Will Ohio State make the CFP? Here's how to watch the College Football Playoff selection show
Ohio State football's fate is now officially up to the College Football Playoff committee. After losing to Michigan to end the 2022 regular season 45-23, the Buckeyes waited through conference championship weekend to see if it would end up as one of the top four teams remaining. Heading into the final College...
Louisville takes on conference foe Miami
Miami Hurricanes (7-1) at Louisville Cardinals (0-7) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisville -11.5; over/under is 136. BOTTOM LINE: El Ellis and the Louisville Cardinals host Norchad Omier and the Miami Hurricanes in ACC play. The Cardinals have gone 0-4 at home. Louisville has a 0-3 record in games decided by less...
Michigan’s Big Ten title victory all but assures Penn State to the Rose Bowl
Needing one more domino to fall their way to get to the Rose Bowl, Penn State may have gotten exactly what to needed Saturday night to start planning a trip to Pasadena. With the door swung wide open for Ohio State to crash the College Football Playoff with upsets in the Pac-12 championship game and Big 12 championship game, and with reports suggesting Ohio State would ask to not play in the Rose Bowl if that scenario was in play, the only thing blocking Penn State’s path to the Rose Bowl was Purdue winning the Big Ten championship game against...
Bryant visits Cincinnati following Dejulius' 22-point game
Bryant Bulldogs (6-2) at Cincinnati Bearcats (5-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cincinnati -9.5; over/under is 154.5. BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts the Bryant Bulldogs after David Dejulius scored 22 points in Cincinnati's 86-60 win against the NJIT Highlanders. The Bearcats have gone 4-0 at home. Cincinnati is sixth in the AAC in...
South Alabama visits UAB after Walker's 26-point game
South Alabama Jaguars (3-5) at UAB Blazers (6-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UAB -14.5; over/under is 149.5. BOTTOM LINE: UAB plays the South Alabama Jaguars after Jordan Walker scored 26 points in UAB's 80-61 win against the Jacksonville Dolphins. The Blazers are 4-0 on their home court. UAB averages 92.1 points...
CAL POLY 64, CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 53
Percentages: FG .396, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Tr.Armstrong 2-5, Quintana 2-7, Nottage 1-2, Battin 0-2, Goodrick 0-2, Ta.Armstrong 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ighoefe 2). Turnovers: 14 (Ta.Armstrong 6, Battin 3, Goodrick 2, Wade 2, Tr.Armstrong). Steals: 5 (Ta.Armstrong 3, Battin, Tchoukuiengo). Technical...
NO. 11 ALABAMA 78, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 65
Percentages: FG .426, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Easley 3-5, Arians 2-4, Mims 1-1, Dentlinger 0-1, Mors 0-1, Lien 0-2, Mayo 0-6). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Kyle 2, Lien). Turnovers: 11 (Kyle 4, Dentlinger 3, Arians, Mayo, Mims, Mors). Steals: 6 (Arians 2, Easley,...
KANSAS STATE 55, WICHITA STATE 50
Percentages: FG .388, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Okafor 1-2, Walton 1-2, Bell 1-4, Porter 1-4, Ricks 0-2, Rojas 0-2, Scott 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Ballard 2, Porter 2, Rojas). Turnovers: 16 (Rojas 5, Porter 4, Scott 3, Okafor 2, Bell, Walton). Steals:...
States Sending Stimulus Checks in December 2022
Residents in these states could get an additional holiday gift this month in the form of a state "stimulus" payment.
FRESNO STATE 80, UC IRVINE 66
Percentages: FG .533, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Moore 2-2, Colimerio 1-1, Yap 1-2, Holland 1-3, Campbell 1-4, Hill 0-2, J.Baker 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 9 (Andre 4, Campbell 3, Moore 2). Turnovers: 9 (Yap 4, Campbell 2, Andre, Hill, Moore). Steals: 6 (J.Baker...
UTAH TECH 77, WEBER STATE 65
Percentages: FG .520, FT .864. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Nicolds 1-1, Wright 1-1, Leter 1-2, Pope 1-2, Staine 1-4, Gonsalves 1-5, Christensen 0-2, Gooden 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Christensen, Leter). Turnovers: 11 (Gooden 3, Christensen 2, Gonsalves 2, Pope 2, Leter, Wright). Steals: 4...
