‘The Voice’ celebrates fans as field narrows to Top Ten

By Stephanie Thompson
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 5 days ago

(NBC) — Fans have been weighing in on who stays and who goes on “The Voice” for the past few episodes, on Monday, with “Fan Week,” dedicated viewers get to impact the top ten proceedings in an additional way.

Team Camila’s Morgan Myles says her fans knew what they were doing in suggesting her song for Monday’s Top Ten.

“I know it like the back of my hand,” said Myles. “I love it. It’s sexy. It’s groovy.”

But some fans also recommended lane changes for their favorites.

“It’s going to be a different route from the ballads I’ve been singing on the show,” said Parijita Bastola of Team Legend.

“It’s going to take ‘Voice’ fans in a different direction,” said Team Blake’s Bryce Leatherwood.

“I do not know the song,” revealed Omar Jose Cardona of Team Legend. “I know the chorus of the song, so I have to dive in and do my homework.”

The song proposals are part of “Fan Week” on “The Voice” another way for backers of the artists to show their support.

“Someone made cookies of my beanie and my hair and my necklaces, it was so cool,” said Bodie of Team Blake.

“Every day I pinch myself,” said Team Blake’s Rowan Grace. “I can’t believe I have that much support and it means so much to me.”

Monday’s fan-fueled performances could move the artists another step closer to the finale in two weeks.

“I’m going to do everything I can to give back to the fans what they’ve given me every week that I’ve been here,” said Justin Aaron of Team Gwen.

Extending that stay at least another week is the goal for everyone in the Top Ten.

“The Voice” airs Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. Monday’s episode is followed at 10 p.m. by a preview of the new “Pitch Perfect” spinoff series “Bumper in Berlin,” which is streaming on Peacock.

