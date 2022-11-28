If you plan to visit Arequipa, known as the "White City", you will surely have heard of the Misti Volcano, the most striking element of the landscape of this beautiful city. The Misti is the most distinctive of the 3 snow-capped peaks that surround Arequipa, along with Chachani and Pichu Pichu. It is not for nothing that it is said that the presence of The Misti strengthens the spirit of the people who visit it. Do you want to know a little more about the imposing Misti Volcano? Read this article and find out.

19 HOURS AGO