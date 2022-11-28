Read full article on original website
zip06.com
Warriors’ Girls’ Hoops Ready to Bond, Build on Last Year’s Run
On paper, the Valley Regional girls’ basketball team may return a tiny roster after a prominent campaign last winter, though the Warriors also welcome back a deep, well-rounded group that is more seasoned for the big stage. Valley comes off a successful season in which it finished its regular...
zip06.com
T-Birds’ Football Falls to Ansonia in Class S State Quarters
The North Branford football team entered the Class S State Playoffs as the No. 8 seed and traveled to face top-ranked Ansonia in the quarterfinal round on Nov. 29, taking a 43-13 loss to finish its campaign 6-5 overall. The T-Birds returned to the postseason for the first time since 2014.
zip06.com
Madison Youth Football Teams Capture Two Titles
Both the Madison 6th grade and 8th grade football teams won their respective championships in the Shoreline Youth Football and Cheerleading Conference playoffs this year. The 8th grade team (left) led by coach Tom Kleine finished with an unblemished 11-0 record on their way to the title. They defeated Guilford 32-6, Branford 33-0, and Shelton 12-8 in the playoffs. Captains of the team were Lucca Boyce, Patrick Cahill, Brayden Dempsey, and Luciano Pesce. The champions outscored their competition 314-84 during the season. The 6th grade team, headed up by coach Mike Ferraiolo, went 9-2 for the season. The team went 3-0 during the playoffs and didn't allow a point, defeating Guilford 22-0, Southington 25-0 and Pomperaug 13-0 in the championship game. They outscored thier opponents this year 252-68. Team captains included Mathew O'Malley, Bo Mazzola, Michael Ferraiolo, Will Rahn, and Jake Rusher.
zip06.com
Hand Girls’ Hoops Ready to Delve Deeper Following Lengthy Postseason Run
A year ago, the Hand girls’ basketball team stood on the precipice of claiming a conference crown and entering a state championship game. Behind a deep and strong mix of returning pieces, the Tigers are determined to step one foot further toward both those summits. Last winter, Head Coach...
zip06.com
Branford Football Takes 35-25 Class M State Quarters Loss
The Branford football team began the Class M State Playoffs as the No. 8 seed and ventured to top-seeded Berlin in the quarterfinals on Nov. 29, suffering a 35-25 defeat to finish 5-6 overall. Following a scoreless opening period to the postseason, the Hornets heaved the first blow when Nate...
zip06.com
Branford’s Newest Playground Opens at Foote Memorial Park
Branford’s newest playground is open at Foote Memorial Park on Melrose Avenue. On Thursday, Dec. 1, Branford Parks and Recreation Director Alex Palluzzi Jr. said the newly completed playground and its colorful, interactive elements for ages 2 through 5 and ages 5 through 9, were open and ready for public play.
zip06.com
Guilford, Westbrook Participate in Hand’s Holiday Toy Drive
The Hand High School Unified Sports Team hosted a holiday toy drive on Nov. 29, benefitting Faith’s Toy drive and Yale NH Hospital. Many people were in attendance, including Unified programs from Guilford High School and Westbrook High School, donating 92 toys. Santa showed up for pictures and participated in a few of the many activities in the Polson Middle School gymnasium.
zip06.com
Channeling Support for Harbor Lights in Branford
Volunteer organizers of the 4th annual Harbor Lights in Branford are hoping to channel plenty of support from community members, who still have time to purchase luminary kits, sign up to help set up the bags, or simply make a donation. All proceeds from this year’s Harbor Lights event, set for Saturday, Dec. 17, will once again benefit non-profit Community Dining Room (CDR).
zip06.com
Essex Winter Series Prepares for New Season
The Essex Winter Series has had to improvise: Not musical improvisation, but like other groups during the pandemic, it had to make changes to its concert schedule to react to the ever-changing COVID situation. The result is that the final concert of last year’s season will take place on Sunday,...
