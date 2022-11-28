ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
tourcounsel.com

Misti Volcano, Arequipa, Peru (with Map & Photos)

If you plan to visit Arequipa, known as the "White City", you will surely have heard of the Misti Volcano, the most striking element of the landscape of this beautiful city. The Misti is the most distinctive of the 3 snow-capped peaks that surround Arequipa, along with Chachani and Pichu Pichu. It is not for nothing that it is said that the presence of The Misti strengthens the spirit of the people who visit it. Do you want to know a little more about the imposing Misti Volcano? Read this article and find out.
The Independent

Powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Solomon Islands, triggering tsunami warning

An earthquake of magnitude 7 has hit the Solomon Islands, triggering tsunami warnings near coastlines over the region. “People are advised to move to higher ground now,” a spokesman from prime minister Manasseh Sogavare’s office said.The United States Geological Survey initially recorded the magnitude of the earthquake at 7.3 but later revised it down to 7.0.The earthquake’s epicentre hit Malango in the Solomon Islands at a depth of 10km on Tuesday evening local time.“Hazardous tsunami waves possible for coasts within 300 km of quake epicentre,” said the US’s tsunami warning system.Later, several aftershocks were reported in the region, one of...
Sara B

The most remote island in the world, Pitcairn

Pitcairn Island is the most remote island in the world, with 55 inhabitants located 3,240 miles from the coast of New Zealand and 1350 miles southeast of Tahiti. The Pitcairn Islands are a group of four volcanic islands in the south pacific ocean and part of the British Overseas Territory.
Atlas Obscura

These Tiny Jewels Come From One of Alaska’s Most Unusual Beaches

Just shy of the Arctic Circle, where Alaska’s Seward Peninsula stretches westward toward Russia, there is a most improbable sliver of land. Point Spencer sits at the northern tip of a miles-long, narrow spit of sand, gravel, and permafrost that’s less than 100 feet wide in places. To the east is Port Clarence Bay, where depths can exceed 40 feet—an anomaly amid the region’s shallow coastal waters. To the west is the wild and unforgiving Bering Sea, home to winter storms that regularly churn out waves 45 feet or taller.
ALASKA STATE
CBS San Francisco

6.2 earthquake shakes Mexico's Baja California peninsula

ENSENADA, Mexico -- A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck the northern portion of the Baja California peninsula in Mexico Tuesday morning.Preliminary data from the U.S. Geological Survey indicated the quake struck just off Baja's western coast at 8:39 a.m. PT, about 30 miles south of Ensenada.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The U.S. Tsunami Warning Center said there was no threat of a tsunami on the Pacific coast.
natureworldnews.com

Massive Volcanic Eruption Occured Near the Earth's Deepest Point

Near the lowest point on Earth, a massive volcano hundred feet beneath the water's surface has begun to erupt. More over 3,700 miles to the west of Honolulu, Hawaii, in the Pacific Ocean, beneath the Northern Mariana Islands, is a massive submarine volcano called the Ahyi Seamount. Ahyi Seamount. About...
HAWAII STATE
The Independent

Australia argues against 'endangered' Barrier Reef status

Australia’s environment minister said Tuesday her government will lobby against UNESCO adding the Great Barrier Reef to a list of endangered World Heritage sites.Officials from the U.N. cultural agency and the International Union for Conservation of Nature released a report on Monday warning that without “ambitious, rapid and sustained” climate action, the world’s largest coral reef is in peril.The report, which recommended shifting the Great Barrier Reef to endangered status, followed a 10-day mission in March to the famed reef system off Australia’s northeast coast that was added to the World Heritage list in 1981.Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said...
Thrillist

Colombia's Smallest National Park Is a Mystical Island

La Concha lake in Colombia seems pretty innocent at first glance. You’d never guess that this unassuming body of water is home to the country’s smallest national park or the legendary lore swimming beneath the surface. Which is more fascinating, we’ll leave up to you. But indeed,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy