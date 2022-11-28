Read full article on original website
Judge denies Laundrie’s motion to limit depositions in Gabby Petito civil trial
VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida judge has denied the motion filed by Brian Laundrie’s parents to limit the scope of their depositions in the lawsuit filed by Gabby Petito’s parents that is headed to a jury trial next year. Judge Hunter W. Carroll ruled that the motion, which sought to restrict the depositions to […]
Judge rules Missouri town cannot ban woman seeking records
An Edgar Springs woman won a partial victory Tuesday in her long-running dispute with her city when a judge ruled local officials violated her constitutional rights and the state’s Sunshine Law.
'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah's Sentencing Date In Fraud Case Pushed To January
Jen Shah will be able to spend the holidays at home with her family. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star's looming sentencing in her federal fraud case has been pushed from December 15, 2022, to January 6, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. EST. According to documents, Shah's legal team filed a motion requesting the specific post-holiday sentencing date which was then approved by Judge Sidney Stein, who is presiding over the case. MEREDITH MARKS DISHES ON FOLLOWING YOUR PASSION, AUTHENTIC FRIENDSHIPS & NAVIGATING 'RHOSLC' DRAMAThe update is a huge win for the reality star, who shocked the world by...
Judge in Walmart case orders D.A. Rosales to appear in court
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Judge Sam Medrano ordered District Attorney Yvonne Rosales and former Assistant District Attorney Curtis Cox to appear before his Court in a scheduled hearing on November 30. A dramatic scene unfolded in the 409th District Court Thursday morning where Judge Medrano scheduled a last-minute hearing to decide on motions filed […]
Kealoha conspirators’ conviction overturn denied
The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has declined to overturn the convictions and sentences of two former Honolulu police officers in connection with the Kealoha mailbox conspiracy.
Why the Oath Keepers guilty verdicts are bad news for others facing charges
A series of guilty verdicts in the Oath Keepers trial was a major win for the Justice Department (DOJ) that legal experts say is a warning sign to members of extremist groups still awaiting trial for their role in the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6. A jury on...
KTLO
Federal civil rights suit for excessive force against Sebastian County, Greenwood to get July jury trial
FORT SMITH — A jury trial has been set in federal court for a lawsuit filed by a woman who accused multiple officers with the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office and Greenwood Police Department of using excessive force on her in 2020. The trial over the suit filed by...
Ex-Sen. Brian Kelsey pleads guilty to two counts of federal campaign finance violations
Nearly a year after proclaiming he was a victim of a political “witch hunt,” former Republican Sen. Brian Kelsey pleaded guilty Tuesday to violating federal campaign finance laws in a scheme to bolster his failed 2016 congressional campaign. Kelsey, 44, entered guilty pleas to two counts of a five-count federal indictment, one for conspiracy to […] The post Ex-Sen. Brian Kelsey pleads guilty to two counts of federal campaign finance violations appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
North Carolina judicial district receives federal grant for adult drug court
(The Center Square) — North Carolina’s 8th Judicial District will receive $700,000 from the U.S. Department of Justice to create a new adult drug court, though critics contend there’s a better approach to address drug abuse. The North Carolina Judicial Branch announced Wednesday the 8th Judicial District...
