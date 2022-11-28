An Internet connection isn't necessary, but useful. The Nintendo Switch doesn’t require an active Internet connection to play most games, especially if you use game cartridges, because the hybrid console is designed for use on the go. However, you need a Wi-Fi connection when setting up the device, creating a Nintendo account, downloading games, or playing multiplayer modes. So while an active Internet connection isn’t essential, it’s still good to have when using the handheld console. Here’s what to do if your Nintendo Switch won’t connect to Wi-Fi or the internet.

