Lionel Messi threatened by boxing star Canelo Alvarez over alleged Mexico disrespect
World champion boxer Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez has threatened Lionel Messi after accusing the Argentina captain of disrespecting Mexico’s flag at the Qatar World Cup.Messi scored Argentina’s first goal in their 2-0 win over Mexico in Group C on Saturday (26 November), a crucial result after the Argentines’ shock loss to Saudi Arabia in their opening match.Messi’s goal against Mexico, and Enzo Fernandez’s follow-up, sparked wild celebrations among Argentina fans at the Lusail Stadium, and the players’ own post-match celebrations in the locker room lasted over two hours.A video on defender Nicolas Otamendi’s Instagram story appeared to show Messi kicking a...
Boxing Referee Claims He Cheated to Help Manny Pacquiao in 2000
The result gave Pacquiao his 30th career win and allowed him to retain his WBC International super-bantamweight title.
MMAmania.com
BKFC using Triller payout to sign ‘every single free agent that comes to market,’ including Nate Diaz and Tyson Fury
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) recently signed a deal with Triller which is expected to provide “more assets, more resources, and more possibilities” for promotion president David Feldman. And once that check clears, expect BKFC matchmakers to be targeting every single free agent on the combat sports market.
BoxingNews24.com
Jermell Charlo warns Terence Crawford: “Don’t call my name unless you’re ready to fight”
By Brian Webber: Jermell Charlo warned Terence Crawford today not to mention his name unless he’s ready to fight. The undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell (35-1-1, 19 KOs) took reacted with anger to Crawford, saying this week that he’s not on his nor Errol Spence’s level. Charlo...
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez On Crawford-Spence: Terence Is F------ Up His Money Due To His Pride
Teofimo Lopez Jr. enjoyed the first major breakout of his career on Dec. 14, 2019 as the co-feature to a Terence Crawford fight, knocking out Richard Commey to win the 135-pound IBF championship title. The event was broadcast on ESPN immediately following the NCAA Heisman Trophy presentation. Fast forward three...
BBC
Manny Pacquiao: Referee Carlos Padilla says he influenced title fight
The World Boxing Council is looking into claims by former referee Carlos Padilla that he influenced the outcome of an early Manny Pacquiao title fight. Padilla, now 88, said he prolonged a count to help fellow Filipino Pacquiao beat Nedal Hussein and defend his WBC International super-bantamweight title in Manila in 2000.
Boxing Scene
David Benavidez Isn't Taking Caleb Plant Lightly: "Caleb Is A Good Fighter, It's Not Gonna Be Easy"
At one point, David Benavidez slumped his shoulders in despair. Although the 26-year-old aggregated a flawless record and two separate world title reigns, the elite of the super middleweight division showed little to no interest in facing him. Nevertheless, after years of bellyaching and calling out all comers, Benavidez (26-0,...
BoxingNews24.com
Crawford hoping Spence fight happens in 2023
By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford was shaking his head indicating ‘no’ and said, “I hope so,” when asked this week by Brian Custer if he sees a fight with Errol Spence Jr happening in 2023. From the way that Crawford looked when answering the question put...
worldboxingnews.net
Efe Ajagba pitted against WBC bridgerweight champ Oscar Rivas
The Top Rank on ESPN 2023 slate kicks off with a high-powered heavyweight doubleheader Saturday, Jan. 14, at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. The 10-round main event is a battle of big-punching Olympians, as Efe “The Silent Roller” Ajagba looks to author a signature win over Oscar “Kaboom” Rivas. In the 10-round co-feature, 2016 Italian Olympian Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello takes a seismic step up in class against fellow unbeaten Stephan “Big Shot” Shaw.
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn wants to stage Canelo vs. Ryder in stadium in UK
By Barry Holbrook: Promoter Eddie Hearn says he wants to stage Canelo Alvarez’s next potential title defense of his four super middleweight titles against his WBO mandatory John ‘The Gorilla’ Ryder at the 60,000+ seat Emirates stadium in London, England next May. Ryder, 5’9″, will give Canelo...
SkySports
Tyson Fury: I want 12 fights in 12 months next year; Oleksandr Usyk undisputed title fight 'unlikely'
Tyson Fury has set himself his next challenge of 12 fights in 12 months, and it is very "unlikely" that schedule involves an undisputed heavyweight championship fight with Oleksandr Usyk. Fury is just days away from his voluntary defence of his WBC title against Derek Chisora, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...
sporf.com
Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora go head-to-head at open workout
Ahead of their fight on Saturday night, Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora have agreed to stand in the middle of the ring and “batter the f***” out of each other. This weekend was originally meant to finally give us the battle between ‘The Gypsy King’ and Anthony Joshua. But alas, as is often the case in boxing, we’ve been given a slice of pie that nobody wants to eat. Not only has Fury already beaten Del Boy twice, but he’s done it handily with the fans booing their last contest from the start to the finish.
WPXI
World Cup 2022: Christian Pulisic scores winning goal vs. Iran, subbed off at half after nasty post-goal collision
Christian Pulisic was subbed off at halftime after scoring the United States’ winning goal of the game against Iran seconds before he collided with goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand. The 38th-minute goal eventually gave the U.S. a 1-0 win in a game it needed to win to advance to the Round...
WPXI
World Cup 2022 scores, updates: Christian Pulisic lifts U.S. to Round of 16 as England tops Group B
The U.S. had to sweat out a gritty effort from Iran, but in the end, it's moving on to the Round of 16 after a 1-0 win. Christian Pulisic scored in the 38th minute to put the U.S. ahead but paid for his efforts as he crashed into Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand and laid on the ground for several minutes afterward. He would eventually return to the match but was subbed off at the half. Iran was the aggressor late and had several opportunities to equalize while the Americans sat on their lead. But in the end, Pulisic's effort on goal was enough to win it.
WPXI
Rory McIlroy thinks he gave Tiger Woods COVID-19 at The British Open
Rory McIlroy revealed this week that he was sick, potentially with COVID-19, while playing at The British Open earlier this year. He’s also pretty sure that he gave it to Tiger Woods at St. Andrews, too. McIlroy, , opened up about the story that he said led him to...
