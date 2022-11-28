Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Family's Pain, A Brother Murdered And A Missing Sister: Is The Same Person Responsible?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAustin, TX
Austin Company ICON Signs $57M Contract with NASA to Construct Buildings on MoonLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Woman finds ancient sculpture at a GoodwillCristoval VictorialAustin, TX
FBI Offers $100,000 Reward For Help Solving DisappearanceStill UnsolvedGeorgetown, TX
Cowboys Down Pirates In GeorgetownHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
Related
Four Longhorns named All-Big 12 first team
Four Longhorns have been named to the 2022 All-Big 12 first team. Junior running back Bijan Robinson and sophomore tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders were named to the All-Big 12 first team offense while linebackers Jaylan Ford and DeMarvion Overshown represent Texas all-conference first team defense, the Big 12 Conference announced Wednesday afternoon. Robinson was the only Longhorn voted as an unanimous selection for the All-Big 12 first team, which is his second-straight year he was named to the all-conference first team as a running back.
Longhorns Assistant Gary Patterson Connected With Yet Another Head Coaching Job
The head coaching rumors surrounding Longhorns special assistant to the head coach Gary Patterson just won't go away
The Insider (Part 1): Texas assistant Brennan Marion interviewing for Tulsa head coaching job
Texas wide receivers coach Brennan Marion is in the mix for the vacant head coaching position at the University of Tulsa, sources confirmed to Horns247. A former wide receiver at Tulsa, Marion is among two primary candidates who are in the mix for the position. Sources told Horns247 that Marion was interviewing for the job Wednesday and is competing with former Tulsa alum G.J. Kinne to lead their alma mater.
universitystar.com
Texas State's next head coach will be...
Jake Spavital’s time as head coach of the Texas State football program has come to an end as he was informed on Sunday, a day after the team wrapped up its season, that he would not be returning in 2023. Spavital met with Texas State Athletic Director Don Coryell,...
2024 athlete Aeryn Hampton decommits from Texas
The Longhorns lost a 2024 commitment from Aeryn Hampton. The four-star athlete from Daingerfield (Texas) announced his decommitment via Twitter with a statement. "First off, I would like to thank the Longhorn fan base for welcoming me in with open arms and allowing me to be a Longhorn. I have always loved Austin, Texas and being a Longhorn has been a dream of mine since I was younger. Secondly, I would like to re-open my recruitment and take all of my official/unofficial visits. With that being said, I will be decommitting from the University of Texas. It's still a school that I will heavily consider, but I think it's the best choice at the moment. This opportunity has meant a lot to me and this is by far the hardest decision I have made in my life. I feel that I should enjoy the process a little more and make my final decision sometime close to signing day. Thank you coach Sark, coach Gideon and the rest of the coaching staff for believing in my abilities, offering me a scholarship and an opportunity to play at the University of Texas."
Texas safety JD Coffey heading into NCAA transfer portal
Texas safety JD Coffey is heading into the NCAA transfer portal when it opens for FBS players on Dec. 5. The 6-foot, 189-pound Coffey announced his departure from the program on Twitter Tuesday. “First off, I want to give all the glory to God for being ever present in my...
Texas commit Liona Lefau named MaxPreps Hawaii High School Football Player of the Year
Texas coaches were ecstatic when they landed a commitment from Liona Lefau in June. The four-star linebacker from Kahuku (HI) was one of the top targets on the board for Jeff Choate. The Longhorns won a hard fought victory over several other programs to land Lefau and have had to battle to hold onto him. Lefau had a stellar season helping to lead the Red Raiders to a state championship, and he was honored today by being named the 2022 Hawaii High School Football Player of the Year by MaxPreps.
texashsfootball.com
High School Broadcast Team Banned From Booth
New Braunfels Broadcast Team Kept From Broadcast Booth, Blames Disgraced San Marcos ISD. Despite New Braunfels getting clobbered by Westlake two weeks ago, Unicorns fans took another loss… if they were trying to listen to KGNB/KNBT. Broadcasters Travis Steel and Ben Campos called the game in the bleachers, broadcasting...
Morning Brew: The Longhorns' bowl outlook could be influenced by Saturday's Big 12 title game
In today's Morning Brew, the Longhorns' bowl outlook could be influenced by the outcome of Saturday's Big 12 title game.
Which Central Texas hospitals are being penalized for readmission rates?
Hospitals can lose up to 3% of each Medicare payment per year. None of the Central Texas hospitals' penalties were that high.
fox7austin.com
Cold front coming into Austin on Tuesday
Chilly weather is expected through the end of the week due to a cold front coming in on Tuesday. Scott Fisher has the latest details.
Texas ISD where students made monkey noises at Black players had to address racism before
A central Texas school district where students were heard shouting monkey noises at black basketball players addressed different racial discrimination allegations on its campus months earlier, according to school board records.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Visiting The Texas Chainsaw Massacre House
The house was built in the early 1900s. It has a Queen Anne-style structure. It has six bedrooms and a dining room. It also has a bar and a breakfast and lunch restaurant. The restaurant does not take reservations. The house originally belonged to the family of Leonard Frisk. He...
Search warrants reveal disturbing details in search for missing Domain resident
AUSTIN, Texas — Search warrants for the apartment of a missing Domain resident have revealed disturbing details in the search for 34-year-old Justin Haden. Haden was reported missing in early November. He was last seen on the 3100 block of Esperanza Crossing. According the warrants, investigators believe Haden may...
This restaurant serves the best french fries in the state of Texas & some of the best in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — Would you like fries with whatever might be in front of you right now?. Well of course you do, french fries are arguably the best side mankind has ever created, but have you ever wondered where you need to go in order to get the best?
Person shot at Givens Park “innocent bystander,” officer tweets
One person was injured after a shooting in east Austin's Givens Park Tuesday afternoon.
247Sports
62K+
Followers
401K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0