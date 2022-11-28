ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah's Sentencing Date In Fraud Case Pushed To January

Jen Shah will be able to spend the holidays at home with her family. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star's looming sentencing in her federal fraud case has been pushed from December 15, 2022, to January 6, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. EST. According to documents, Shah's legal team filed a motion requesting the specific post-holiday sentencing date which was then approved by Judge Sidney Stein, who is presiding over the case. MEREDITH MARKS DISHES ON FOLLOWING YOUR PASSION, AUTHENTIC FRIENDSHIPS & NAVIGATING 'RHOSLC' DRAMAThe update is a huge win for the reality star, who shocked the world by...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KTSM

Judge in Walmart case orders D.A. Rosales to appear in court

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Judge Sam Medrano ordered District Attorney Yvonne Rosales and former Assistant District Attorney Curtis Cox to appear before his Court in a scheduled hearing on November 30. A dramatic scene unfolded in the 409th District Court Thursday morning where Judge Medrano scheduled a last-minute hearing to decide on motions filed […]
EL PASO, TX
Tennessee Lookout

Ex-Sen. Brian Kelsey pleads guilty to two counts of federal campaign finance violations

Nearly a year after proclaiming he was a victim of a political “witch hunt,” former Republican Sen. Brian Kelsey pleaded guilty Tuesday to violating federal campaign finance laws in a scheme to bolster his failed 2016 congressional campaign. Kelsey, 44, entered guilty pleas to two counts of a five-count federal indictment, one for conspiracy to […] The post Ex-Sen. Brian Kelsey pleads guilty to two counts of federal campaign finance violations appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy