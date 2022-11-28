The Town Of Wake Forest Is Arranging Calls From Santa!

A phone call from Santa Claus is on every child’s wish list. The Wake Forest Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources Department is making those wishes come true by offering “Calls from Santa” to kids ages 3-9 on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 6-8 p.m.

On Saturday, Nov. 26, registration forms will be available online and at the Joyner Park Community Center, 701 Harris Road, and Wake Forest Town Hall, 301 S. Brooks St.

Completed forms must be submitted online or received at the Joyner Park Community Center or Town Hall by 5 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30. Telephone registrations will not be accepted.

There is no cost to participate, but all calls must be local.

REGISTER HERE



PLEASE NOTE: Registration begins Saturday, Nov. 26, and continues through 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30.