zip06.com
Joan Davis-Clark
Joan Davis-Clark, 75, of Madison, passed away peacefully in Madison at the Hearth at Tuxis Pond on Nov. 25. Born on Feb. 8, 1947 in Beaver, Pennsylvania, Joan was the daughter of the late Henry Sulser and Jeanne (Witherow) Sulser. Joan graduated from Beaver Area High School in 1964. She then went on to earn her bachelor’s degree from Penn State in speech and communications, where she was a proud member of Tri Delta Sorority. Joan worked as a substitute teacher in the Madison School System and then went on to be the real estate manager at Coldwell Banker Realtors in Madison for over 30 years. She married the love of her life, Ronald C. Clark on July 31, 1999.
zip06.com
Branford Education Board Chair Shares Superintendent Search Update
In a letter to the Branford community published on the Town of Branford website November 23, 2022, Board of Education (BOE) chairman Peter Berdon outlined the board’s efforts underway in the search for the district’s next Superintendent of Schools. The full text of the letter reads as follows:
Martin Klein
Martin Klein
On Nov. 19, Martin Klein passed away at the age of 94. Martin “Marty” Klein was born in 1928, to Abraham and Rose (Klappersack) Klein. As a young boy he lived in the neighborhood of Richmond Hill (now Queens) in New York City, before moving to Guilford, in 1934, where his family operated a poultry farm.
zip06.com
Who’s Excited for North Branford’s Tree Lighting?
An annual, family-friendly tree lighting event that only North Branford can deliver is set for Friday, Dec. 2 at the Town-owned Augur property, 290 Forest Road, in Northford. In partnership with North Branford Rotary Club, North Branford Parks and Recreation is planning to provide hay rides, musical entertainment, a petting zoo, ice scuplting demonstration, marshmallow toasting (sticks provided courtesy Smorstix), hot chocolate, cookies and, of course, Santa Claus himself to help light the town tree.
Jane Proto
Jane Proto
Jane Proto of Branford passed away suddenly on Nov. 21. She was the wife of the late Charles Michaelson and Michael Proto; and mother to Lisa Komoroski (David) of Branford, Michael Proto (Deanna) of Whitinsville, Massachusetts, and Nils Michaelson (Marybeth) of North Branford. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Nicole Tims (Jeffrey), Amy Peckham (Nicholas), Brianna Sabetta (Joseph), Karlie Komoroski (Kaelyn Brennan), Julie Michaelson, Michael Proto, and Lily Proto; and her great-grandchildren, Matthew and Jenna Gall. She was predeceased by her twin sisters, Joan Cinque and Ruth Greenwood; and her beloved dog Jeter. Jane was born in Worcester, Massachusetts on Feb. 6, 1938, and was raised in both Sweden, and Connecticut. She was the daughter of the late John and Anna Wendt Anderson.
zip06.com
Gerald Harris Pollak
Gerald Harris “Gerry” Pollak of Madison, died Nov. 21 at home surrounded by his family after a long battle with cancer. He was 67, a beloved son, nephew, father, husband, and friend. Gerry was the son of Gerald and Marian (Harris) Pollak. With his father’s untimely and sudden passing, his mother single-handedly raised Gerry and his older brother Jeff in Spuyten Duyvil (Bronx), New York. To know Gerry was to love him; and he has kept in touch with friends from everywhere he lived or worked, including childhood friends from the Knolls.
zip06.com
Lola M. Bullenkamp
Lola M. Bullenkamp, 86, of Westbrook passed away peacefully on Oct. 15. She was predeceased by her daughter Janet. Lola is survived by her loving husband Peter; daughter Marjorie Zotto of Madison and husband Stephen; two grandchildren, Matthew and Camille; her brother Arnold Brandt; and many nieces and nephews. Peter...
zip06.com
Non-Profit Seeks Improved Relationships with Law Enforcement
The local non-profit A Little Compassion (ALC) held its first Lattes with Law Enforcement sit-down discussion at the organization’s Nest Coffee House on Nov. 16. The event was an informal talk between the town’s police department and the Nest’s neurodiverse workers. The discussion brought together neurodivergent individuals...
zip06.com
Frisson to Perform Dec. 11
On Sunday, Dec. 11 at 3 p.m., those looking to enjoy classic holiday music can attend a performance by Fisson at the Morgan School auditorium for free as part of the George Flynn Classical Concerts series. The George Flynn Classical Concerts Series is in 25th year of providing free concerts...
