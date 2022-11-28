Read full article on original website
CNBC
CEO of $4.5 billion tech firm slams his peers over layoffs: 'These are humans'
HELSINKI, Finland — The boss of European digital insurance startup Wefox offered a damning response to tech companies that have laid off workers en masse. Swedish fintech firm Klarna was among the first major employers in tech to slash jobs this year, cutting 10% of its workforce in May. Several companies have followed suit, from those in Big Tech to venture-backed startups like Stripe.
TechCrunch
BackingMinds raises new €50 million fund to power-up normally overlooked entrepreneurs
Instead, the new fund will look for companies with high potential outside of Europe’s capital cities and entrepreneurs often overlooked by traditional investors. The investment range of the fund will be €500,000 to €3,000,000 on initial investments, and across the whole of Europe, except the U.K., due to it being outside the EU.
TechCrunch
Spend management platform Teampay expands partnership with Mastercard, raises $47M
It seems that his thesis was correct. Today, Teampay has hundreds of customers and significant venture capital financing behind it. This morning marked the close of the company’s $47 million ($35.25 million in equity, $11.75 million in debt) Series B led by Fin Venture Capital with participation from Mastercard, Proof Ventures, Trestle and Espresso Capital, bringing Teampay’s total raised to $65 million.
Digital Integrator Cohesive Group Acquires Vetasi, Leading Provider of IBM Maximo Managed Services
EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced that its Cohesive Group digital integrator business has acquired Vetasi, a leading international consultancy specializing in enterprise asset management (EAM) solutions, with a strong focus on IBM Maximo. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130006068/en/ Image courtesy - Getty Images
The housing-affordability crisis is sparking startup founders, Wall Streeters, and nonprofit leaders to try to offer new solutions
Buying, renting, or investing in an American home can be difficult and expensive. Some innovations may help homebuyers, renters, and investors cope with the affordability crisis. Solutions include Bank of America's new no-down-payment mortgage and converting offices to housing. 100 People Transforming Business is an annual list highlighting people across...
Accounting FinTech Decimal Buys Bookkeeping Service KPMG Spark
Accounting FinTech company Decimal has acquired assets of KPMG-owned KPMG Spark. The purchase will add KPMG Spark’s cloud-based bookkeeping service to Decimal’s suite of automated accounting solutions for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), the companies said in a Wednesday (Nov. 30) press release. “We will now be able...
Another tech bubble bursts: 2022 has been brutal for Silicon Valley workers
The tech industry has enjoyed seemingly unstoppable growth over the past five years, but in 2022 it finally hit an immovable object: a slowing worldwide economy. Tech companies big and small have eliminated tens of thousands of jobs this year as executives cite inflation, rising interest rates and lower sales in digital advertising as all putting pressure on their financial outlooks.
TechCrunch
‘Co-warehouse’ company Saltbox closes $35M Series B
As TechCrunch previously reported, Saltbox — which was founded in 2019 by Tyler Scriven, Maxwell Bonnie and Paul D’Arrigo — is a pioneer of what it calls “co-warehousing.” With more than 10 facilities across the country, it allows small businesses and e-commerce outfits to ship and store goods all in one place. There are no lease requirements, and the company also offers integrated logistics services, like equipment rental.
LiquiDonate Raises $2.25M Seed Round Led by Uncork Capital
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- LiquiDonate, a female and immigrant founded climate tech startup bringing sustainable solutions to retail returns, announced today that it has raised $2.25 million in seed funding, led by Uncork Capital. Following successful pilots with large retailers like RH (formerly Restoration Hardware) and small businesses like Merch Kitchen, the injection of new capital will be used to scale both retail and nonprofit adoption. Additional investors in LiquiDonate include Sean Plaice, co-founder of Postmates, Gene D’Ovidio, a previous executive of RH, Sean Behr, CEO of Fountain and Founder of Shopping.com, and Jill Greenwald, a nonprofit Board Member. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005807/en/ Members of Pledge 1% ring the opening NASDAQ bell for Giving Tuesday 2022 (Photo: Business Wire)
Saltbox Raises $35M In Series B Funding Round To Support Technology-Driven Logistics Enablement For Small Ecommerce Companies
Saltbox, Inc., the flexible co-warehousing and small business logistics pioneer, today announced a $35 million Series B funding round. The investment was co-led by Atlanta-based and family-owned Cox Enterprises Inc.; a leader in the broadband, automotive and media industries, and Pendulum; a strategic growth investing and advisory platform designed for founders and leaders of color and previous investor in Saltbox. This Series B round brings Saltbox’s total funding to $56 million. The round also included investment from Playground Global, XYZ Capital, Fundrise, Kapor Capital, Wilshire Lane Capital, Colliers, Lincoln Property Company, Flexport and Overline among others. Funding will support developing Saltbox’s core technology stack powering its end-to-end logistics platform for small and growing ecommerce businesses.
