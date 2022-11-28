FREDERICKTOWN -- The 22nd annual Fredericktown Christmas Walk and Charity Auction will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 3 to 7 p.m. Fredericktown welcomes all of Knox County and surrounding areas to come enjoy a fun and family-friendly event. Donations and proceeds from the Fredericktown Christmas Walk and Auction will go toward the support of Food For The Hungry, Fredericktown Interchurch, Fredericktown Salvation Army, and the Fredericktown Community Relief Fund.

