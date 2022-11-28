Read full article on original website
JoAnn Nagy, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – JoAnn Nagy, 89, passed away peacefully, Wednesday evening, November 23, 2022, at her home. JoAnn was born July 14, 1933, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Stephen Mitchoff and Geraldine Duke Mitchoff and was a lifelong area resident. She was a graduate of Chaney...
Mary C. Santangelo, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary C. Santangelo, 98, of Boardman, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022, with her loving family by her side. Mary will always be remembered and loved for her generosity, caring nature and smile. She was born February 26, 1924, in Youngstown, the daughter of Claude...
Pauline D. Hall, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pauline D. Hall, 88, of Struthers, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 1, 2022, with her family by her side. Pauline was born on February 10, 1934, in Struthers, the youngest child of John and Anna Artim Korechko. She graduated from Struthers High School in...
Albert J. “Al” Protopapa, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert J. “Al” Protopapa, 81, passed away peacefully in his sleep, Friday morning, December 2, 2022, at Austinwoods. Albert was born July 8, 1941, in Youngstown, a son of the late James and Mary Sablyak Protopapa and lived in the area most of his life.
Thomas A. Rolland, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas A. Rolland, Sr., 75, passed away Friday morning, December 2, 2022, at Mercy Health at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Thomas, known by his family and friends as “Tom,” was born May 16, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of...
Dolores F. Swierz, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores F. Swierz, 94, passed away peacefully, Wednesday morning, November 30, 2022, at her home. Dolores was born July 9, 1928, in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of the late Frank A. Lewis and Elsie M. Gilbert Lewis and came to the Youngstown area in 1975 from Parma.
Jack D. Davis, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack D. Davis, 93, passed away, surrounded by his family, on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Warren. He was born to the late Mary Gladys “Mae” Davis and John T. Davis on December 19, 1928, in Warren, Ohio.
Agnes M. Pierson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUGNSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Agnes M. Pierson, 86, who passed away November 26, 2022 at Austintown Healthcare Center. She was born October 16, 1936, in Youngstown, a daughter of John Schengeli and Rose (Flaker) Schengeli. Agnes graduated from East High School. She worked office/clerical positions at Isaly’s Dairy, Youngstown...
Albert Torres, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert Torres, Jr., 86, of Youngstown, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. Al (also known as Diamond) was born July 11, 1936, the middle son of Teresa and Albert Torres, Sr. and was a lifelong Youngstown resident.
Alfred Pete Nerone, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alfred Pete Nerone, 70, died Monday, November 28, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Alfred, affectionately known as Freddie, was born June 30, 1952, in Youngstown, a son of Alfred and Angeline M. Brunnetti Nerone. He was a graduate of Poland High School and was...
Louise West, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louise West 73, Youngstown departed this life on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center in Youngstown Ohio. Mrs. West was born November 29, 1948 in North Carolina a daughter of Leroy Parker and Lucille Scott. She loved to cook, decorate, dance, spend...
Edward “Eddie” J. Edgerton, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Edward “Eddie” J. Edgerton, 79, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday morning, November 30, 2022. Eddie was born December 4, 1942, in Youngstown, a son of Chester J. and Edith K. Ellgas Edgerton, and was a lifelong resident of the Youngstown area. He was the oldest individual with Down Syndrome in Mahoning County.
Alyce DeMarco, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alyce DeMarco, 96, formerly of Boardman, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022. She was born July 13, 1926 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Liberato and Rose (Pecchio) Detesco. Her husband, Dr. Dominic DeMarco, DDS, whom she married on September 10, 1955,...
Kathleen Hennon, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Hennon, 74, of Poland Avenue passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Kathleen was born February 28, 1948 in Struthers, Ohio, a daughter of the late John and Grace (Godward) Harkins. She graduated from Poland Seminary...
Audrey Marie Slanina, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Audrey Marie Slanina, 87, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, at Assumption Village. Audrey was born January 12, 1935, in Glace Bay, Nova Scotia, Canada, a daughter of Duncan and Sarah “Sadie” Guthreaux McNeil. At the age of 26, after meeting...
Anne J. Mavar, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anne J. Mavar, 96, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Hampton Woods Nursing Home in Poland. Anne was born December 4, 1925 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Tom and Ann (Kerester) Pipic. She graduated from The Rayen School in 1943 and Youngstown...
Frances Sframeli, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Frances Sframeli, 87, of Hermitage, passed away Wednesday morning, November 30, 2022, in Hermitage Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Ms. Sframeli was born on May 19, 1935, a daughter of the late Rosario “Ross” and Josephine (Pipicella /Perry) Sframeli. A lifelong resident of the...
Shirley A. Carl, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Carl, 84, passed away at 6:32 p.m. Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at in Salem, Ohio. Shirley was born on September 12, 1938 in Minerva, Ohio, the daughter of John and Nettie (Good) Hardy. She was a 1956 graduate of Minerva High School. Shirley...
