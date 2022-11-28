ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
College Football News

AP Top 25 Poll Rankings Prediction Final Regular Season

What will the 2022 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on what the final regular season college football rankings might be. AP Top 25 Poll Rankings Prediction Final Regular Season. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews. Note that this is NOT the actual 2022 final regular season AP...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan’s Big Ten title victory all but assures Penn State to the Rose Bowl

Needing one more domino to fall their way to get to the Rose Bowl, Penn State may have gotten exactly what to needed Saturday night to start planning a trip to Pasadena. With the door swung wide open for Ohio State to crash the College Football Playoff with upsets in the Pac-12 championship game and Big 12 championship game, and with reports suggesting Ohio State would ask to not play in the Rose Bowl if that scenario was in play, the only thing blocking Penn State’s path to the Rose Bowl was Purdue winning the Big Ten championship game against...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
College Football News

Georgia vs LSU SEC Championship Prediction Game Preview

Georgia vs LSU SEC Championship prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Championship Week, Saturday, December 3. Georgia vs LSU SEC Championship Prediction Game Preview. Record: Georgia (12-0), LSU (9-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. Why LSU Will Win. The pressure is totally off. That’s...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy