Misti Volcano, Arequipa, Peru (with Map & Photos)
If you plan to visit Arequipa, known as the "White City", you will surely have heard of the Misti Volcano, the most striking element of the landscape of this beautiful city. The Misti is the most distinctive of the 3 snow-capped peaks that surround Arequipa, along with Chachani and Pichu Pichu. It is not for nothing that it is said that the presence of The Misti strengthens the spirit of the people who visit it. Do you want to know a little more about the imposing Misti Volcano? Read this article and find out.
Scientists Made an Incredible Discovery When a Cliff Collapsed in the Grand Canyon
A regular hike along the Grand Canyon turned into a remarkable discovery for a trained geologist who spotted an interesting boulder sitting right in plain sight. The unique boulder would provide information about the kinds of creatures that roamed the Earth even before the time of the dinosaurs. The formation...
Powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Solomon Islands, triggering tsunami warning
An earthquake of magnitude 7 has hit the Solomon Islands, triggering tsunami warnings near coastlines over the region. “People are advised to move to higher ground now,” a spokesman from prime minister Manasseh Sogavare’s office said.The United States Geological Survey initially recorded the magnitude of the earthquake at 7.3 but later revised it down to 7.0.The earthquake’s epicentre hit Malango in the Solomon Islands at a depth of 10km on Tuesday evening local time.“Hazardous tsunami waves possible for coasts within 300 km of quake epicentre,” said the US’s tsunami warning system.Later, several aftershocks were reported in the region, one of...
The most remote island in the world, Pitcairn
Pitcairn Island is the most remote island in the world, with 55 inhabitants located 3,240 miles from the coast of New Zealand and 1350 miles southeast of Tahiti. The Pitcairn Islands are a group of four volcanic islands in the south pacific ocean and part of the British Overseas Territory.
The "Siberian unicorn" existed on Earth with ancient humans before it became extinct
ElasmotheriumCredit: Heinrich Harder; Public Domain Image. The "Siberian unicorn" with the scientific name Elasmotherium sibiricum is thought to have roamed Earth as late as 39,000 years ago.
Long-lost bird species, thought to be extinct, captured in images for 1st time in 140 years
Images and footage of the black-naped pheasant-pigeon were recently captured by scientists. This is the first documented sighting of the elusive bird since 1882.
These Tiny Jewels Come From One of Alaska’s Most Unusual Beaches
Just shy of the Arctic Circle, where Alaska’s Seward Peninsula stretches westward toward Russia, there is a most improbable sliver of land. Point Spencer sits at the northern tip of a miles-long, narrow spit of sand, gravel, and permafrost that’s less than 100 feet wide in places. To the east is Port Clarence Bay, where depths can exceed 40 feet—an anomaly amid the region’s shallow coastal waters. To the west is the wild and unforgiving Bering Sea, home to winter storms that regularly churn out waves 45 feet or taller.
A remote undersea volcano is likely erupting in the Pacific Ocean
All indications are that the Ahyi Seamount began erupting in mid-October in the Northern Mariana Islands, about 3,800 miles west of Honolulu.
World's largest iceberg is getting swept away from Antarctica to its doom, satellite image shows
A new satellite image shows that the world's largest iceberg, A-76A, has entered the Drake Passage.
An 'oddball' 6.0 earthquake is recorded almost 800 miles off Southern California's coast
The 6.0 magnitude earthquake in the north Pacific was recorded just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, intriguing scientists for its location far from fault lines.
6.2 earthquake shakes Mexico's Baja California peninsula
ENSENADA, Mexico -- A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck the northern portion of the Baja California peninsula in Mexico Tuesday morning.Preliminary data from the U.S. Geological Survey indicated the quake struck just off Baja's western coast at 8:39 a.m. PT, about 30 miles south of Ensenada.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The U.S. Tsunami Warning Center said there was no threat of a tsunami on the Pacific coast.
Earthquake swarm under Takawangha volcano, Aviation Color Code raised to Yellow, Alaska
Seismic activity under Takawangha volcano, Alaska increased over the past couple of days and intensified on November 18, 2022, forcing the Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) to raise the Aviation Color Code to Yellow and the Volcano Alert Level to Advisory. The last known eruption at this volcano took place in...
Mauna Loa Eruption Map Shows Where Lava Flow Is Heading on Hawaii
A map produced by the USGS shows how the first 24 hours of the volcano's eruption has progressed and where it is heading to next.
WATCH: Scientists Discover Several Bizarre New Creatures in the Depths of the Indian Ocean
Scientists have uncovered a new world of bizarre creatures deep within the ocean waters as they explore the depths of the Indian Ocean. These weird and fascinating creatures were found as the experts spent time investigating the volcanoes that sit underwater in the Indian Ocean. A 35-Day Expedition Leads To...
Massive Volcanic Eruption Occured Near the Earth's Deepest Point
Near the lowest point on Earth, a massive volcano hundred feet beneath the water's surface has begun to erupt. More over 3,700 miles to the west of Honolulu, Hawaii, in the Pacific Ocean, beneath the Northern Mariana Islands, is a massive submarine volcano called the Ahyi Seamount. Ahyi Seamount. About...
Dozens of earthquakes swarm Hawaii as the world's largest volcano erupts
The eruption is so far not threatening downhill communities or affecting flights
Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park Experiences Some Closures as Mauna Loa Erupts
Although a new eruption on Mauna Loa volcano occurred late Sunday night, Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park remains open. The eruption migrated from the mountain to the northeast rift zone Monday morning, the National Park Service reports. The park closed Mauna Loa Road from the gate at Kīpukapuaulu to vehicles...
Australia argues against 'endangered' Barrier Reef status
Australia’s environment minister said Tuesday her government will lobby against UNESCO adding the Great Barrier Reef to a list of endangered World Heritage sites.Officials from the U.N. cultural agency and the International Union for Conservation of Nature released a report on Monday warning that without “ambitious, rapid and sustained” climate action, the world’s largest coral reef is in peril.The report, which recommended shifting the Great Barrier Reef to endangered status, followed a 10-day mission in March to the famed reef system off Australia’s northeast coast that was added to the World Heritage list in 1981.Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said...
Colombia's Smallest National Park Is a Mystical Island
La Concha lake in Colombia seems pretty innocent at first glance. You’d never guess that this unassuming body of water is home to the country’s smallest national park or the legendary lore swimming beneath the surface. Which is more fascinating, we’ll leave up to you. But indeed,...
Scientists discover southward migration of Arctic Ocean species during the last glacial period
In order to survive, a species must find the most favorable habitat to pass on its genes. Therefore, learning how species migrated with climate change is very important for protecting species from environmental threats. In light of this, a research team led by Dr. He Wang and Dr. Moriaki Yasuhara...
