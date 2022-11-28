ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WoW Dragonflight players love Dragonriding so much they want more from Blizzard

WoW Dragonflight players are calling for Blizzard to make Dragonriding even more accessible after lauding it as “best feature in a decade.”. The game’s latest expansion dropped on November 28, releasing at different times across the world and putting some strain on the servers. As seen in the...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet December 1 patch notes: Performance fixes, Ranked Season 1

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has released its Version 1.1.0 update on December 1, which targets performance, general bug fixes, and the beginning of the first ranked season. Here’s the full patch notes. Players have been anxiously waiting on the The Pokemon Company to update Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the...
WoW Dragonflight player gets special message from UPS delivery driver

A WoW Dragonflight player was treated to a special message by a UPS driver who dropped off some packages. World of Warcraft’s Dragonflight expansion launched earlier this week, bringing with it a whole host of dragon-centric content. Most notably, players can now assume the role of dragons in-game. Blizzard...
Overwatch 2 Season 2 Battle Pass: Tiers, Rewards, price, more

With Overwatch 2 Season 2 comes the game’s second Battle Pass and, much like the first, there’s a wide range of limited-time rewards up for grabs. From a new Mythic-tier Skin to a brand new Tank hero in Ramattra, here’s everything in the Season 2 Battle Pass.
Modern Warfare 2 players feel “manipulated” by real-time XP tokens

Players use every trick in the book to rank up weapons in Modern Warfare 2, but a real-time XP token timer has community members up in arms. Modern Warfare 2 shook up the formula for unlocking weapons and attachments. Check out our guide for an in-depth guide on how to unlock every weapon. The developers force players outside of their comfort box, requiring the use of every weapon to unlock attachments and other guns.
Where to find Revive Pistol in Warzone 2

Knowing where to find a Revive Pistol in Warzone 2 can save you and your downed teammates from being eliminated, enabling you to turn the tide of a fight. So, here’s exactly where you can locate this life-saving Field Upgrade. Warzone 2 features plenty of new features and mechanics...
How to get the Ability Patch in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

There are a ton of useful items to find or buy in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet that can help players in on their journey like the Ability Patch. Here’s how players can find an Ability Patch in Paldea for themselves. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have a ton of useful...
New Xbox Game Pass December 2022 releases: Free games on console, PC & Cloud and everything leaving

December is almost here, so what is Microsoft giving us for Christmas? Here’s everything coming to Xbox Game Pass in December 2022. Xbox Game Pass is the gift that keeps giving, with Microsoft’s subscription giving gamers a boatload of games to try each month with no playtime or content restrictions, and Xbox Game Pass in December is looking strong already.
How to get a free Steam Deck at The Game Awards 2022

Wondering how you can get your hands on a free Steam Deck? Well, those that watch The Game Awards 2022 stream could be in for a chance at securing the portable console, so here’s how you could win one. The Steam Deck enables players to take their PC games...
Nyanners “face reveal” on Twitch has VShojo star’s fans in stitches

Nyanners is known for hiding behind her cute pink cat girl avatar. However after showcasing her IRL self in a ghillie suit a few weeks back, she has now given everyone the “face reveal” they’ve been waiting for. Nyanners is a popular VTuber with almost a million...
Swagg ruins potential Warzone 2 romance in hilarious random encounter

Warzone 2’s proximity chat nearly led Swagg right into the romance of a lifetime but he quickly ruined it after his potential interest gave the wrong answer to an important question. Swagg was playing a regular match of Warzone 2 when he ran into two women that were willing...
Game-breaking Overwatch 2 glitch makes enemy team “invisible” during match

Overwatch 2 players have been left confused and annoyed after the enemy team became “invisible” during a game. The game-breaking glitch seemingly happens at random, and could alter the course of a match instantly. It’s no secret that the launch of Overwatch 2 has been less than smooth....
JGOD reveals fastest Warzone 2 vehicles with a few surprises

Warzone 2 introduced a variety of new vehicles to traverse Al Mazrah, but which ride is the fastest? JGOD revealed surprising stats for each vehicle. Al Mazrah is approximately a little bigger than Warzone’s previous two large-scale maps, Verdansk and Caldera. With that in mind, Activision added a slew of new vehicles in Warzone 2.
ImperialHal defends TSM’s conduct amid Apex Legends “data mining” controversy

Apex Legends pro Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has offered a lengthy response to TSM’s controversy regarding “data mining” game end-zones, explaining that he does not like how it was made all about TSM and that he does understand the issue fully. Apex Legends’ competitive community has...
Warzone 2 expert reveals underused battle rifle with “phenomenal TTK”

Warzone 2 guru TrueGameData has unveiled a loadout for an underrated Battle Rifle that has the potential to compete with the meta ARs. When it comes to choosing a weapon in Warzone 2, it’s the SMGs and ARs that are getting the majority of the attention. While this is...
Sentinels poke fun at G2 over VCT partner slot snub

Sentinels threw some shade at G2 Esports in a recent post showcasing a mini-spike statue and a business card for the organization’s acceptance into the VCT Americas partnered league. Sentinels and G2 Esports have had some (manufactured) controversy in the past. The two teams were the best squads in...
Warzone 2 expert explains why you are probably tuning weapons wrong

At first glance, weapon tuning appears extremely convoluted, but CoD YouTuber WhosImmortal revealed how to utilize tuning properly. Modern Warfare 2 revamped CoD’s Gunsmith. Weapons in CoD Vanguard had 10 attachments, making it an absolute nightmare to mix and match until finally achieving balance. MW2 simplified editing weapons, cutting it down to five attachments, but added an extra layer of nuance with weapon tuning.
Ash Ketchum’s fate finally confirmed after Pokemon Ultimate Journeys victory

Pokemon Ultimate Journeys fans have been given a boost by TV Tokyo bosses about the future of the series, after Ash Ketchum’s victory created some uncertainty about the anime. After 25 years of trying, Ash finally managed to become Pokemon Champion in early November, and it quickly become one...

