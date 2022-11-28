Read full article on original website
Related
buzzfeednews.com
Hawaii’s Mauna Loa Volcano Is Spraying Lava 200 Feet In The Air, And The Photos Are Incredible
Lava hadn’t flowed from the Mauna Loa volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island for almost four decades, but that all changed late on Sunday night. The biggest active volcano on earth suddenly began erupting at 11:30 p.m. local time, sending fiery lava into the air and oozing down the volcano’s side.
Good News Network
Prehistoric Human Footprints Unearthed in Spain are Nearly 300,000 Years Old and Unique in All of Europe
300,000 years ago, children were playing on the shore of a lagoon while their parents hunted in the shallows nearby. These are the stories contained in what were once believed to be 100,000-year-old foot prints, but which are now confirmed to be much older. A state of the art scanning...
Phys.org
New kind of tropical cyclone identified in the Indian Ocean
Flinders University oceanography experts have described a new kind of cyclone in the Indian Ocean near Sumatra after observing satellite surface winds in the region. The experts' search for the trigger mechanisms of the Indian Ocean Dipole has led to the discovery of the new type of atmospheric tropical cyclone forming in the South-East Tropical Indian Ocean (SETIO) that they call SETIO Cyclone.
petapixel.com
Photos of Newly Discovered Deep-Sea Creatures Living in the Remote Ocean
These photos show newly discovered deep-sea creatures living in the far reaches of the Indian Ocean close to underwater volcanos. The bizarre fish were uncovered during an expedition to Austalia’s remote Cocos (Keeling) Islands Marine Park by scientists from the Museums Victoria Research Institute. The team surveyed previously unknown...
Atlas Obscura
These Tiny Jewels Come From One of Alaska’s Most Unusual Beaches
Just shy of the Arctic Circle, where Alaska’s Seward Peninsula stretches westward toward Russia, there is a most improbable sliver of land. Point Spencer sits at the northern tip of a miles-long, narrow spit of sand, gravel, and permafrost that’s less than 100 feet wide in places. To the east is Port Clarence Bay, where depths can exceed 40 feet—an anomaly amid the region’s shallow coastal waters. To the west is the wild and unforgiving Bering Sea, home to winter storms that regularly churn out waves 45 feet or taller.
Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, world’s largest active volcano, erupts for first time since 1984
Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano began erupting for the first time in 38 years on Sunday night, ending the longest quiet period between eruptions on record.
WATCH: Scientists Discover Several Bizarre New Creatures in the Depths of the Indian Ocean
Scientists have uncovered a new world of bizarre creatures deep within the ocean waters as they explore the depths of the Indian Ocean. These weird and fascinating creatures were found as the experts spent time investigating the volcanoes that sit underwater in the Indian Ocean. A 35-Day Expedition Leads To...
Phys.org
Scientists discover five new species of black corals thousands of feet underwater near the Great Barrier Reef
Using a remote-controlled submarine, my colleagues and I discovered five new species of black corals living as deep as 2,500 feet (760 meters) below the surface in the Great Barrier Reef and Coral Sea off the coast of Australia. Black corals can be found growing both in shallow waters and...
'Spectacular' and bizarre ocean creatures (like stilt-walking fish) found living near deep-sea volcanoes
Light-up fish and ancient volcanic structures are among the discoveries of a new expedition to map the remote Cocos Islands in the Indian Ocean.
Researchers in Galicia open 15th-century tomb to test Columbus link theory
Researchers in Spain have opened the tomb of a 15th-century cleric and exhumed his bones in an attempt to test the theory that Christopher Columbus hailed from the north-western Spanish region of Galicia rather than the Republic of Genoa. Although the explorer is generally believed to have been born in...
