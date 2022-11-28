ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Lionel Messi threatened by boxing star Canelo Alvarez over alleged Mexico disrespect

World champion boxer Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez has threatened Lionel Messi after accusing the Argentina captain of disrespecting Mexico’s flag at the Qatar World Cup.Messi scored Argentina’s first goal in their 2-0 win over Mexico in Group C on Saturday (26 November), a crucial result after the Argentines’ shock loss to Saudi Arabia in their opening match.Messi’s goal against Mexico, and Enzo Fernandez’s follow-up, sparked wild celebrations among Argentina fans at the Lusail Stadium, and the players’ own post-match celebrations in the locker room lasted over two hours.A video on defender Nicolas Otamendi’s Instagram story appeared to show Messi kicking a...
BBC

Manny Pacquiao: Referee Carlos Padilla says he influenced title fight

The World Boxing Council is looking into claims by former referee Carlos Padilla that he influenced the outcome of an early Manny Pacquiao title fight. Padilla, now 88, said he prolonged a count to help fellow Filipino Pacquiao beat Nedal Hussein and defend his WBC International super-bantamweight title in Manila in 2000.
BoxingNews24.com

Crawford hoping Spence fight happens in 2023

By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford was shaking his head indicating ‘no’ and said, “I hope so,” when asked this week by Brian Custer if he sees a fight with Errol Spence Jr happening in 2023. From the way that Crawford looked when answering the question put...
worldboxingnews.net

Efe Ajagba pitted against WBC bridgerweight champ Oscar Rivas

The Top Rank on ESPN 2023 slate kicks off with a high-powered heavyweight doubleheader Saturday, Jan. 14, at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. The 10-round main event is a battle of big-punching Olympians, as Efe “The Silent Roller” Ajagba looks to author a signature win over Oscar “Kaboom” Rivas. In the 10-round co-feature, 2016 Italian Olympian Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello takes a seismic step up in class against fellow unbeaten Stephan “Big Shot” Shaw.
BoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn wants to stage Canelo vs. Ryder in stadium in UK

By Barry Holbrook: Promoter Eddie Hearn says he wants to stage Canelo Alvarez’s next potential title defense of his four super middleweight titles against his WBO mandatory John ‘The Gorilla’ Ryder at the 60,000+ seat Emirates stadium in London, England next May. Ryder, 5’9″, will give Canelo...
sporf.com

Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora go head-to-head at open workout

Ahead of their fight on Saturday night, Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora have agreed to stand in the middle of the ring and “batter the f***” out of each other. This weekend was originally meant to finally give us the battle between ‘The Gypsy King’ and Anthony Joshua. But alas, as is often the case in boxing, we’ve been given a slice of pie that nobody wants to eat. Not only has Fury already beaten Del Boy twice, but he’s done it handily with the fans booing their last contest from the start to the finish.
WPXI

World Cup 2022 scores, updates: Christian Pulisic lifts U.S. to Round of 16 as England tops Group B

The U.S. had to sweat out a gritty effort from Iran, but in the end, it's moving on to the Round of 16 after a 1-0 win. Christian Pulisic scored in the 38th minute to put the U.S. ahead but paid for his efforts as he crashed into Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand and laid on the ground for several minutes afterward. He would eventually return to the match but was subbed off at the half. Iran was the aggressor late and had several opportunities to equalize while the Americans sat on their lead. But in the end, Pulisic's effort on goal was enough to win it.
WPXI

Rory McIlroy thinks he gave Tiger Woods COVID-19 at The British Open

Rory McIlroy revealed this week that he was sick, potentially with COVID-19, while playing at The British Open earlier this year. He’s also pretty sure that he gave it to Tiger Woods at St. Andrews, too. McIlroy, , opened up about the story that he said led him to...

