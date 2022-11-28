Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kiwaradio.com
Man Charged With First Degree Burglary After Orange City Assault
Orange City, Iowa — A Monona, Iowa man has been arrested on a warrant for burglary, assault and other charges after an incident in Orange City. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office by the Orange City Police Department, 35-year-old Michael Walters of Monona is accused of breaking into a home and assaulting the occupant early on November 21st. He was arrested on Thursday, December 1st.
kicdam.com
Two Charged with Drug Offenses Following Laurens Traffic Stop
Laurens, IA (KICD)– Two people have been charged with drug offenses following a November traffic stop in Laurens. The Pochoantas County Sheriff’s Office inititated the stop in the early morning hours of November 21st on West Garfield Street which led to 41-year-old Bruce Christensen being charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. 52-year-old Carman Fischer was also arrested and charged with allegedly possessing marijuana and meth.
Emmetsburg man who misused thousands in funeral payments receives probation
A funeral home director who was accused of taking funeral service funds for personal use was granted a deferred judgment in the District Court for Palo Alto County.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Man Arrested on Multiple Drug-Related Charges
Multiple felony charges were filed in a drug-related arrest in Storm Lake this past weekend. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, this past Sunday at approximately 10:45pm, a Storm Lake Police Officer conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 Block of Erie Street for a minor violation. The officer detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A subsequent probable cause search was conducted on the vehicle, when officers located approximately four ounces of marijuana in a backpack found in the vehicle.
nwestiowa.com
Primghar driver cited for pot by Melvin
MELVIN—A 24-year-old Primghar man was cited about 4:40 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, near Melvin on a charge of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana. The citing of Dylan Michael Bronson-Groen stemmed from the stop of a northbound 2007 Toyota Camry for speeding on Highway 59 north of 220th Street about five miles northwest of Melvin, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley-Ocheyedan superintendent won’t renew contract
SIBLEY—An approval with little fanfare will have a big impact on the Sibley-Ocheyedan School District. During the Sibley-Ocheyedan Board of Education meeting on Monday, Nov. 21, the board voted to accept the resignation of superintendent James Craig, effective at the end of the 2022-23 academic year. No discussion on...
kiwaradio.com
Incident Provides Reminder Of Stranger Danger
Sheldon, Iowa — Here’s a reminder for parents. Remind your kids not to talk to strangers and if a stranger tries to talk to them, tell them to tell an adult right away. As far as we know, nothing bad happened, but we are told by Sheldon Police that they had a report of someone in a red car pulling up and talking to a 9-year-old while she played in her yard in Sheldon. The car drove away and police were unable to locate it or its driver.
nwestiowa.com
George man arrested for meth in Hartley
HARTLEY—A 56-year-old George man was arrested about 11:55 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, in Hartley on charges of second-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked. The arrest of Douglas David Roth stemmed from the stop of a...
kiwaradio.com
First Highway Roundabout Intersection In Northwest Iowa To Be Installed Between Orange City And Alton
Orange City, Iowa — Northwest Iowa is about to get its first roundabout intersection on a state highway, and it’s going to be right in our coverage area. Iowa Department of Transportation Planner Dakin Schultz says roundabouts are not a new concept, but they’ve never been implemented around here on roads that the state is in charge of.
KCCI.com
Former owner of Iowa funeral home avoids prison time
EMMETSBURG, Iowa — The former owner of a shuttered Emmetsburg funeral home will stay out of prison. Andrew Joyce pleaded guilty to misusing thousands of dollars meant to pre-pay for funeral services. Investigators say Joyce spent the money on operational expenses and for his own personal gain. By law,...
stormlakeradio.com
Mark E. Sorbe, age 71, of Lakeside
Mark E. Sorbe, age 71, of Lakeside, Iowa died December 1, 2022 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Funeral services will take place Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Alta, Iowa. Burial will be in the Elk Township Cemetery in rural Alta. Visitation will...
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Police Association Announces New Program Which Will Contribute Funds to Local Businesses
The Storm Lake Police Association announced a new program called “Pay It Forward Friday”. The program is designed to thank the community for all the support the police association receives from the public. Beginning this holiday season and continuing for next year, the Storm Lake Police Association will donate funds to local businesses each Friday to “pay it forward” for a portion of customers' purchases.
nwestiowa.com
Hull woman arrested for OWI after crash
HOSPERS—A 21-year-old Hull woman was arrested about 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, on an O’Brien County warrant for first-offense driving while under the influence; driving while her license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked; and driving without required high-risk insurance. The arrest of Jewell Lara Flores stemmed from...
stormlakeradio.com
Bird Flu Confirmed in Buena Vista County Turkey Flock
Agriculture officials have confirmed a positive case of bird flu in a commercial turkey flock in Buena Vista County. This marks the 5th case of bird flu in BV County this year. The previous four cases were confirmed in March. There have now been 24 total cases of bird flu in Iowa flocks this year, with five of them confirmed in the fall.
kiwaradio.com
Larchwood Woman Taken To Hospital After Rock Rapids Accident
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A Larchwood woman was taken to a nearby hospital after an accident on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, near Rock Rapids. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Venus Van Tilburg of Larchwood was westbound on Highway 9 west of Rock Rapids near the west junction of Highway 75 at the NuStar tanks in a 2010 Chevy pickup, when she apparently lost control of the vehicle due to icy roads.
stormlakeradio.com
Robert Otto, age 87, of Storm Lake
Robert Otto, age 87, of Storm Lake, Iowa, died Thursday, December 1, 2022 at his residence. Funeral services will take place Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in the Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held...
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Area Lakes Still Unsafe for Ice-Fishing
The lakes in the Storm Lake area have been frozen over the past week due to the colder temperatures. However, the Iowa DNR reiterates that all ice is unsafe for ice fishing. The area lakes have only been layered with thin ice. With potential windy and warmer days in the forecast next week, some areas may open up again. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District Office at (712)-657-2638.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Center Sporting Dome Will Soon Open
Sioux Center, Iowa — The sporting dome that is being built in Sioux Center is getting its finishing touches. Scott Wynja, City Manager of Sioux Center, tells KIWA that the American State Bank Sports Complex is almost completed. Right now the dome is inflated, it’s getting a layer of insulation, and the lights are being hung over the turf.
hbsdealer.com
Marcus Lumber believes in second chances
How hiring someone in recovery gave one company’s culture renewed meaning. The thing about recovery is, you must have heart, and give each other a second chance. At Marcus Lumber, a Do it Best dealer and fourth-generation family-owned and operated business in the small town of Marcus, Iowa, that is exactly what is happening.
stormlakeradio.com
Close to Six Inches of Snow Fell in Storm Lake in November
Storm Lake received just under six inches of snow during the month of November, according to measurements taken outside the radio stations. The November precipitation total in Storm Lake added up to a little more than five tenths. The average high temperature in Storm Lake last month was 45 degrees....
Comments / 0