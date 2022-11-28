Effective: 2022-12-03 20:26:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-04 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 1100 AM MST. Target Area: Garden; Keith The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Nebraska North Platte River at Lewellen affecting Keith and Garden Counties. .An ice jam will cause water to infiltrate the lowlands along the river. For the North Platte River...including Lewellen...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam is expected. * WHERE...North Platte River at Lewellen. * WHEN...From this evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Moderate flood stage. Flooding may occur around Fairground Street, County Road 46, County Road 199 A and County Road 44 A east of Highway 26. Homes near and along the river may begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM MST Saturday the stage was 9.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 PM MST Saturday was 9.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 8.0 feet Thursday afternoon. - Action stage is 7.0 feet. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (5 pm MST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue North Platte River Lewellen 8.0 9.1 Sat 6 pm MST 8.5 8.5 8.5

