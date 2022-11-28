The It List: 'Love Actually' cast reunites for 20th anniversary TV special, Casey Anthony tells all in 'Where the Truth Lies' and all the best in pop culture the week of Nov. 28, 2022

OK, so I’ll sound like that cranky old guy (“Get off my lawn!”), but back in my day, there were only two holiday specials of note, NBC’s “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” (with those Norelco ads) and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” (on CBS). I’ll throw in “Frosty the Snowman” for good measure — but only because comedian Jackie Vernon voiced Frosty. Otherwise, meh on that one. Those were the days (and nights) of the three-network television landscape. Now, in 2022, there are hundreds of holiday specials across broadcast, cable, streaming and probably some other platform I’m forgetting about. Two networks, Lifetime and...

10 HOURS AGO