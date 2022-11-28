Read full article on original website
Stereogum
Stream The Chisel & Mess’ Vengefully Catchy Split EP
For the past couple of years, the UK punks in the Chisel have been making hard-driving, heart-filling oi anthems. Every song from the Chisel sounds like it’s been around for your entire life, and all of the make for massive fists-up singalongs. Last year, the Chisel released their full-length debut Retaliation, and it ruled. This past weekend, the Chisel followed that LP with a new split 7″, which they shared with the Mexican band Mess.
Stereogum
Zulu – “Fakin’ Tha Funk (You Get Did)”
Los Angeles hardcore band Zulu fucking rule. The Bots/Dare drummer Anaiah Lei started Zulu as a solo project in 2019, but it eventually expanded into a full band. Zulu have already released a couple of powerful EPs, 2019’s Our Day Will Come and 2020’s My People… Hold On, and they’ve played a lot of stirring, exciting live shows. (They’re heading out on tour with Show Me The Body next year, so they’ve got plenty more of those lined up.) And now Zulu have also announced plans to release their first full-length. Get excited.
‘There is no cure’: Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor reveals he has stage 4 cancer
Duran Duran’s original guitarist Andy Taylor has been diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer, the band has revealed while being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which Taylor had to miss due to ongoing treatment. The renowned British new wave group revealed Taylor had been...
"Have we got anything in common with Iron Maiden? I hope not" - watch peak Axl Rose slyly diss Maiden and Kiss in this cheeky 1988 interview
Axl Rose certainly wasn't shy of sharing his opinion on fellow rock and metal heavyweights back in the day
Watch as Grammy-winning guitarist Kingfish plays Hendrix so well he would've blown the roof off the Hard Rock Hotel if he wasn't already on it
Christone "Kingfish" Ingram plays Jimi's Red House – on the roof of Hendrix's last-known house
Donovan Unveils Historic David Gilmour Collaboration, ‘Rock Me,’ With ‘Gaelia’ Album Set to Follow (EXCLUSIVE)
Donovan has released a collaboration with David Gilmour, “Rock Me,” in anticipation of a new album, “Gaelia,” set to arrive one week from today. Variety is hosting the exclusive premiere of the music video for the historic meet-up. Donovan, famous for classic 1960s folk-rock songs like “Hurdy Gurdy Man,” told Variety how he came to have the Pink Floyd singer-guitarist on two tracks — the second of which is titled “Lover O’ Lover” — for the new album. “I met up with David at Lord Michael and Lady Marina Cowdray’s country estate,” he says. “These two dear, noble friends of Linda and...
"It's so old school! I'm screaming!": the internet reacts to Metallica's killer new song, Lux Æterna
Metallica have gone old school for their surprise new single, and everyone is loving it
Listen to Metallica’s New Single, ‘Lux Æterna’
Metallica has released a brand new song, "Lux Æterna," the first single from their upcoming album 72 Seasons. It's the band's first new music in more than six years. "Lux Æterna" is accompanied by a music video, which you can view down below. 72 Seasons is due on...
Ringo Starr and His Wife Lived like ‘Simple People’ According to a Beatles Insider
A Beatles insider once explained how Ringo Starr and his wife lived like simple people even after they purchased a mansion.
The 50 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2022
Wow! What a year it's been for new music, and we're here to reflect upon the 50 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2022!. It's amazing to look at the amount of major acts putting out new records this year. There was so much that happened to Megadeth since their last album won a Grammy, leading to plenty of buzz and speculation about the music. Slipknot had us on high alert after dropping a new song in 2021. And Ozzy Osbourne gave us one of the more star-studded albums in metal history featuring a wealth of can't-miss collaborations.
It Never Ends – Fans Now Complaining About Kick Drum Sound on New Metallica Song ‘Lux Aeterna’
Yesterday (Nov. 28), Metallica surprised everyone by announcing the new album 72 Seasons and world tour, as well as debuting the new single "Lux Aeterna." Now that fans have had time to digest the track, some have begun to complain about the kick drum sound as Lars Ulrich is once again the focus of criticism.
As pummelling as 12 rounds with Tyson Fury: our first reaction to new Metallica single Lux Æterna
Metallica have surprised the world with a fast blast of speed metal that sounds straight from the Kill 'Em All era
Cliff Richard and Stormzy compete for No 1 in UK albums chart
One is the Peter Pan of pop, the other is the king of UK hip-hop. But despite the decades between them, Cliff Richard and Stormzy, two of Britain’s most successful artists – with fanbases that couldn’t be more different – are going head to head in this week’s charts.
Stereogum
Gordon M. Phillips – “Splintered”
Gordon M. Phillips is the leader of Downhaul, a Richmond indie band that practices a vaguely countrified take on old-school emo. Last year, Downhaul released their sophomore album Proof and covered Oso Oso’s “One Sick Plan.” Phillips also releases music on his own, and he came out with the lo-fi solo album Seasonal earlier this year. Today, Phillips has a new solo song called “Splintered.” It’s a shambling, expansive rocker with an impressively nasty bassline, and Phillips recorded it at home. Evan King, from the Philadelphia band Nonfiction, also remixed “Splintered,” taking the song into bugged-out electro-pop territory. Below, listen to “Splintered” and the Nonfiction remix.
Stereogum
@ – “Friendship Is Frequency”
Their band name is @, and they describe their sound as “hyperfolk.” Roll your eyes, sure, but also open your ears. The duo of Philadelphia-based singer-guitarist Victoria Rose and Baltimore-based multi-instrumentalist Stone Filipczak started collaborating remotely during the early months of COVID lockdown, developing a strange chemistry that ultimately yielded debut album Mind Palace Music. It’s coming out in February on Carpark, preceded today by lead single “Friendship Is Frequency,” which has kind of a Sung Tongs/Dodos vibe but also some ’60s California psych overtones.
thebrag.com
The Amity Affliction get heavy on new single ‘Show Me Your God’
The Amity Affliction know how to finish a year on a high note. 2021 saw the metalcore band release the packed EP Somewhere Beyond the Blue, while they’re closing this year with the heaving new single ‘Show Me Your God’. The track is the first one from...
NME
Kid Bookie and Wheatus team up for mash-up ‘Bookie’s Dirtbag’
Kid Bookie has teamed up with Wheatus for a mash-up of the iconic ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ called ‘Bookie’s Dirtbag’. The new mash-up hears Bookie share new verses and add a modern twist to the evergreen ’90s anthem. Of the process of creating ‘Bookie’s Dirtbag’, the...
Stereogum
Shaky Knees 2023 Has The Walkmen Reunion, The Flaming Lips Performing Yoshimi In Full, & Much More
The study and reliable Atlanta music festival Shaky Knees will return to Central Park this May 5-7 with headliners the Killers, Muse, and the Lumineers. That is… not the most inspiring trio of headliners. However, there are some interesting names further down the poster. For one thing, elegantly rumpled...
Stereogum
Sufjan Stevens Talks Beyoncé, The 50 States, And Why Christmas Is Actually Not His Favorite Holiday
Among other throughlines in his career, Sufjan Stevens has long been a patron saint of off-kilter Christmas music. He has recorded more than 100 Christmas songs spread across various EPs, mostly collected on the box sets Songs For Christmas and Silver & Gold; this was the context for a rare interview granted to Vulture’s Craig Jenkins, published today. In the Q&A, Sufjan reveals that Christmas isn’t even his favorite holiday:
Stereogum
En Love – “Misery”
In 2020, the Columbus hardcore band En Love came out ripping with Love Will Drown The Nest, a frantic, unhinged debut EP that turned a whole lot of heads. Their sound is fast and brutal and emotionally intense, and it doesn’t fit too neatly into any established scenes or subgenres. Instead, En Love simply sound like they’re freaking out, making the only kind of noise that they know how to make in the moment. Today, they’ve announced plans to release their second EP, and it’s shaping up to be just as nuts as the first.
