Four Longhorns named All-Big 12 first team

Four Longhorns have been named to the 2022 All-Big 12 first team. Junior running back Bijan Robinson and sophomore tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders were named to the All-Big 12 first team offense while linebackers Jaylan Ford and DeMarvion Overshown represent Texas all-conference first team defense, the Big 12 Conference announced Wednesday afternoon. Robinson was the only Longhorn voted as an unanimous selection for the All-Big 12 first team, which is his second-straight year he was named to the all-conference first team as a running back.
The Insider (Part 1): Texas assistant Brennan Marion interviewing for Tulsa head coaching job

Texas wide receivers coach Brennan Marion is in the mix for the vacant head coaching position at the University of Tulsa, sources confirmed to Horns247. A former wide receiver at Tulsa, Marion is among two primary candidates who are in the mix for the position. Sources told Horns247 that Marion was interviewing for the job Wednesday and is competing with former Tulsa alum G.J. Kinne to lead their alma mater.
Texas State's next head coach will be...

Jake Spavital’s time as head coach of the Texas State football program has come to an end as he was informed on Sunday, a day after the team wrapped up its season, that he would not be returning in 2023. Spavital met with Texas State Athletic Director Don Coryell,...
2024 athlete Aeryn Hampton decommits from Texas

The Longhorns lost a 2024 commitment from Aeryn Hampton. The four-star athlete from Daingerfield (Texas) announced his decommitment via Twitter with a statement. "First off, I would like to thank the Longhorn fan base for welcoming me in with open arms and allowing me to be a Longhorn. I have always loved Austin, Texas and being a Longhorn has been a dream of mine since I was younger. Secondly, I would like to re-open my recruitment and take all of my official/unofficial visits. With that being said, I will be decommitting from the University of Texas. It's still a school that I will heavily consider, but I think it's the best choice at the moment. This opportunity has meant a lot to me and this is by far the hardest decision I have made in my life. I feel that I should enjoy the process a little more and make my final decision sometime close to signing day. Thank you coach Sark, coach Gideon and the rest of the coaching staff for believing in my abilities, offering me a scholarship and an opportunity to play at the University of Texas."
Texas safety JD Coffey heading into NCAA transfer portal

Texas safety JD Coffey is heading into the NCAA transfer portal when it opens for FBS players on Dec. 5. The 6-foot, 189-pound Coffey announced his departure from the program on Twitter Tuesday. “First off, I want to give all the glory to God for being ever present in my...
Texas commit Liona Lefau named MaxPreps Hawaii High School Football Player of the Year

Texas coaches were ecstatic when they landed a commitment from Liona Lefau in June. The four-star linebacker from Kahuku (HI) was one of the top targets on the board for Jeff Choate. The Longhorns won a hard fought victory over several other programs to land Lefau and have had to battle to hold onto him. Lefau had a stellar season helping to lead the Red Raiders to a state championship, and he was honored today by being named the 2022 Hawaii High School Football Player of the Year by MaxPreps.
High School Broadcast Team Banned From Booth

New Braunfels Broadcast Team Kept From Broadcast Booth, Blames Disgraced San Marcos ISD. Despite New Braunfels getting clobbered by Westlake two weeks ago, Unicorns fans took another loss… if they were trying to listen to KGNB/KNBT. Broadcasters Travis Steel and Ben Campos called the game in the bleachers, broadcasting...
Visiting The Texas Chainsaw Massacre House

The house was built in the early 1900s. It has a Queen Anne-style structure. It has six bedrooms and a dining room. It also has a bar and a breakfast and lunch restaurant. The restaurant does not take reservations. The house originally belonged to the family of Leonard Frisk. He...
