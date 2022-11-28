ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Outsider.com

Metallica and Pantera Tour Announced, Fans Flip

On Monday (November 28th), legendary rock band Metallica announced not only a new song and 11th studio album but also a new tour with Pantera. The 2023 shows will reportedly be Pantera’s first U.S. performances in more than 20 years. According to Metal Edge, Metallica revealed their 2023 and...
wegotthiscovered.com

Billie Eilish’s relationship with Jessie Rutherford leaves fans saying yikes

After breaking it off with rapper Brandon Adams (known professionally as 7:AMP), influential singer-songwriter Billie Eilish began dating fellow singer Jessie Rutherford in October 2022. Rutherford is the lead vocalist of Californian rock band the Neighbourhood, comprising Rutherford, guitarists Jeremy Freedman and Zach Abels, and bassist Mikey Margot. Immediately after the announcement, Eilish and Rutherford’s relationship came under scrutiny from fans of the twenty-year-old and her alternative pop music.
Variety

Donovan Unveils Historic David Gilmour Collaboration, ‘Rock Me,’ With ‘Gaelia’ Album Set to Follow (EXCLUSIVE)

Donovan has released a collaboration with David Gilmour, “Rock Me,” in anticipation of a new album, “Gaelia,” set to arrive one week from today. Variety is hosting the exclusive premiere of the music video for the historic meet-up. Donovan, famous for classic 1960s folk-rock songs like “Hurdy Gurdy Man,” told Variety how he came to have the Pink Floyd singer-guitarist on two tracks — the second of which is titled “Lover O’ Lover” — for the new album. “I met up with David at Lord Michael and Lady Marina Cowdray’s country estate,” he says. “These two dear, noble friends of Linda and...
Variety

Neil Young’s ‘Harvest Time’ Is a Fascinating, if Overlong, Documentary on the Creation of His Most Popular Album

For all the scrutiny of the Beatles’ session tapes, the Grateful Dead’s concert archives and Prince’s much-vaunted vault of unreleased material, Neil Young is almost undoubtedly the music world’s most obsessive self-documenter. As evidenced by his massive “Anthology” series and the furious pace at which he’s been releasing both new and archival material over the past decade, the man is not only a monumentally prolific musician, he’s a notorious hoarder who keeps everything. The past 18 months have seen him release a shelved album from 2000, four concerts from 1970 and ’71, another from 2019 and — hey! — his 41st and...
Guitar World Magazine

Rare footage of Eddie Van Halen playing an early configuration of his iconic Frankenstein guitar has been synced to audio

Hear Van Halen wield his iconic axe in 1978 for renditions of Eruption, Running With The Devil, Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love and more. Earlier this week, rare footage that showed Eddie Van Halen playing an early configuration of his legendary white-and-black-striped Frankenstein guitar emerged online thanks to a YouTube user named Speedy, who caught Van Halen’s gig from September 8, 1978, on camera.
The Associated Press

Rolling Stones to release star-stuffed 2012 live recording

NEW YORK (AP) — The Rolling Stones plan to release what they’re calling their “ultimate live greatest hits album,” with appearances by Lady Gaga, Bruce Springsteen, Gary Clark Jr. and The Black Keys, early next year. “GRRR Live!” contains songs recorded live on Dec. 15, 2012, at Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center. That night saw guest appearances by The Black Keys (“Who Do You Love?”), Clark and John Mayer (“Going Down”), Lady Gaga (“Gimme Shelter”), Mick Taylor (“Midnight Rambler”) and hometown hero Bruce Springsteen (“Tumbling Dice”). Shown on pay-per-view in 2012, the concert has not otherwise been available to fans until now. It also features some of the band’s greatest hits, including “It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It),” “Honky Tonk Women,” “Start Me Up,” “Sympathy For the Devil” and “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.”
Ultimate Classic Rock

Metallica Announces New Album ’72 Seasons': See Track Listing

Metallica has announced a new album titled 72 Seasons, to be released on April 14. 72 Seasons marks Metallica's first studio album since 2016's Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct. James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich are again co-producers with Greg Fidelman, whose other credits include Slipknot, Black Sabbath and Red Hot Chili Peppers. The band previewed 72 Seasons on Monday with the short, blistering single "Lux Æterna."
wegotthiscovered.com

The Independent

Apple Music reveals top music in 2020 and listener charts

“Stay,” the smash hit by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber topped Apple Music's global song chart in 2022 as the giant music streamer released its end-of-year lists and provided listeners with data on their own most listened-to tunes.“Stay,” which stayed atop the Billboard Hot 100 for seven weeks this summer, was No. 1 on Apple Music's top 100 global songs chart, staying on top for 51 days straight. Elton John and Dua Lipa's “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” was No. 1 on the streamer's Shazam chart and “We Don't Talk About Bruno” from the movie musical “Encanto” was the...

