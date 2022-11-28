Joan Davis-Clark, 75, of Madison, passed away peacefully in Madison at the Hearth at Tuxis Pond on Nov. 25. Born on Feb. 8, 1947 in Beaver, Pennsylvania, Joan was the daughter of the late Henry Sulser and Jeanne (Witherow) Sulser. Joan graduated from Beaver Area High School in 1964. She then went on to earn her bachelor’s degree from Penn State in speech and communications, where she was a proud member of Tri Delta Sorority. Joan worked as a substitute teacher in the Madison School System and then went on to be the real estate manager at Coldwell Banker Realtors in Madison for over 30 years. She married the love of her life, Ronald C. Clark on July 31, 1999.

MADISON, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO