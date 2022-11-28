ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 17

C Mock
5d ago

I heard he didn't do much work as lt governor. what makes penna voters think he'll do anything as a senator?

Reply(2)
5
Related
FOX 43

Kunselman to run for open seat on Pennsylvania high court

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A second Pennsylvania appellate court judge, Deborah Kunselman, said Thursday she will run for an open seat on the state Supreme Court in next November’s election. Kunselman, a Democrat, serves on the state Superior Court. Kunselman, 55, was endorsed in the primary by the Democratic...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania city bans declawing cats: report

A city in Pennsylvania has officially made declawing cats illegal. The practice has long been consider inhumane, and any city resident who ignores this ban will be hit with a $500 fine. SIMILAR STORIES: Philly metro area No. 1 in U.S. for share of households with cats. LehighValleyNews.com reports how...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania Judge charged with forging documents to stay in position

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Magisterial District Judge for Tobyhanna and Tunkhannock townships was arraigned for misrepresenting his residency in order to remain the judge for the district, police say. According to the Monroe County Office District Attorney, John R Caffese, 36, misrepresented his address in order to appear to reside within the magisterial […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
wccsradio.com

SHEETZ TO ADD WESTERN PA LOCATIONS

A Western Pennsylvanian convenience store chain has announced that they will expand their presence in their home market. Reports say that Sheetz plans to expand in Western Pennsylvania by opening 30 more stores in the region. Locations have not yet been announced, but Sheetz Real Estate Director Brian Dinges said that he feels many areas can still benefit from the 24/7 convenience options that the stores would provide. The move comes as Sheetz’ main competitor, Wawa, has announced plans to expand its footprint in the state by opening up to 40 stores in Central Pennsylvania over the next three to five years. The two have been natural rivals, offering the same services at their stores.
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX 43

Settlement with CarMax reached over non-disclosure of open safety recalls

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced a $1 million multistate settlement with CarMax Auto Superstores on Thursday, Dec. 1. The settlement will require CarMax to disclose open recalls related to the safety of its used vehicles before customers buy. The settlement is the result of a multistate investigation completed alongside 35 other attorneys general.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Utility rates due to increase across Pennsylvania starting today

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Beginning today, many will be paying much more for their electric bills. Energy costs are increasing by as much as 50 percent across Pennsylvania. That's tough news to hear, especially on a morning like today when the chill is on and you want to have your heat pumping. So, how can you save even as rates rise? The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is saying that prices are going up for gas and electric bills for all state-regulated electric utilities. The reason being is distribution and supply charges which make up anywhere from 40-60 percent of utility bills. Here in the Pittsburgh area, Duquesne...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania House Democrats will lose their majority for at least a few weeks. Here’s why.

Two state lawmakers ran for reelection while also seeking different elected positions during the midterms. This totally legal strategy will put Pennsylvania House Democrats in a bind come January. Stephen Caruso/SpotlightPA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

New Pa. law increases penalties for repeat DUI offenders

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Tuesday that a new law has changed the grading of certain offenses for driving under the influence (DUI). The legislation created Act 59 of 2022, referred to as "Deana's Law," which amends the Pennsylvania Vehicle Code by increasing the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania hunters struggling to find deer processors

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For hunters, it's a big time of year.But a problem for them is trying to find who will process their deer. Signs saying "full" are becoming a bit more common for deer processors around the region.  "There's three in this area, and they're all great. They're all full, and they're working their butts off to get reopened up and accept deer," Dino Ciafre of Ciafre's Deer Processing said.  Ciafre's place is one of three in the Mars, Butler County area. By noon Sunday, he took in 200 deer and had to stop taking any more. In the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

PSSA test scores remain below pre-pandemic levels

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Testing numbers across the Commonwealth continue to fall short of pre-pandemic levels. On Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Education released its PSSA test scores from the 2021-22 school year. PSSA data from the 4th and 8th grades showed proficiency levels down between two and 10 points from 2019 to 2022 in language arts, math, and science.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
beckersasc.com

Pennsylvania physician sentenced to up to 6 years for unlawful opioid prescription

Doylestown, Pa.-based Richard Alan Kondan, DO, has been sentenced to two to six years in prison for unlawful prescription of opioids, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said Nov. 29. An investigation found that Dr. Kondan increased dosages of oxycodone without appropriate medical justification and frequently authorized refills without physician...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy