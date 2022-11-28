Read full article on original website
crossvillenews1st.com
SANTA IS COMING TO EAST TN AND HERE IS WHERE HE WILL BE VISITING!
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For many people across East Tennessee, the holidays are a time to start relaxing from the stress of work and enjoy time with family. But for one jolly man, the holidays are a time when business starts picking up. Santa Clause is getting ready for his...
UT students protest school's development plan to demolish three buildings to expand business building
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Many students, professors and faculty at the University of Tennessee have united and created a grassroots group advocating against the school's announcement that three buildings would be demolished to expand the business school. The buildings that would be knocked down are currently homes to the school...
Roane State sees more people using on-campus student food bank
ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — Roane State Community College said more people than usual are using one of its on-campus student food pantries, the "Brain Food" pantry. The "Brain Food" pantry is located on the Oak Ridge campus. Roane State also has food pantries in its Harriman location, Knox County location, Scott County location, Campbell County location and Cumberland County location. The Oak Ridge location recently got a new freezer donated by the First Presbyterian Church of Oak Ridge.
Pigeon Forge changes hours the businesses can serve alcohol
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — The Pigeon Forge City Council passed an ordinance to change its city code, making it illegal for businesses to sell alcohol past 1 a.m. every day. The change comes because of state law setting different rules for cities and for premiere resort cities. Pigeon Forge is considered a premiere resort city, because of the number of resorts per square mile.
UT, Austin-East create partnership to enhance seniors' writing skills
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There is a new partnership between the University of Tennessee and Austin-East Magnet High School that focuses on improving seniors' writing skills, according to a press release from the university. Students and staff from UT's Judith Anderson Hebert Writing Center are working with Austin-East seniors to...
Immersive journeys abound with introduction of third Storybook Trails in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 10 a.m., the public is invited out to help cut the ribbon on a new Storybook Trail at Ijams Nature Center. Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon, Executive Director of the nature center Amber Parker and Knox County Library Director Myretta Black will be present at the ribbon cutting, according to a release.
MEDIC in critical need of platelet donors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — MEDIC Regional Blood Donation Center in Knoxville said that it has a "critical need" for platelet donors. The center is asking for anyone who feels healthy and well to consider donating as soon as possible. Anyone who donates platelets between Dec. 5 to Dec. 18 will...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville Greyhound station moves for third time this year
Multiple non-profit organizations in Knox County celebrate ‘Giving Tuesday’ by raising awareness about volunteering. Grades are in for Tennessee school districts, with one standing out from others. Updated: 10 hours ago. Report cards out. The Tennessee Department of Education released its annual ratings of state school districts. Newport...
WBIR
Holidays on Ice
Knoxville's Holiday on Ice is back. Here's when you can go and what to expect.
Remote Area Medical hosted free health clinic for people in the community
COALFIELD, Tenn. — Remote Area Medical hosted a pop-up free clinic at Coalfield High School. People parked overnight in Coalfield, Tenn. and waited for almost 24 hours to see a doctor. "I spent the night in the truck,” Robert Mason one of the patients said. The U.S. Census...
One dead after camper fire in Knoxville
A camper caught fire in Knoxville early Thursday morning, leading to the death of one person and causing damage to a nearby house.
Ask The Chief: How KPD is working to help the homeless in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department Chief Paul Noel acknowledges that homelessness is an issue in Knox County. "Homelessness is a challenge for us and it's not just downtown," Noel said while visiting the 10News studio. "It's really in every segment of our community—north, south, east and west. It's something that KPD is taking a really hard look at."
Two buildings on Knoxville College campus cited by city as 'unfit' and 'dangerous'
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two buildings on Knoxville College's campus were city by the city for being "unfit" and "dangerous." Leaders said the Robert H. Harvey College Center and Elnathan Hall were not suitable for students. The president of Knoxville College, Leonard Adams, said he will present a plan of...
WBIR
KAT honoring Rosa Parks
Knoxville Area Transit honored civil rights icon, Rosa Parks. 67 years ago, on this very day, Parks refused to give up her seat to a white man on a bus in Alabama.
A smuggler that fell from the sky in Knoxville and a bear that found his drugs — The story of 'Cocaine Bear' is coming to theaters soon
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The real story of how a Georgia black bear ended up eating a drug smuggler's abandoned cocaine months after he fell from the sky and died in Knoxville is something that sounded like it came out of a movie. Next year, that story will finally be...
Knoxville Chamber: Change needed for county's economic future
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Chamber of Commerce said the economy in the area is good. But, it also said the economy has the potential to be great if the region embraces the changing world. "We need to really look at bringing more high-skilled, high-wage talent into the area...
Miniature Thorne Rooms back on display at Knoxville Museum of Art for holiday season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Museum of Art is pulling out the Thorne Rooms to display throughout the holiday season. The Thorne Rooms were originally developed in the 1930s by Chicago artist Narcissa Niblack Thorne. She was inspired by her love of dollhouses as a young girl. After traveling throughout Europe where she collected miniature furniture and accessories, she created over two dozen mini rooms.
WBIR
The Great Fiesta Bowl Hype
The month-long gap between the Vols winning the 1998 SEC Championship and the 1999 National Championship was a wild time for those in Knoxville. Here's a look back.
Anderson County community to celebrate JROTC cadets
CLINTON, Tenn. — Anderson County's inaugural Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (JROTC) Appreciation Day event is happening on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 1 p.m. at the Anderson County Courthouse in Clinton. The event will show appreciation to units from Anderson County High School Navy JROTC, Clinton High School Air...
Downtown Knoxville and Gatlinburg Christmas parades return Friday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two of East Tennessee's most popular Christmas parades return this week!. The 49th annual downtown Knoxville Christmas Parade and Gatlinburg's 47th annual Fantasy of Lights parade return Friday. You're going to have to choose between one of the two, though: Both parades begin around 7 p.m.
WBIR
