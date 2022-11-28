ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando County, FL

Cedar Key News

WGP 2022 YANKEETOWN, INGLIS HISTORY

Topic: Larry Cohan and the history of Inglis and Yankeetown. Larry will present a 20th century look back in time with pictures and narrative. For more information contact: Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
INGLIS, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Arizona company pays nearly $500 million for Florida properties

Cove Communities expands holdings in Florida buying golf course and four 55-plus communities. Cove Communities, an Arizona company that owns mobile home parks and 55 and over communities, has bought five properties in Florida, including one in Lakeland and one near Tampa. According to the commercial real estate research firm...
FLORIDA STATE
H. Roy Adams

To His Mom, He’s a Medical Masterpiece

Jaden with his care team at Johns Hopkins All Children's.Photo byAllyn DiVito. Originally published on Nov. 22, 2022 by Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. When Sarabeth dropped her 13-year-old son, Jaden, off at his best friend’s house to spend the weekend this past June, she never imagined she would next see him fighting for his life in the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WFLA

St. Petersburg teachers make ‘rare’ Ice Age fossil discovery

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Two St. Petersburg teachers are credited for the discovery of “rare Ice Age fossils” they uncovered while diving in local waters, according to a media release from the Admiral Farragut Academy. Teachers Rick Cochrane and Henry Sadler were “thrilled” to discover a jaw bone and tusks from Mastodons that once […]
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WFLA

Fleetwood Mac co-lead vocalist Christine McVie dies, aged 79

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Former co-lead vocalist and keyboardist of Fleetwood Mac, Christine McVie has died at the age of 79, the band confirmed. The band shared a message on their Twitter page saying, “There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented […]
TAMPA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Florida city reckons with past as paved-over Black cemeteries uncovered

In the first half of the 20th century, Clearwater Heights, Florida, was a Black neighborhood — thriving, proud and anchored by faith. But being in the segregated south, African Americans couldn’t stay at the White hotel, walk on the beach or swim in the bay. In death, they were laid to rest in segregated graveyards.
CLEARWATER, FL
995qyk.com

Two Florida Highways Among Most Dangerous Roads In U.S.

Two Florida highways were listed among AAA’s most dangerous roads in the U.S.. We see a lot of accidents here in Florida. One may think it could be because we have drivers from so many different states that are not familiar with our area. Other’s blame it on cell phone usage behind the wheel.
FLORIDA STATE
The Laker/Lutz News

All Attie wants is to be loved

Attie has grown from a young pup into a 115-pound bundle of love. When she is tired, she grabs her binky (her chew toy) and climbs onto her dad’s lap for a nap on the couch. Who could say no to her face? Attie lives with Randy Jones in Dade City.
DADE CITY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Tampa tech entrepreneur, mentor dead at 41

Scott Conlon, the CEO and co-founder of MyArea Network, a digital advertising and marketing company based in Tampa, died unexpectedly Nov. 14. He was 41. The death of Conlon has devastated the Tampa Bay tech community, says Linda Olson, CEO of Tampa Bay Wave, a business accelerator of which MyAreaNetwork is a member. Conlon was also on the Tampa Bay Wave board.
TAMPA, FL
102.5 The Bone

The Gasparilla Concours D’ Elegance Is This Weekend With Some Amazing Cars On Display

While you may have heard of a Concours d’Elegance, most people have never been to one because either its pretty expensive, or its all the way in Pebble Beach in California, which is WAY too far to travel for a car show. But thankfully the Gasparilla Concours d’Elegance solves both of those problems by being both affordable, and right here in Champa Bay! The Gasparilla event was started in 2017 by Brando and Joanne Pistorius, who called in to tell me all about our local concours, and all the places near and far that cars are coming from to be a part of this excellent event. It starts Friday with a road tour through downtown Safety Harbor, through parts of Oldsmar, and then all the rest of the festivities will be at the TPC Tampa Bay Golf Club in Lutz. Kids under 16 (because you can’t drive until you’re 16) are free, and regular admission is only $40.
LUTZ, FL

