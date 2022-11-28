ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBIR

Roane State sees more people using on-campus student food bank

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — Roane State Community College said more people than usual are using one of its on-campus student food pantries, the "Brain Food" pantry. The "Brain Food" pantry is located on the Oak Ridge campus. Roane State also has food pantries in its Harriman location, Knox County location, Scott County location, Campbell County location and Cumberland County location. The Oak Ridge location recently got a new freezer donated by the First Presbyterian Church of Oak Ridge.
HARRIMAN, TN
WBIR

Pigeon Forge changes hours the businesses can serve alcohol

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — The Pigeon Forge City Council passed an ordinance to change its city code, making it illegal for businesses to sell alcohol past 1 a.m. every day. The change comes because of state law setting different rules for cities and for premiere resort cities. Pigeon Forge is considered a premiere resort city, because of the number of resorts per square mile.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WBIR

UT, Austin-East create partnership to enhance seniors' writing skills

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There is a new partnership between the University of Tennessee and Austin-East Magnet High School that focuses on improving seniors' writing skills, according to a press release from the university. Students and staff from UT's Judith Anderson Hebert Writing Center are working with Austin-East seniors to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Immersive journeys abound with introduction of third Storybook Trails in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 10 a.m., the public is invited out to help cut the ribbon on a new Storybook Trail at Ijams Nature Center. Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon, Executive Director of the nature center Amber Parker and Knox County Library Director Myretta Black will be present at the ribbon cutting, according to a release.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

MEDIC in critical need of platelet donors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — MEDIC Regional Blood Donation Center in Knoxville said that it has a "critical need" for platelet donors. The center is asking for anyone who feels healthy and well to consider donating as soon as possible. Anyone who donates platelets between Dec. 5 to Dec. 18 will...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville Greyhound station moves for third time this year

Multiple non-profit organizations in Knox County celebrate ‘Giving Tuesday’ by raising awareness about volunteering. Grades are in for Tennessee school districts, with one standing out from others. Updated: 10 hours ago. Report cards out. The Tennessee Department of Education released its annual ratings of state school districts. Newport...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Ask The Chief: How KPD is working to help the homeless in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department Chief Paul Noel acknowledges that homelessness is an issue in Knox County. "Homelessness is a challenge for us and it's not just downtown," Noel said while visiting the 10News studio. "It's really in every segment of our community—north, south, east and west. It's something that KPD is taking a really hard look at."
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KAT honoring Rosa Parks

Knoxville Area Transit honored civil rights icon, Rosa Parks. 67 years ago, on this very day, Parks refused to give up her seat to a white man on a bus in Alabama.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Miniature Thorne Rooms back on display at Knoxville Museum of Art for holiday season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Museum of Art is pulling out the Thorne Rooms to display throughout the holiday season. The Thorne Rooms were originally developed in the 1930s by Chicago artist Narcissa Niblack Thorne. She was inspired by her love of dollhouses as a young girl. After traveling throughout Europe where she collected miniature furniture and accessories, she created over two dozen mini rooms.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

The Great Fiesta Bowl Hype

The month-long gap between the Vols winning the 1998 SEC Championship and the 1999 National Championship was a wild time for those in Knoxville. Here's a look back.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Anderson County community to celebrate JROTC cadets

CLINTON, Tenn. — Anderson County's inaugural Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (JROTC) Appreciation Day event is happening on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 1 p.m. at the Anderson County Courthouse in Clinton. The event will show appreciation to units from Anderson County High School Navy JROTC, Clinton High School Air...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Downtown Knoxville and Gatlinburg Christmas parades return Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two of East Tennessee's most popular Christmas parades return this week!. The 49th annual downtown Knoxville Christmas Parade and Gatlinburg's 47th annual Fantasy of Lights parade return Friday. You're going to have to choose between one of the two, though: Both parades begin around 7 p.m.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy