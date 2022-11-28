ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
96.1 The Breeze

Gas Appliances Being Banned In New York?

Are the days of using Natural Gas or Propane to cook food and/or heat your home over with?. A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York.
NEW YORK STATE
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Google, Huge Media Company ‘Mislead’ New York With ‘Inaccurate Ads’

Google and DJs in the Hudson Valley and across New York State are accused of "showing a blatant disrespect for truth-in-advertising rules." On Monday, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that her office, along with officials from five other states and the FTC, secured $9.4 million from Google and iHeartMedia for airing misleading ads about a Google device.
GEORGIA STATE
96.1 The Breeze

Wow! Here’s How Many Coyotes Are In New York State

The heavy wet snow that covered Western and Central New York last week has become a sloppy muddy mess this week. The warmer weather has brought in rain and the melting snow has revealed a mixture of busted curbs and torn up lawns and driveways. With more than 80 inches of snow on the ground, it became tricky trying to figure out how to maneuver and where to pile it!
NEW YORK STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Massive Payday This Friday Across New York State

Who couldn't use a little extra cash for the holidays? Perhaps it is not only the holidays you are planning for. Maybe it is a dream trip or college savings or a retirement plan. Saving money is very hard when the money coming in, goes out quickly. But this Friday may be the game changer that you have waited for.
NEW YORK STATE
Oneida Dispatch

Sheriff Hood comments on crime strategy

UTICA, N.Y. — Following a meeting convened by State Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-I-C-Rome, along with law enforcement officials to discuss methods, techniques, and resources to address crime concerns and gun violence in communities across the state, Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood also shared his viewpoints related to the law enforcement community.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints

After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
LOCKPORT, NY
cbcny.org

Getting Our Money’s Worth from N.Y.

Read the original op-ed here. With the election behind us, Gov. Hochul and the Legislature can now focus squarely on policies and programs that will shape the state’s future. Chief among these will be next year’s budget. Far-sighted decisions would strengthen the state’s ability to weather future fiscal and economic stress. Short-sighted ones would weaken the state’s chances for a healthy, stable future, putting our most vulnerable at the greatest risk.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Driving On The NYS Thruway Is About To Get Even More Expensive

For frequent drivers on the New York State Thruway, some potentially bad news could be coming your way,. This holiday season, with so many of us hitting the road to visit relatives and friends, New Yorkers can plan on shelling out big bucks on gas and other travel expenses. Thankfully, we can all be relieved that gas prices aren’t as high as they once were, but we know we’ll still have to pay for our tolls if we’re traveling along the New York State Thruway.
94.3 Lite FM

What Is The Most Dangerous Animal In New York State?

When you tell someone to think of a dangerous animal, chances are that they think of an animal that is a predator. One that has sharp fangs or teeth, one that is always on the hunt, the one that you would be afraid to run into the middle of the night.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy