The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents has approved the establishment of the Texas A&M Institute for Equine Sciences. The new institute will bring together world-class science, academic expertise and facilities to advance its equine mission. Major goals include strengthening equine collaborations among public and private sectors and academia. Collaborators will work toward enhanced care and welfare of horses, improved research infrastructure and top-tier education for students and professionals.“Today’s approval from the Board of Regents is a remarkable milestone in forming the world’s most comprehensive and collaborative equine program,” said Cliff Lamb, director of Texas A&M AgriLife Research. “Our work will create synergies across the equine sector that strengthen it long into the future.”

2 DAYS AGO