The It List: 'Love Actually' cast reunites for 20th anniversary TV special, Casey Anthony tells all in 'Where the Truth Lies' and all the best in pop culture the week of Nov. 28, 2022

‘George & Tammy’: Jessica Chastain ‘Stopped Eating’ Until She ‘Looked Sick’ to Star in the Paramount Miniseries
For Jessica Chastain, 'George & Tammy' provided a specific challenge as she physically transformed herself into Tammy Wynette.
msn.com
Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon
Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
Jack Nicholson Dedicated His 1998 Oscar to ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Actor Luana Anders
Jack Nicholson and Luana Anders found their way into showbiz at the same time, leading to a sweet dedication from Nicholson's 1998 Oscar acceptance speech.
msn.com
Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant to reunite with Love Actually co-stars for TV special
Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant and some of their Love Actually co-stars have reunited after 20 years for a TV special. Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later – A Diane Sawyer Special, a one-hour ABC News special, features some of the cast of the 2003 festive romantic comedy chatting to the broadcaster about the Christmas movie.
Love Actually: Richard Curtis says Alan Rickman was driven ‘insane’ by one particular scene
Richard Curtis has revealed which Love Actually scene drove Alan Rickman “insane”.In a 20th anniversary special for the 2003 film, Diane Sawyer interviews Curtis, as well as cast members, including Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant, Laura Linney, and Bill Nighy.During the special, Curtis revisited the memorable scene in which Rickman’s character Harry sneaks away from his wife (Thompson) on a shopping trip in order to purchase a necklace for his younger colleague Mia (Heike Makatsch). When he attempts to pay for the jewellery, however, Harry is served by Rowan Atikinson’s eccentric shopping clerk Rufus.Rufus promises to have Harry’s gift wrapped...
John Malkovich’s Affair With ‘Dangerous Liasons’ Co-Star Michelle Pfeiffer Led to His Divorce
John Malkovich is normally fairly private, but he has spoken about his relationship with 'Dangerous Liasons' co-star Michelle Pfeiffer.
Seth Rogen says he thought he was going to be ‘fired’ after making Steven Spielberg cry on Fabelmans set
Steven Spielberg left ‘sobbing uncontrollably’ by Seth Rogen scene, actor says. Seth Rogen was worried he would be fired after making Steven Spielberg cry on the set of his new film. The actor was recruited by the director to play a character in his new biographical film, titled...
‘The Godfather’ Co-Stars Diane Keaton and Al Pacino Started Dating After Connecting on Set
'The Godfather' co-stars Diane Keaton and Al Pacino connected while working on the film and dated on and off for years, before parting ways as friends.
Netflix’s Top 5 All-time Most Popular Holiday Movies, And What to Watch This Season
“We were emotional this morning,” says “Falling for Christmas” director Janeen Damian the day following the premiere of the Netflix film, which dropped Nov. 10. She and Lindsay Lohan, that is. More from WWDBlack Friday Shopping 20229 Festive Party Dresses for the Holiday SeasonDiwali in New York Party They were on the phone, she says, rejoicing in the critical feedback. Lohan, the film’s star, received glowing reviews for her return to the screen. The actress, now 36, plays Sierra Belmont, a newly engaged hotel heiress who has a skiing accident, gets amnesia and ends up in the care of a “blue-collar lodge...
Tyler Perry Inks Four-Picture Film Deal With Amazon Studios
Tyler Perry is taking his talents to Amazon Studios, entering a four-picture film deal with the studio. “I’m excited and grateful to start working with Amazon Studios to bring movies to Prime Video,” Perry said in a statement announcing the deal. “Jennifer Salke and the entire team have welcomed me with open arms. I’m looking forward to continuing telling unique stories and bringing my next projects to the global audiences that they reach.” Under the new pact, Perry will write, direct and produce four new movies for release on Prime Video, which reaches more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. (Among Perry’s...
Bradley Cooper to Star in Steven Spielberg’s Film Based on Steve McQueen’s Frank Bullitt
The movie won't be a remake; rather, the director plans a new take on the tough San Francisco cop that McQueen played in 1968's 'Bullitt.'. Bradley Cooper is set to star in Steven Spielberg’s next film, which will be based on Steve McQueen’s Frank Bullitt character, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.
The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'The Noel Diary'
A psychological period drama and biographical film are also trending on the streaming service.
Tyler Perry to Write and Direct 4 Movies for Amazon
Tyler Perry is heading to Amazon, striking a four-picture film deal to write, direct, and produce movies for Amazon Studios that will live on Prime Video. No specific project information has been revealed, and it’s also unclear whether Perry will star in any of the four films. Perry most recently directed “A Jazzman’s Blues,” a historical melodrama for Netflix that made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September. Some of his other recent projects include the 12th Madea movie, “A Madea Homecoming,” also for Netflix, and the thriller “A Fall From Grace.” Perry previously had a first-look...
tvinsider.com
‘Love Actually: 20 Years Later’: See the Cast Then & Now (PHOTOS)
Do you feel it in your fingers and feel it in your toes? Indeed, Christmas is all around us, and TV screens and movie theaters are once again lighting up with Love Actually, the 2003 British rom-com that has joined A Christmas Story and It’s a Wonderful Life in the Christmas movie pantheon.
Fun Christmas movies and TV specials to watch and stream in December 2022
OK, so I’ll sound like that cranky old guy (“Get off my lawn!”), but back in my day, there were only two holiday specials of note, NBC’s “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” (with those Norelco ads) and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” (on CBS). I’ll throw in “Frosty the Snowman” for good measure — but only because comedian Jackie Vernon voiced Frosty. Otherwise, meh on that one. Those were the days (and nights) of the three-network television landscape. Now, in 2022, there are hundreds of holiday specials across broadcast, cable, streaming and probably some other platform I’m forgetting about. Two networks, Lifetime and...
Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ Opens At Four Theaters In Rare Platform Release For Father Of The Modern Blockbuster – Specialty Preview
Universal Pictures is giving Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans a platform release starting with four locations in NYC (Lincoln Square, Union Square) and LA (The Grove, Century City) with a robust media campaign aimed at cinephiles, but also capitalizing on the broad appeal of a Spielberg production, testament to unusual pedigree of the semiautobiographical film.
'Love Actually' Director Says Film's Lack Of Diversity Makes Him Feel 'A Bit Stupid'
Richard Curtis, along with several cast members of the film, were featured in a ABC News special celebrating the movie's release nearly 20 years ago.
'Yellowstone' prequel '1923' releases grim trailer starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford
With three weeks to go until the release of the "Yellowstone" prequel "1923," Paramount+ has released a new trailer showcasing stars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford as Cara and Jacob Dutton.
Disney Branded Television to Develop Animated Sitcom ‘Intercats‘ With ’Ralph Breaks the Internet,‘ ’Moana’ Writer Pamela Ribon
Disney Branded Television is developing an animated workplace sitcom with Pamela Ribon and Baobab Studios. Currently titled “Intercats,” the series is said to be “about the cats who produce the hysterical cat videos that go viral on the Internet. It features a ragtag team of cats aspiring to get what all cats want: their independence. But to do so, they must first learn to navigate their own internal relationships and build upon their success as the premiere studio for viral cat videos.” Eric Darnell is the creator and executive producer of “Intercats.” Darnell is Baobab’s co-founder and chief creative officer as...
WPXI
Photos: Demi Lovato, Alyssa Milano lead red carpet at UNICEF Gala 2022
Photos: Demi Lovato, Alyssa Milano lead red carpet at UNICEF Gala 2022 Demi Lovato attends the 2022 UNICEF Gala at The Glasshouse on November 29, 2022, in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