ST. THOMAS 91, CROWN COLLEGE 56
CROWN (MINN.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .339, FT .588. 3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Behne 1-1, Fuller 1-1, Mayfield 1-2, Van Dam 1-3, L.Royston 0-1, Masek 0-1, Saldivar 0-1, Swanberg 0-1, Testerman 0-1, Tynes 0-2, S.Royston 0-3, White 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Behne, Ebeling, S.Royston). Turnovers: 12...
SOUTHERN UTAH 69, IDAHO STATE 59
Percentages: FG .396, FT .871. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Butler 2-4, Allen 1-1, Jones 1-5, Dut 0-1, Healy 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Fausett 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Spurgin). Turnovers: 17 (Jones 5, Butler 3, Healy 2, Spurgin 2, Allen, Anderson, Barnes, Fallah, Fausett). Steals: 8...
NO. 1 HOUSTON 53, SAINT MARY'S 48
SAINT MARY'S (CAL.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .370, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Mahaney 4-8, Ducas 3-5, Johnson 2-3, Bowen 0-2, Howell 0-2, Jefferson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 5. Blocked Shots: 1 (Saxen). Turnovers: 12 (Saxen 4, Bowen 2, Ducas 2, Johnson 2, Mahaney, Marciulionis). Steals: 3 (Howell, Jefferson,...
Alex Grinch gets roasted by fans and analysts after USC allows 47 to Utah -- the heat is on for 2023
Alex Grinch has been with Lincoln Riley for each of the past four seasons — three at Oklahoma, this one at USC. None of those four seasons have produced a national championship or even an appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. This is what Riley and Grinch aspire to. They haven’t gotten over the hump yet.
UNLV 95, SAN DIEGO 78
Percentages: FG .525, FT .741. 3-Point Goals: 13-27, .481 (Webster 4-4, Rodriguez 3-5, Johnson 2-4, Hall 1-1, Parquet 1-1, McCabe 1-3, Harkless 1-7, Gilbert 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Muoka 4, Parquet). Turnovers: 11 (Harkless 4, Johnson 2, McCabe, Muoka, Parquet, Rodriguez, Webster). Steals: 10...
Florida 5, Seattle 1
Seattle010—1 First Period_1, Florida, Verhaeghe 13 (Bennett, M.Staal), 13:00. 2, Florida, Verhaeghe 14 (Tkachuk, Montour), 13:26 (pp). Penalties_Seattle bench, served by Sprong (Delay of Game), 13:00; Larsson, SEA (Roughing), 17:37. Second Period_3, Seattle, McCann 11 (Eberle), 1:53. 4, Florida, Tkachuk 12 (Ekblad, Bennett), 5:51 (pp). Penalties_Verhaeghe, FLA (Roughing), 5:24;...
Portland 116, Utah 111
Percentages: FG .482, FT .774. 3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Simons 7-12, Grant 2-5, Brown III 1-3, Nurkic 0-1, Sharpe 0-1, Watford 0-1, Walker 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Simons 2, Nurkic, Walker, Watford, Winslow). Turnovers: 13 (Simons 7, Winslow 2, Grant, Nurkic, Walker, Watford). Steals:...
Oklahoma City 135, Minnesota 128
OKLAHOMA CITY (135) Dort 6-12 3-5 18, Pokusevski 5-10 2-2 12, Robinson-Earl 5-11 4-4 14, Giddey 8-16 2-3 21, Gilgeous-Alexander 10-17 12-12 33, Bazley 2-4 1-2 5, Dieng 0-1 0-0 0, Jal.Williams 4-6 2-4 11, K.Williams 6-7 1-2 15, Mann 2-9 1-1 6. Totals 48-93 28-35 135. MINNESOTA (128) Edwards...
MILWAUKEE 74, IUPUI 61
Percentages: FG .458, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Brady 3-6, Am.Jarrard 1-1, Egbuta 1-1, Dewitt 1-2, Ar.Jarrard 1-4, Counter 0-1, Hamilton 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Osten 2, Hamilton). Turnovers: 17 (Counter 7, Am.Jarrard 3, Brady 3, Hamilton 2, Egbuta, Osten). Steals: 2 (Brady,...
