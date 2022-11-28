Effective: 2022-12-03 23:17:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-04 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cabarrus; Cleveland; Eastern Polk; Gaston; Greater Rutherford; Lincoln; Mecklenburg; Union PATCHY OF DENSE FOG ACROSS THE SOUTHERN FOOTHILLS AND PIEDMONT OF NORTH CAROLINA AND THE EASTERN UPSTATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA Fog has developed across much of the southern foothills and Piedmont of North Carolina and the eastern Upstate of South Carolina. The fog has become locally dense in some places, especially around rivers and low spots. If you are traveling about the region overnight, you may encounter sharply reduced visibility to one-quarter mile or less. Slow down and leave plenty of distance between you and the cars ahead of you. The fog should dissipate before daybreak as a cold front crosses the region in the early morning hours bringing in drier air.