Underwater volcano likely erupting in Pacific Ocean near Mariana Trench since mid-October, experts say
Scientists believe there is likely a volcanic eruption happening somewhere deep in the Pacific Ocean near the US Northern Mariana Islands, but because of its inaccessible location, they are unable to say for sure whether such an event is happening.The Northern Mariana Islands, also called Northern Marianas, is officially referred to as the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and is a self-governing commonwealth in association with the US.The region is made up of 22 islands and islets in the western Pacific Ocean and is part of a chain of volcanic mountain peaks and uplifted coral reefs, which included...
tourcounsel.com
Galapagos Islands Tours & Holidays (with Map & Photos)
The legendary archipelago, the unique reserve of the world biosphere and the main tourist attraction of Ecuador - all these are the Galapagos Islands, which got their name from a special variety of giant land tortoises Galapago. The islands form an archipelago of volcanic origin, located 972 km. from Ecuador. The age of the Galapagos Islands is very impressive, the first islands of the archipelago were formed 5 - 10 million years ago as a result of tectonic activity. The youngest islands are Isabela and Fernandina, which are still at the formation stage.
tourcounsel.com
Messner Mountain Museum, Bolzano, Italy (with Map & Photos)
The Messner Mountain Museum was founded by the famous Italian climber, who was the first to conquer all 14 Himalayan 8-thousanders. The uniqueness of this project is that it consists of the main museum center located in Firmian Castle and four of its branches located in the Dolomites, Yuval, Ripa and Ortler.
Albany Herald
Ancient giant sea turtle with never-before-seen features found in Europe, scientists say
Long ago, gigantic marine turtles swam the Earth's seas. Until recently, these prehistoric giants, reaching lengths of over 3 meters (10 feet) from head to tail, had been thought to be found only in waters surrounding North America. Now, scientists have discovered a previously unknown species — the largest European...
Mauna Loa Volcano Erupts on Big Island, Resulting in an Island-Wide Ashfall Advisory
Mauna Loa's eruption on Sunday, Nov. 27 is forcing residents of Hawaii's Big Island to stay inside, due to poor air quality. Mauna Loa's 2022 eruption is the volcano's first since 1984. And even though island communities evidently are not being threatened by lava flow, the air quality has suffered greatly from significant amounts of ashfall.
How bringing back lost species revives ecosystems
Scientists often study the grim impacts of losing wildlife to hunting, habitat destruction and climate change. "Kelp and eelgrass are often considered good ways to sequester carbon which can help mitigate the ongoing impacts of climate change," stressed Fujii, a prime example of how destruction of nature can worsen planetary warming. ia/st/rma
tourcounsel.com
Los Glaciares National Park, Argentina (with Map & Photos)
Los Glaciares National Park (Southern Patagonia, Argentina) - exact location, interesting places, inhabitants, routes, map and photos. Los Glaciares National Park is located in the southern part of the Argentinean Patagonia. Its territory can be conditionally divided into the southern and northern parts, less popular among tourists, each has a large lake - Argentino and Viedma, respectively. Almost a third of the reserve's surface is covered with ice (hence its Spanish name - "glaciers"), but there is no lack of vegetation here at all. Los Glaciares is located in three natural zones: in the east there are endless Patagonian steppes with small plants, further to the west beech forests begin, which are replaced closer to the mountains by the subpolar Magellanic forest. This forest, the southernmost on Earth, grows on the mountain slopes of the Andes right up to the glaciers, reaching a height of 1 thousand meters above sea level.
tourcounsel.com
The Stunning Palm Beach, Florida (with Map & Photos)
Surely the name of this Florida county also sounds familiar to you, famous for being a traditional stronghold of Yankee millionaire families like the Kennedys or the Trumps. With this letter of introduction, you will imagine that in this place there is no shortage of luxurious complexes and exquisite services such as haute cuisine restaurants or the most exclusive boutiques.
tourcounsel.com
Carmel-by-the-Sea, California (with Map & Photos)
We return to the quintessential surfing and beach state that is home to most of the best beaches in the United States: California. In Monterrey County we find this small coastal city of barely 4,000 inhabitants that may sound familiar to you because of the notoriety of the name of its Republican mayor, Clint Eastwood.
tourcounsel.com
World Famous Luray Caverns in Luray, VA (with Map & Photos)
Luray Caverns - Located to the west and considered the most popular of all, the cave is an ideal refuge for lovers of geology and guided excursions. Upon entering, the first thing you will see are well-designed paths that run the entire length of the cavern. Depending on the season you will be able to see pools of water that emerge from the rock.
Comments / 0