening 30 more stores in the region. Locations have not yet been announced, but Sheetz Real Estate Director Brian Dinges said that he feels many areas can still benefit from the 24/7 convenience options that the stores would provide. The move comes as Sheetz’ main competitor, Wawa, has announced plans to expand its footprint in the state by opening up to 40 stores in Central Pennsylvania over the next three to five years. The two have been natural rivals, offering the same services at their stores.
No, the U.S. is not going to run out of diesel fuel | VERIFY
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Fuel costs are high, though, the same can’t be said about the national reserve. Rumors recently circulating on social media warn that the U.S. diesel supply could run dry. THE QUESTION. Is the U.S. going to run out OF DIESEL FUEL and how might that...
Settlement with CarMax reached over non-disclosure of open safety recalls
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced a $1 million multistate settlement with CarMax Auto Superstores on Thursday, Dec. 1. The settlement will require CarMax to disclose open recalls related to the safety of its used vehicles before customers buy. The settlement is the result of a multistate investigation completed alongside 35 other attorneys general.
Utility rates due to increase across Pennsylvania starting today
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Beginning today, many will be paying much more for their electric bills. Energy costs are increasing by as much as 50 percent across Pennsylvania. That's tough news to hear, especially on a morning like today when the chill is on and you want to have your heat pumping. So, how can you save even as rates rise? The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is saying that prices are going up for gas and electric bills for all state-regulated electric utilities. The reason being is distribution and supply charges which make up anywhere from 40-60 percent of utility bills. Here in the Pittsburgh area, Duquesne...
Pennsylvania House Democrats will lose their majority for at least a few weeks. Here’s why.
Two state lawmakers ran for reelection while also seeking different elected positions during the midterms. This totally legal strategy will put Pennsylvania House Democrats in a bind come January. Stephen Caruso/SpotlightPA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review,...
New Pa. law increases penalties for repeat DUI offenders
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Tuesday that a new law has changed the grading of certain offenses for driving under the influence (DUI). The legislation created Act 59 of 2022, referred to as "Deana's Law," which amends the Pennsylvania Vehicle Code by increasing the...
Pennsylvania hunters struggling to find deer processors
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For hunters, it's a big time of year.But a problem for them is trying to find who will process their deer. Signs saying "full" are becoming a bit more common for deer processors around the region. "There's three in this area, and they're all great. They're all full, and they're working their butts off to get reopened up and accept deer," Dino Ciafre of Ciafre's Deer Processing said. Ciafre's place is one of three in the Mars, Butler County area. By noon Sunday, he took in 200 deer and had to stop taking any more. In the...
Pennsylvanians encouraged to apply for one-time bonus, eligibility to end on Dec. 31
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf is reminding Pennsylvanians who qualify for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate (PTRR) Program that they must apply by Dec. 31, 2022, to receive their annual rebate plus a one-time bonus rebate. “This is the only year that these one-time bonus rebates are available, and...
PSSA test scores remain below pre-pandemic levels
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Testing numbers across the Commonwealth continue to fall short of pre-pandemic levels. On Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Education released its PSSA test scores from the 2021-22 school year. PSSA data from the 4th and 8th grades showed proficiency levels down between two and 10 points from 2019 to 2022 in language arts, math, and science.
Pennsylvania physician sentenced to up to 6 years for unlawful opioid prescription
Doylestown, Pa.-based Richard Alan Kondan, DO, has been sentenced to two to six years in prison for unlawful prescription of opioids, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said Nov. 29. An investigation found that Dr. Kondan increased dosages of oxycodone without appropriate medical justification and frequently authorized refills without physician...