TechCrunch
CRED acquires CreditVidya
The firms did not disclose the terms of the deal but said it involves both cash and stock. The 10-year-old CreditVidya — headquartered in Hyderabad and backed by Navroz Udwadia, Kalaari Capital and Matrix Partners — had raised $10 million in previous financing rounds and was last valued at about $30 million post-money.
TechCrunch
How tech PR’s job changed in 2022
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Wednesday show, where we niche down to a single person, think about their work and unpack the rest. This week, Natasha interviewed Vijay Chattha, a startup comms leader who has spent more than 20 years in the storytelling world. Chattha is the CEO and founder of VSC and founding partner of VSC Ventures, a $21 million investment vehicle to back startups.
TechCrunch
New Fare Partners is latest female-led VC to close first fund
The latest is New Fare Partners, co-founded by Elly Truesdell and Hallie Bonnar, who secured $20 million in capital commitments for its inaugural fund investing in early-stage food and beverage businesses. The firm was launched in early 2022. Truesdell, general partner, was previously Whole Foods Market’s global director of local...
TechCrunch
Book Excerpt: ‘Better Venture’ looks at how the current venture model connects to the slave trade
He following is a lightly edited and truncated excerpt from “Better Venture: Improving Diversity, Innovation, and Profitability in Venture Capital and Startups,” by Erika Brodnock and Johannes Lenhard, published by Holloway. Brodnock and Lenhard interviewed more than 80 founders, investors, limited partners and academics to determine what needs...
Citi CEO Jane Fraser: ‘If grandma’s investing in crypto, we better have protections in place.’
On this week’s episode of Fortune‘s Leadership Next podcast, co-hosts Alan Murray and Ellen McGirt talk with Jane Fraser, CEO of Citi, about the massive turnaround job she was tasked with, problems in the crypto world, and how Fortune played a role in her decision to move to the U.S.
Phys.org
Adding a 'decoy option' may give extra boost to crowdfunding
Imagine walking into an ice cream shop and scanning your options. A sugar cone with one scoop is $3. A second scoop comes out to $4, but for just 50 cents more, you can get a large waffle cone with three scoops. Some people may not want that much ice cream. But for many, it's hard to pass up a good deal.
Greenwood Inc. Continues To Lead ‘Bank Black’ Movement With Another $45 Million In Venture Capital Funding
Greenwood Inc., which kicked off the “Bank Black” movement in 2020, announced that it has raised $45 million in venture capital funding to expand its digital banking services. Forbes reports the Atlanta-based digital banking platform is co-founded by former entertainment executive Ryan Glover, tech entrepreneur Paul Judge, 90-year-old...
TechCrunch
Smartphone re-commerce startup Badili raises $2.1M pre-seed funding
The Venture Catalysts, V&R Africa, Grenfell holdings, and SOSV, participated in the round, as did family offices and angel investors from Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and India. Buoyed by the new funding, Badili plans to explore new growth opportunities in West Africa, where it hopes to tap an increasing demand...
TechCrunch
Proptech in Review: 3 investors explain why they’re bullish on tech that makes buildings greener
That’s where proptech can step in. By cutting carbon emissions on the operations side, it can save building owners and managers money while also enhancing the experience for occupants. We asked three venture capital firms investing at the intersection of proptech and climate tech about how a focus on reducing emissions can trim a building’s carbon footprint and offer new opportunities for returns.
