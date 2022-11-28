ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Porterville Recorder

Louisville takes on conference foe Miami

Miami Hurricanes (7-1) at Louisville Cardinals (0-7) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisville -11.5; over/under is 136. BOTTOM LINE: El Ellis and the Louisville Cardinals host Norchad Omier and the Miami Hurricanes in ACC play. The Cardinals have gone 0-4 at home. Louisville has a 0-3 record in games decided by less...
LOUISVILLE, KY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan’s Big Ten title victory all but assures Penn State to the Rose Bowl

Needing one more domino to fall their way to get to the Rose Bowl, Penn State may have gotten exactly what to needed Saturday night to start planning a trip to Pasadena. With the door swung wide open for Ohio State to crash the College Football Playoff with upsets in the Pac-12 championship game and Big 12 championship game, and with reports suggesting Ohio State would ask to not play in the Rose Bowl if that scenario was in play, the only thing blocking Penn State’s path to the Rose Bowl was Purdue winning the Big Ten championship game against...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Porterville Recorder

Bryant visits Cincinnati following Dejulius' 22-point game

Bryant Bulldogs (6-2) at Cincinnati Bearcats (5-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cincinnati -9.5; over/under is 154.5. BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts the Bryant Bulldogs after David Dejulius scored 22 points in Cincinnati's 86-60 win against the NJIT Highlanders. The Bearcats have gone 4-0 at home. Cincinnati is sixth in the AAC in...
CINCINNATI, OH
Porterville Recorder

South Alabama visits UAB after Walker's 26-point game

South Alabama Jaguars (3-5) at UAB Blazers (6-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UAB -14.5; over/under is 149.5. BOTTOM LINE: UAB plays the South Alabama Jaguars after Jordan Walker scored 26 points in UAB's 80-61 win against the Jacksonville Dolphins. The Blazers are 4-0 on their home court. UAB averages 92.1 points...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Porterville Recorder

CAL POLY 64, CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 53

Percentages: FG .396, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Tr.Armstrong 2-5, Quintana 2-7, Nottage 1-2, Battin 0-2, Goodrick 0-2, Ta.Armstrong 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ighoefe 2). Turnovers: 14 (Ta.Armstrong 6, Battin 3, Goodrick 2, Wade 2, Tr.Armstrong). Steals: 5 (Ta.Armstrong 3, Battin, Tchoukuiengo). Technical...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Porterville Recorder

NO. 11 ALABAMA 78, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 65

Percentages: FG .426, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Easley 3-5, Arians 2-4, Mims 1-1, Dentlinger 0-1, Mors 0-1, Lien 0-2, Mayo 0-6). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Kyle 2, Lien). Turnovers: 11 (Kyle 4, Dentlinger 3, Arians, Mayo, Mims, Mors). Steals: 6 (Arians 2, Easley,...
BROOKINGS, SD
Porterville Recorder

KANSAS STATE 55, WICHITA STATE 50

Percentages: FG .388, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Okafor 1-2, Walton 1-2, Bell 1-4, Porter 1-4, Ricks 0-2, Rojas 0-2, Scott 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Ballard 2, Porter 2, Rojas). Turnovers: 16 (Rojas 5, Porter 4, Scott 3, Okafor 2, Bell, Walton). Steals:...
WICHITA, KS
Porterville Recorder

FRESNO STATE 80, UC IRVINE 66

Percentages: FG .533, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Moore 2-2, Colimerio 1-1, Yap 1-2, Holland 1-3, Campbell 1-4, Hill 0-2, J.Baker 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 9 (Andre 4, Campbell 3, Moore 2). Turnovers: 9 (Yap 4, Campbell 2, Andre, Hill, Moore). Steals: 6 (J.Baker...
IRVINE, CA
Porterville Recorder

UTAH TECH 77, WEBER STATE 65

Percentages: FG .520, FT .864. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Nicolds 1-1, Wright 1-1, Leter 1-2, Pope 1-2, Staine 1-4, Gonsalves 1-5, Christensen 0-2, Gooden 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Christensen, Leter). Turnovers: 11 (Gooden 3, Christensen 2, Gonsalves 2, Pope 2, Leter, Wright). Steals: 4...
OGDEN, UT
Porterville Recorder

ST. THOMAS 91, CROWN COLLEGE 56

CROWN (MINN.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .339, FT .588. 3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Behne 1-1, Fuller 1-1, Mayfield 1-2, Van Dam 1-3, L.Royston 0-1, Masek 0-1, Saldivar 0-1, Swanberg 0-1, Testerman 0-1, Tynes 0-2, S.Royston 0-3, White 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Behne, Ebeling, S.Royston). Turnovers: 12...
Porterville Recorder

SOUTHERN UTAH 69, IDAHO STATE 59

Percentages: FG .396, FT .871. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Butler 2-4, Allen 1-1, Jones 1-5, Dut 0-1, Healy 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Fausett 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Spurgin). Turnovers: 17 (Jones 5, Butler 3, Healy 2, Spurgin 2, Allen, Anderson, Barnes, Fallah, Fausett). Steals: 8...
CEDAR CITY, UT
Porterville Recorder

NO. 1 HOUSTON 53, SAINT MARY'S 48

SAINT MARY'S (CAL.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .370, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Mahaney 4-8, Ducas 3-5, Johnson 2-3, Bowen 0-2, Howell 0-2, Jefferson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 5. Blocked Shots: 1 (Saxen). Turnovers: 12 (Saxen 4, Bowen 2, Ducas 2, Johnson 2, Mahaney, Marciulionis). Steals: 3 (Howell, Jefferson,...
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alex Grinch gets roasted by fans and analysts after USC allows 47 to Utah -- the heat is on for 2023

Alex Grinch has been with Lincoln Riley for each of the past four seasons — three at Oklahoma, this one at USC. None of those four seasons have produced a national championship or even an appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. This is what Riley and Grinch aspire to. They haven’t gotten over the hump yet.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

UNLV 95, SAN DIEGO 78

Percentages: FG .525, FT .741. 3-Point Goals: 13-27, .481 (Webster 4-4, Rodriguez 3-5, Johnson 2-4, Hall 1-1, Parquet 1-1, McCabe 1-3, Harkless 1-7, Gilbert 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Muoka 4, Parquet). Turnovers: 11 (Harkless 4, Johnson 2, McCabe, Muoka, Parquet, Rodriguez, Webster). Steals: 10...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Porterville Recorder

Florida 5, Seattle 1

Seattle010—1 First Period_1, Florida, Verhaeghe 13 (Bennett, M.Staal), 13:00. 2, Florida, Verhaeghe 14 (Tkachuk, Montour), 13:26 (pp). Penalties_Seattle bench, served by Sprong (Delay of Game), 13:00; Larsson, SEA (Roughing), 17:37. Second Period_3, Seattle, McCann 11 (Eberle), 1:53. 4, Florida, Tkachuk 12 (Ekblad, Bennett), 5:51 (pp). Penalties_Verhaeghe, FLA (Roughing), 5:24;...
SEATTLE, WA
Porterville Recorder

Portland 116, Utah 111

Percentages: FG .482, FT .774. 3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Simons 7-12, Grant 2-5, Brown III 1-3, Nurkic 0-1, Sharpe 0-1, Watford 0-1, Walker 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Simons 2, Nurkic, Walker, Watford, Winslow). Turnovers: 13 (Simons 7, Winslow 2, Grant, Nurkic, Walker, Watford). Steals:...
UTAH STATE
Porterville Recorder

Oklahoma City 135, Minnesota 128

OKLAHOMA CITY (135) Dort 6-12 3-5 18, Pokusevski 5-10 2-2 12, Robinson-Earl 5-11 4-4 14, Giddey 8-16 2-3 21, Gilgeous-Alexander 10-17 12-12 33, Bazley 2-4 1-2 5, Dieng 0-1 0-0 0, Jal.Williams 4-6 2-4 11, K.Williams 6-7 1-2 15, Mann 2-9 1-1 6. Totals 48-93 28-35 135. MINNESOTA (128) Edwards...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Porterville Recorder

MILWAUKEE 74, IUPUI 61

Percentages: FG .458, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Brady 3-6, Am.Jarrard 1-1, Egbuta 1-1, Dewitt 1-2, Ar.Jarrard 1-4, Counter 0-1, Hamilton 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Osten 2, Hamilton). Turnovers: 17 (Counter 7, Am.Jarrard 3, Brady 3, Hamilton 2, Egbuta, Osten). Steals: 2 (Brady,...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Community Policy