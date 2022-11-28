Read full article on original website
Southwest Valley at Shenandoah G/B Varsity Basketball
If you are interested in being a sponsor, doing play by play, helping with broadcast production, or having Fuller Digital Solutions broadcast your school's events please contact us at https://www.fullerdigital.net/contact-us or email Sandy with KMA for Advertising opportunities during these broadcasts shansen@kmaland.com.
Woodbine girls emphasizing offensive depth, defensive improvement
(Woodbine) -- A promising year for the Woodbine girls basketball team is off to a 1-0 start. The Tigers defeated AHSTW (65-53) last Tuesday in the first of many stern tests Coach Ryan Coenen's squad will face between now and Christmas. Woodbine also has state-rated battles with 1A No. 10 East Mills and 3A No. 10 Cherokee.
KMAland Boys Basketball (11/29): Clarinda beats Red Oak, WIC wins for T-C, AHSTW
(KMAland) -- Clarinda downed Red Oak, Woodbine edged CAM, Tri-Center and AHSTW picked up WIC wins a whole lot more took place in Tuesday's KMAland boys basketball slate. Creighton Tuzzio highlighted Clarinda’s outing with 12 points. Wyatt Schmitt and Isaac Jones had 10 points apiece, and Tadyn Brown contributed nine points for the Cardinals. Schmitt finished with a double-double, grabbing 12 rebounds.
Clarinda erases 14-point deficit, opens season with win
(Clarinda) -- The proper defensive adjustments paved the way for Clarinda's second-half comeback in the Cardinals' 61-54 season-opening win on Monday. The Cardinals (1-0) once trailed by 11 in the fourth quarter before outscoring Nodaway Valley 26-8 down the stretch. "I'm proud of how we fought back and found a...
Auburn's Kirkpatrick claims KMAland Nebraska Girls Golfer of the Year award
(Auburn) -- A conference championship, a second straight trip to state and a much-improved short game helped Auburn’s Jamisyn Kirkpatrick claim this year’s KMAland Nebraska Girls Golfer of the Year award. The Bulldog junior joined KMA’s Upon Further Review on Tuesday to talk about a season that has...
Nebraska adds Barthel, Peetz to football coaching staff
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule has hired two more assistant coaches to his staff. Nebraska hired E.J. Barthel as running backs coach on Tuesday and Jake Peetz as quarterbacks coach on Wednesday. Barthel comes to Lincoln from Connecticut. Barthel previously worked with Rhule with the NFL's Carolina...
Glenwood alum Sanders named to All-MVFC Team
(Brookings) -- Former Glenwood standout Caleb Sanders was named to the All-Missouri Valley Football Conference First Team on Monday. Sanders is joined on the first team by Northern Iowa's Theo Day (QB), Benny Sapp III (DB) and Matthew Cook (PK). Northern Iowa's Erik Sorensen (OL), Khristian Boyd (DL), Spencer Cuvelier...
Maryville's Webb named MEC Coach of the Year
(KMAland) -- Maryville raked in the Midland Empire Conference honors on Tuesday. Coach Matt Webb was named the Midland Empire Conference Coach of the Year while the Spoofhounds had first-team choices from Lucas Vierthaler (OL), Cooper Loe (FB), Derek Quinlin (QB), Delton Davis (WR), Caden Stoecklein (RB), Lucas Vierthaler (DL), Loe (LB) and Stoecklein (DB).
Men's College Basketball (11/28): Mound City alum Osburn hits double figures in Omaha loss
(KMAland) -- Kansas routed Texas Southern while Mound City alum Tony Osburn scored in double figures for Omaha in a loss on Monday in regional men’s college basketball. Omaha (3-5): Omaha dropped a 74-45 meeting with Mississippi State (7-0). Frankie Fidler and Mound City alum Tony Osburn each scored 10 points in the loss.
Rhule fires two key members of Nebraska's football staff
New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule fired two key members of Nebraska’s staff before his press conference on Monday. Head strength coach Zach Duval and director of performance nutrition Dave Ellis were both relieved of their duties at NU, a source within the athletic department confirmed on Monday night. Both of their biographies had already been removed from the Huskers.com website.
Nebraska reportedly hiring Satterfield as OC
(Lincoln) -- According to reports, Nebraska is set to hire Marcus Satterfield as their new offensive coordinator. Satterfield has spent the last two seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at South Carolina. Satterfield has made many stops at his coaching career, including a two-year stint as the head...
A Trivia Tidbit to Start the Matt Rhule Era
Where did that ubiquitous fist-pump image of Nebraska’s new football coach originate?
Iowa Bowl Projections: Where are outlets predicting the Hawkeyes land heading into championship week?
Iowa's 2022 regular season ended on Friday as the Hawkeyes fell to Nebraska, 24-17, to close out the year and fell just short of making it to the Big Ten Championship for the second straight year. The Hawkeyes closed out the regular season with a 7-5 record. Where do outlets...
Iowa TE LaPorta named Mackey Award finalist
(Iowa City) -- University of Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta is among the finalists for the Mackey Award. LaPorta led the Hawkeyes in receptions (53) and yards (601) while also catching one touchdown this season. Notre Dame's Michael Mayer and Brock Bowers are the other finalists. View the full release...
Cade McNamara transfer: Reporter lists B1G West program 'to keep an eye on' following QBs portal entry
Cade McNamara has officially announced he’s in the transfer portal for Michigan after the 2022 season and some are speculating where the former starter will end up. A lot of the suspected teams are within the B1G with the Iowa Hawkeyes being a possible contender. McNamara had a successful...
Former Nebraska interim coach Joseph arrested
(Lincoln) -- Former Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph was arrested following a domestic disturbance Wednesday. According to the Lincoln Police, Joseph was arrested at around 2 PM for strangulation and 3rd degree domestic assault. Joseph -- who is still on staff at Nebraska as an assistant -- has been...
Iowa QB enters transfer portal, per report
Iowa has lost a quarterback to the transfer portal. 247Sports’ David Eickholt reported the news on Tuesday. Alex Padilla is reportedly heading to the portal. Padilla last played in the regular season finale against Nebraska after starting QB Spencer Petras left the game with an injury. Padilla was a former 3-star recruit from the 2019 class per the 247Sports Composite.
Deloris Bragg, 86, of Braddyville, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Deloris passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at the Clarinda Regional Health Center. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Mini-ice storm knocks out KMAland power
(Undated) -- Freezing precipitation combined with high winds caused calamity for KMAland electrical services Tuesday. Thousands of MidAmerican Energy customers in southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska residents covered by Omaha Public Power District lost power for several hours. About 13,500 MidAmerican customers were without electricity at the peak of the outages. MidAmerican Energy Spokesman Geoff Greenwood tells KMA News a galloping effect caused most of the outages.
Wind blamed for power outages
SIDNEY - MidAmerican Energy is reporting power outages in southwest Iowa and the Sapp Bros Truck Stop near Percival was shut down. At 10:17 a.m., the power company reported 974 outages in Fremont County, including 602 at Sidney, 487 in Tabor, 167 at Riverton, 88 in Thurman, 105 in Randolph, 11 in Farragut and 43 in Underwood.
