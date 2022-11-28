Read full article on original website
Critical Time for Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher
Jimbo Fisher is in the market for a new offensive coordinator, but how much impact will that hire have for the Aggies?
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M WR Chase Lane enters transfer portal
Texas A&M wide receiver Chase Lane announced via social media that he’s entering the transfer portal. Lane played in eight games with five starts this season. He had seven catches for 76 yards, missing the last four games. He played in 25 games in his career, making 17 starts with 48 receptions for 617 yards and two touchdowns.
wtaw.com
Texas A&M Wide Receiver Lane Declares for Transfer Portal
Texas A&M wide receiver Chase Lane has announced he is entering the transfer portal. The junior from Houston, Texas was hampered by injuries in 2022, playing in only eight games while hauling in seven catches for 76 yards. Lane, along with kick-off specialist Caden Davis, have been the only players...
KBTX.com
Transfer Portal: 2022 Texas A&M football players enter portal
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a 5-7 finish, this offseason is going to be a busy one for Head Coach Jimbo Fisher. Many players are announcing their decision to enter the transfer portal. Below is an ongoing working list of players who have announced they’re transferring. Ish Harris, linebacker.
wtaw.com
Jimbo Fisher Parts Ways with Offensive Coordinator Darrell Dickey
Texas A&M Football coach Jimbo Fisher has parted ways with offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Darrell Dickey. The official statement from A&M athletics was “Texas A&M offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey has been relieved of his duties from the program, the school announced on Monday.”. The move was first reported by...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Three Aggies named to Texas A&M’s journalism hall of honor
Texas A&M’s Former Journalism Students Association named three inductees to its 2023 Hall of Honor class on Wednesday. The inductees are John P. Lopez, Class of 1984; Loren Steffy, Class of 1986; and the late Kathryn Greenwade, Class of 1988. These awardees will be honored at an on-campus reception on Friday, March 3, 2023.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M volleyball player Allison Fields named to SEC community service team for 2nd straight year
Texas A&M graduate libero Allison Fields was named to the Southeastern Conference community service team for the second straight year Wednesday. Fields has performed 88 hours of community service while at A&M, including participating in A&M’s Sports Day with the Boys and Girls Club.
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated boys basketball team earns bragging rights with win over Bryan
Anytime the A&M Consolidated and Bryan boys basketball teams get together, bragging rights are on the line in the crosstown showdown. In the latest edition of the series Tuesday, the 12th-ranked Tigers could start boasting before the halftime buzzer even rang in a 74-57 rout at Viking Gym. High energy...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan girls basketball team falls to Houston Second Baptist
The Bryan girls basketball team rallied to tie the game through three quarters but couldn’t sustain the effort against Houston Second Baptist, which pulled away for a 53-46 victory Tuesday. “I think our effort was great,” Bryan head coach Chris Jones said. “I think our effort kept us in...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Rudder girls basketball team loses at Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE — The Rudder girls basketball team fell to Huntsville 54-30 on Tuesday in nondistrict play. Brooklynn Person led the Lady Rangers (0-4) with nine points, while Paris Mitchell scored seven. Janavia Gage scored 15 to lead Huntsville (2-9). Huntsville 54, Rudder 30. RUDDER (0-4) — Brooklynn Person 9,...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Sports PrepsCast: College Station, Franklin have tough matchups; It's time to talk about Burton's defense
Three Brazos Valley football teams remain in the playoffs. College Station and Franklin have tough region final matchups. And it's time to start talking about Burton's defense. We break down all the action here.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Board of Regents establishes Texas A&M Institute for Equine Sciences
The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents has approved the establishment of the Texas A&M Institute for Equine Sciences. The new institute will bring together world-class science, academic expertise and facilities to advance its equine mission. Major goals include strengthening equine collaborations among public and private sectors and academia. Collaborators will work toward enhanced care and welfare of horses, improved research infrastructure and top-tier education for students and professionals.“Today’s approval from the Board of Regents is a remarkable milestone in forming the world’s most comprehensive and collaborative equine program,” said Cliff Lamb, director of Texas A&M AgriLife Research. “Our work will create synergies across the equine sector that strengthen it long into the future.”
Bryan College Station Eagle
Rudder community shows support of injured coach Calvin Hill
Hundreds of Bryan school district community members, students, staff and friends lined the Rudder Stadium bleachers Monday night in support of Calvin Hill, a football and track coach at Rudder High School. With the slogan “Tough as Hill” at the forefront of Coach Hill Prayer and Support Night, hosted by...
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Buzz Williams Radio Show: Episode 4
The latest edition of the Buzz Williams Radio Show, featuring head coach Buzz Williams and the Voice of the Aggies, Andrew Monaco. (air date November 28, 2022). The Buzz Williams Radio Show originates on Mondays during the season from Rudy's Country Store & BBQ on Harvey Road in College Station.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Lyle Lovett added to OPAS 50th anniversary celebration
As if the OPAS 50th anniversary celebration wasn’t already huge, Anne Black and her crew have upped the excitement level by adding a Valentine’s Night concert by Aggie Favorite Son Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Band. Black, longtime OPAS executive director, said in Monday’s announcement, “We have a...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Thursday, Dec. 1
The annual Bryan-College Station Christmas Parade is at 2 p.m. Sunday. The parade will begin on University Drive at Polo Road in College Station and turn north on Texas Avenue to Sulphur Springs Road in Bryan. Reveille X will lead the parade, which draws a big crowd so get to your viewing spot plenty of time before the event begins.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Tuesday, Nov. 29
For a behind-the-scenes look at “I Love Lucy” check out “Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom” at 7:30 p.m., Jan. 25, 2023, at Rudder Theatre (401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station). Playwright Gregg Oppenheimer, son of “I Love Lucy” creator Jess Oppenheimer, spins a witty, fast-paced tale of Lucy and Desi’s battles with CBS. Tickets: tickets@msc.tamu.edu or 979-845-1234.
KBTX.com
CSPD: Catalytic converter thieves came from Houston to “make some money”
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - One of three men arrested on charges of stealing catalytic converters admitted to coming to College Station from Houston to “make some money,” said police in a probable cause affidavit. Around 4:30 a.m. Monday, a hotel worker on Texas Avenue alerted police to...
KBTX.com
Semi hauling lumber rolls over on Highway 6 in Roberston County
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler hauling lumber crashed Tuesday afternoon in the northbound lanes of Highway 6 in Robertson County. The crash happened at FM 2549 between Hearne and Bryan. The driver did not appear to be injured, according to bystanders. It’s unclear what caused the crash. Drivers...
KBTX.com
Madison County pantry sees spike in need as new facility is built
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - It’s been about eight months since Madisonville’s Son-Shine Outreach Center moved into a temporary facility after a tornado ruined its building. Although the new building is almost complete, the community’s need continues to grow. “We were blessed to find this building,” Lisa Wamsley...
