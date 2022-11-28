Read full article on original website
WALB 10
2 arrested in Bainbridge shooting that killed 16-year-old
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were arrested in connection to a shooting that left a 16-year-old dead in Bainbridge, according to Bainbridge Public Safety. Henry Lee Knight and Terrance Anderson were arrested in connection to the shooting that happened on North Sims Street on Sunday. K’Darius Smart was killed...
WALB 10
Man shot to death in Albany homicide identified, suspect wanted for murder
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). It happened in the 1000 block of University Street, just before 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Leon Bradley Douglas, Jr., 42, according...
WALB 10
Investigation underway after man shot to death in Albany
southgatv.com
Confirmed Homicide on the 900th Block of University Street
ALBANY, GA. – HAPPENING NOW. The Albany Police Department has confirmed a homicide investigation in at the 900th block of University Street and West Gordon Avenue. The scene is active and the investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any additional information please call Crime Stoppers at 229 – 436 – TIPS or (229) 431 – 2100.
Thomasville Woman Charged with Malice Murder of Husband
Torrii Fedrick (Robinson)Photo byThomas County Sherriff Office. According to Thomas County Sheriff's Office Facebook: On Sunday, September 5, 2021, the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office received a request from the Thomas County Coroner’s Office to Investigate a possible poisoning death. The Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the Thomasville Office of Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). A joint 14-month investigation ended on Monday, November 28, 2022, with the arrest of Torrii Fedrick (Robinson), the victim’s widow. Fedrick (Robinson) was booked into the Thomas County Jail and charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and felony theft by taking. The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the GBI and the Coroner’s Office for their assistance in this case. The Sheriff’s Office sends its condolences again to the family of Mr. Phil Fedrick.
Albany police seek suspect in Wednesday-morning shooting death
ALBANY — The rash of holiday gun violence that has plagued the city in recent weeks continued Wednesday morning when an Albany man was shot and killed at his residence. Albany police are searching for Gregory Williams, 35, who’s been identified as a suspect in the fatal shooting of Leon Douglas. Douglas, 41, was reported deceased at the scene when Albany Police Department officers responded to a shooting call at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday on the 1000 block of University Street.
wfxl.com
Police: University Street murder suspect sought, considered 'armed and dangerous'
Albany police need help from the community to locate a man wanted for a Wednesday morning murder. Police say that 35-year-old Gregory Bernard Williams, Jr. is wanted for murder, home invasion, aggravated assault-firearm and possession of a firearm during certain crimes. Williams stands six-foot-five and weighs approximately 171 pounds. Police...
WALB 10
Juvenile arrested for Colquitt Co. school social media threats, framing another student
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A juvenile has been arrested on a terroristic threat charge after framing another student for threatening to bring a gun to school and shoot multiple students at Willie J. Williams Middle School, according to the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Deputies became aware of the...
wtvy.com
Deal struck in Dothan park shooting murder case
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As jurors prepared to deliberate a murder suspect’s fate, a deal was struck and Ashanti Williams pleaded guilty to manslaughter, a less serious offense. He received 11 years in prison, and a judge credited the time he spent in jail awaiting trial. Williams drove others...
South Georgia officials address Valdosta High incident
Local South Georgia officials addressed the community following reports of an alleged active shooter incident at Valdosta High School on Wednesday.
wdhn.com
Truck hydroplanes into ditch on Highway 52
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Around 7:30 authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 52 East, near Cedar Springs Road. According to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a pickup truck hydroplaned and spun around on the roadway. The truck crashed rear-first into a ditch and hit a tree.
valdostatoday.com
GA woman arrested for arson and insurance fraud
CAMILLA – Linda Troendle was arrested for arson and insurance fraud after intentionally setting a fire in her Camilla home. ATLANTA – Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced today that Linda Troendle, 67, of Camilla, has been arrested for arson and insurance fraud. On October...
wfxl.com
Albany man recovering after accidental shooting
A man is recovering after an accidental shooting on Thanksgiving day. Albany police responded to the 2100 block of Robinhood Road for a shooting around 2:45 p.m. The victim told police that he accidentally shot himself in the leg while unloading his pistol due to forgetting there was a bullet in the chamber.
wfxl.com
Police: Albany man wanted for aggravated assault with a firearm
The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau would like the community’s assistance with locating a wanted man. Police say that 43-year-old Melvin James Mango is wanted for aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm during certain crimes, and criminal trespassing. He stands at 5’9 and weighs...
WCTV
One person injured, suspects at large after Tallahassee’s 100th shooting incident
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting early Tuesday morning on the 300 block of West College Avenue. One victim was shot around 1:30 a.m. and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to a Watch Commander with TPD. When officers arrived on the scene, it was determined...
wfxl.com
APD needs public help identifying Shoe Station shoplifter
The Albany Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect for theft by shoplifting. Officers say on Tuesday, November 29, surveillance video shows the suspect allegedly committed shoplifting at the Shoe Station located at 2600 Dawson Road and was seen leaving the scene in a black Jeep.
WALB 10
APD: 2 injured in Albany hit and run, identity of driver wanted
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were injured in an Albany hit-and-run on Saturday, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The crash happened around 11 p.m. on the 900 block of South Slappey Boulevard. Police say they responded to the scene after a bicyclist and a pedestrian were crossing...
WCTV
Tallahassee store robbed Monday night
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says they are searching for the person who allegedly robbed the On the Mark Food Store Monday evening. According to a Watch Commander with TPD, it happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Orange Avenue. Police said no weapon was...
955wtvy.com
Update on a Deadly Weekend Shooting in Dothan
The Houston County Sheriff’s office says a man has been charged with murder after he shot and killed a man he found at home with his wife. Brent Guilford is charged with Capital Murder after killing LaShawn Poke early Friday morning. Court records say Guilford’s wife had an order of protection filed against him. Poke was out on a holiday pass from community corrections.
wfxl.com
Albany family took cover to avoid injury after home shot at 18 times Friday
No injuries were reported after an Albany home was shot at Friday. Albany police responded to an apartment located in the 1200 block of 5th Avenue. The victim told police he was in the living room playing video games when he heard gun shots. Immediately he told his girlfriend to grab their daughter and get on the floor.
