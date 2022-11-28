Read full article on original website
Related
Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says crypto should and will be regulated and the FTX disaster has created a 'deficit of trust' in the whole industry
The FTX disaster has created a "deficit of trust" in crypto, according to bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz. The industry should and will get regulated he said, pointing to the fallout of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange. But while investors are being rocked by this bout of volatility, crypto isn't going anywhere,...
u.today
CEO of $10 Trillion Asset Manager Predicts That Most Crypto Companies Will Fail
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has predicted that the majority of cryptocurrency companies will fail during his recent appearance at the New York Times DealBook Summit. Fink also revealed that the world's largest asset manager invested $24 million into the embattled FTX exchange. BlackRock marked that sum down to zero following the collapse of the exchange.
3 Supercharged Growth Stocks to Buy for 2023
Next year could be a very important one for all three of these fast-growing businesses.
TechCrunch
Cameroonian crypto and savings platform Ejara raises $8M, led by Anthemis and Dragonfly
London-based venture capital firm Anthemis co-led the growth round alongside crypto-focused fund Dragonfly Capital. Anthemis is a follow-on investor in Ejara, having also led the fintech’s $2 million seed round announced last October. Participating VC firms in this new financing include other follow-on investors Mercy Corps Ventures, Coinshares Ventures...
TechCrunch
BackingMinds raises new €50 million fund to power-up normally overlooked entrepreneurs
Instead, the new fund will look for companies with high potential outside of Europe’s capital cities and entrepreneurs often overlooked by traditional investors. The investment range of the fund will be €500,000 to €3,000,000 on initial investments, and across the whole of Europe, except the U.K., due to it being outside the EU.
The head of the world’s largest crypto exchange says that most people shouldn’t invest right now
Changpeng Zhao, Binance CEO, advises first-time investors to avoid getting into crypto right now. Even the crypto industry’s leaders are cautioning investors against buying the dip. With cryptocurrency prices so low, it might seem like a good time for first-time buyers to invest, after industry figureheads like Microstrategy’s Michael...
'Crypto is dead': Wall Street analyst explains why FTX's collapse won't benefit Coinbase
"I think crypto is dead, and I think that investing in Coinbase is just a waste of time," Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev said on Friday. The Wall Street analyst doesn't expect Coinbase to benefit from the collapse of rival crypto exchange FTX. Dolev said Coinbase is "a very bad business...
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
Genesis faces bankruptcy without $500 million cash injection, Binance and Apollo shun crypto lender
Genesis sought to raise $500 million – $1 billion to ward off bankruptcy concerns. The crypto lender tried to secure capital from Binance and Apollo but both entities turned down the chance. Genesis launched efforts to raise capital after exposure to FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried’s troubled crypto exchange. Major...
CNBC
Crypto exchange Kraken lays off 1,000 employees
Kraken, the world's third largest crypto exchange by volume, will lay off 30% of employees, their CEO said. The company pointed to slowing macroeconomic and geopolitical factors as driving the weakening in crypto markets. It comes on the same day that DoorDash announced 1,250 job cuts, and amidst massive turmoil...
Sleep Well at Night in 2023 With This 8.5% Dividend Stock
One of the few stocks that can pay you more than inflation.
How I'd Invest $50,000 for Retirement, if I Had To Start From Scratch
Need to build an investment portfolio from scratch? Here's what I'd do with $50,000.
Why This Bakkt Holdings Analyst Is Turning Bullish On The 'Unique' Crypto Company
Rosenblatt Securities believes Bakkt Holdings Inc’s BKKT unique position in the cryptocurrency space has created a buying opportunity. What Happened: Rosenblatt analysts on Wednesday initiated coverage on Bakkt with a Buy rating and set a price target of $2.20, citing the company’s unique ties to digital assets and blockchain technology.
kitco.com
Fidelity Crypto is a go: $4.5 trillion firm launches retail crypto trading
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “Fidelity Crypto is your opportunity to buy and sell bitcoin and ethereum in the Fidelity Investments App,” the...
bitcoinist.com
The Best Bitcoin Investing Strategies
Do you want to start investing in Bitcoin? Here are the best investment strategies for this electronic currency. Over the past decade, Bitcoin has become increasingly popular among today’s investors. During that time, there have been debates about this virtual asset. Others regard it as a future of money. This virtual currency is a significant investment depending on your risk tolerance, investment strategy, and ultimate financial goals. Before considering this electronic currency as an investment, you should carefully consider your objectives and determine what you desire to achieve in the long run.
dailyhodl.com
New Coinbase Survey Reveals Where Institutional Investors Expect Crypto Prices To Be in One Year
Crypto exchange giant Coinbase is releasing the results of a new survey it commissioned to find out how blue-chip investors feel about the future of the crypto industry. The 2022 Institutional Investor Digital Assets Outlook Survey queried 140 US-based institutional investors with a combined $2.6 trillion of assets on their management on what their outlook was for the digital assets market.
Crypto World Reacts to BlockFi Bankruptcy — What’s Next?
The FTX fallout is continuing, and the latest domino to fall is fellow crypto platform BlockFi, which filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 28, saying this "follows the shocking events surrounding FTX and...
Motley Fool
Why Shares of R1 RCM rose 10% on Tuesday
R1 RCM supports healthcare companies with technology-driven billing services. It saw revenue rise by 31% year over year in the third quarter, but net income fell. The company purchased Cloudmed in June and said it has seen revenue gains from the addition. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
BaFin Helps German FinTechs Navigate Regulatory Landscape With New Innovation Hub
“Innovation is key to any market’s survival.”. It’s based on that premise that Germany’s Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) has launched a FinTech Innovation Hub, intended to spark a dialogue between policymakers and companies developing new financial technologies. The web portal will act as a knowledge source...
TechCrunch
Crypto exchange Kraken cuts 1,100 jobs
News that Kraken is cutting staff — and therefore costs — is not a surprise, given a generally gloomy macroeconomic climate and even worse climes in crypto land. Prior to the Kraken news, we’ve seen several high-profile implosions in and amongst web3 companies, and layoffs from other exchanges including the American crypto giant Coinbase earlier in the year.
Comments / 0