WWLP 22News
Bright Nights is open for its 28th Season
(Mass Appeal) – Spirit of Springfield is a non-profit organization that produces community events, like everyone’s favorite Bright Nights in Forest Park. Their President, Judy Matt joins us today to tell us all about their upcoming events.
Wine tasting event held in Westfield to support Athenaeum
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Westfield held it’s annual wine tasting fundraiser Friday evening to support the Westfield Athenaeum. Wine-lovers gathered at the Athenaeum and enjoyed a varied sampling of selected wines, as well as live music. “We raise money for projects that we are doing,...
A wrinkle free holiday season with Ascent Laser Aesthetics
(MASS APPEAL) – We all want to look our best this holiday season, and the folks at Ascent Laser Aesthetics know just how to keep us looking and feeling young. Joining me is Dr. Kevin Coughlin, Ascent Laser Aesthetics CEO, to tell us all about it. Call (413) 224-2658...
Springfield Symphony Orchestra’s Holiday Pops are back!
(MASS APPEAL) – The Springfield Symphony Orchestra’s beloved Holiday Pops returns to the stage December 3rd, and there are still a few tickets left. This year’s performance brings New York City-based Broadway Music Conductor William Waldrop to town as guest conductor along with Soprano soloist Camille Zamora and they both join me now with the Symphony’s Interim Executive Director, Paul Lambert.
December brings cold weather and chance for snow
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We are now in the first week of December and with that comes the start of meteorological winter. Usually December is cold here in the Pioneer Valley, but it can also have its swings of warm temperatures. Our average high temperature in December is 40...
Missing 68-year-old man from Longmeadow
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Longmeadow Police Department is requesting help locating 68-year-old Gary Petroff who did not show up for work on Wednesday. Longmeadow Police said he drives a 2022 Hyundai Kona. He was last seen around Hall of Fame Avenue and Broad Street in Springfield. Anyone who has information is asked to call Longmeadow Police at 413-567-3311 ext. 0.
