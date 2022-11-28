Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County man shoots person 5 times after Thanksgiving argument between girlfriend, her brother
WARREN, Mich. – A Macomb County man is facing a possible life sentence after he shot someone five times following an argument between his girlfriend and her brother over the treatment of their mom on Thanksgiving, police say. Prosecutors said the siblings got into an argument on Thanksgiving night...
Man arraigned in police chase that started in Chick-fil-a drive-thru
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 36-year-old Pontiac man has been arraigned in connection with a high-speed chase that started at a fast food drive-thru.According to the office of the Macomb County Prosecuting Attorney, Wellington Inoa is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, possession of methamphetamine, fleeing police in the third degree, carrying a concealed weapon, retail fraud in the first degree and assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer. The incident happened Friday, when Inoa allegedly pushed a shopping cart filled with merchandise out of a Marshall's/HomeGoods store in Shelby Township without...
Passerby finds wrecked vehicle in ditch in Northern Oakland County, driver dead inside
A man from Michigan’s Thumb region has died after a crash overnight in Oakland County, but the wrecked car wasn’t discovered until morning.
fox2detroit.com
Monroe County deputies cracking down on speeding through February
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Monroe County Sheriff's deputies will be conducting extra speed patrols through February 2023 in an effort to reduce crashes. "The effects of speeding are deadly," said Sheriff Troy Goodnough. "We see people speeding every day. We are asking drivers to slow down, in your neighborhoods and on your local roads, to help keep everyone safe. You need to always obey the posted speed limit."
'It's the worst kind of thing that can visit a community': Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard reflects on 1 year anniversary of Oxford school shooting
It’s been exactly one year since the tragic events unfolded at Oxford High School, greatly impacting and forever changing the lives of students, staff, parents, the community and local law enforcement, authorities reflected.
fox2detroit.com
Psychiatric exam ordered for man accused of murdering woman found dead in truck
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man accused of murdering a Roseville woman and putting her body in the back of a pickup truck will undergo a psychiatric exam. Police said Stephen Freeman, 19, fled after a minor crash on Common and Hayes, near the Warren border, on Oct. 27. While checking the pickup truck, officers found the body of 62-year-old Gabriele Seitz in the bed. Freeman was later caught.
WNEM
Sheriff: Burton man arrested for trafficking 13-year-old
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A 38-year-old Burton man has been arrested for allegedly human trafficking a 13-year-old girl. The investigation began after a young victim went to Hurley Medical Center and provided information involving her 13-year-old sister, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said. The Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST)...
The Oakland Press
Police: Passing motorist finds man dead in vehicle that crashed into tree, landed in ditch
A 33-year-old Caro man was found dead Tuesday in his vehicle that had left the roadway, hit a tree and uprooted another before landing in a ditch in Groveland Township, officials said. According to the Michigan State Police, a passing motorist spotted the vehicle in the ditch along Grange Hall...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Grand Blanc Township (Grand Blanc Township, MI)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Grand Blanc Township. The crash happened at the Dort Highway intersection on I-75 at around 7:40 a.m. The early-30s driver rear-ended a car, drove around it, crossed all three lanes of traffic, and rolled over into the median as he entered southbound I-75.
30-year-old driver dies on I-75 in Detroit after troopers find him with no pulse in semi truck
Authorities said a semi truck driver is dead after he was discovered with no pulse on Tuesday evening in an 18-wheeler on I-75 in southwest Detroit.
Man tried to grab, then chased 9-year-old boy playing outside in St. Clair County: police
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who drives a white van after what appears to be an attempted child abduction.
The Oakland Press
Lengthy prison sentence for man who beat another with baseball bat, leaving him injured for life
A 32-year-old Fowlerville man will likely spend the rest of his life incarcerated after being sentenced to a minimum of 62 and a-half years for a savage beating of a Northville man in 2019. On Nov. 29, Oakland County Circuit Judge Victoria Valentine handed down the sentence to Christopher Allen...
The Oakland Press
Mother of 9 accused of stabbing teen and others pleads to 4 felonies
A Pontiac mother of nine has pleaded guilty to felony charges for stabbing four people, including a teenager, last summer. On Nov. 29, Candis Wright-McDonald, 40, entered her plea before Judge Victoria Valentine of Oakland County Circuit Court to four counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm for the June 25 incident on Newman Lane in Pontiac.
fox2detroit.com
Wrong-way driver crash totals family of 10's van on I-94
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - On Thanksgiving Day, Justin Goodell, his wife, and their eight kids and two dogs traveled from Kentucky to Michigan to visit family for the holiday. "On I-94 in Roseville, we were just cruising along on the interstate," Justin said. "I saw the headlights on the blue sedan. I saw it get into a head-on collision with another SUV."
Mysterious package delivered to Evansville Police Department
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A package made a long journey across the Midwest and is now in the hands of the Evansville Police Department. Officers say the mysterious package, which was sent from Macomb County Sheriff’s Office in Michigan, isn’t supposed to be opened until December 1. “That’s over 450 miles from here – all […]
Michigan truck driver found dead in semi on I-75
DETROIT – Police are investigating after a truck driver was found dead in a semi-truck on I-75 in Detroit. Troopers from the Michigan State Police responded to southbound I-75 near Schaefer Highway at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving several calls that a semi-truck was blocking the left lane of the well-traveled highway.
SUV crashes through overpass barrier, falls onto I-75 in Detroit
DETROIT – An SUV crashed through an overpass barrier in Detroit and fell onto I-75 below, according to the Michigan State Police. No one was seriously injured in the incident, which occurred when the vehicle crashed through the Brush Street overpass at 1:55 a.m. on Tuesday. Either the SUV...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Stabbing, bomb threats, border crime, home invasion: Port Huron police blotter for October
In October, the Port Huron Police Department investigated 20 crimes of an “unusual or serious nature.” Six were school threats; a seventh was a threat at St. Clair County Community Colleg. “The threats involving the Port Huron Area Schools and SC4 were taken seriously and investigated thoroughly,” said...
Authorities searching for missing Pontiac woman last seen in July
Officials in Oakland County are asking for help with finding a Pontiac woman who has been missing for more than four months.
Detroit Family Dollar employee shot after telling robbers he couldn't open cash register; 2 suspects at large
Police are searching for two suspects who got away after an armed robbery and shooting at a dollar store in Detroit. An employee was shot and wounded.
