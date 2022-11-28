Read full article on original website
Knox Pages
Swing into the Holidays with Kenyon’s Dec. 9 Snowflake Gala to raise funds for Food for the Hungry
MOUNT VERNON — On Friday, Dec. 9, Kenyon College will host the Twelfth Annual Snowflake Gala “Swing into the Holidays” in support of Knox County Food for the Hungry at the Lowry Center on the campus of Kenyon College. The event will begin with a cocktail reception...
Knox County high school drives for Food For The Hungry
MOUNT VERNON — Knox County High Schools are set to launch their Food For The Hungry collections on November 29. Participating schools include Centerburg, East Knox, Danville, Mount Vernon, Fredericktown, and Knox County Career Center. Each High School is getting creative to collect food and funds for FFTH. The...
Knox County maternity housing receives grant
MOUNT VERNON -- Place 4 Grace, a Knox County-based ministry committed to providing safe housing options and other services to unwed pregnant women in Knox County for the last 6 years, has been awarded a $60,000 reimbursement grant by The Christ Foundation. The grant is payable over the next three...
Country Christmas celebrates 22nd annual Fredericktown Xmas Walk & charity auction
FREDERICKTOWN -- The 22nd annual Fredericktown Christmas Walk and Charity Auction will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 3 to 7 p.m. Fredericktown welcomes all of Knox County and surrounding areas to come enjoy a fun and family-friendly event. Donations and proceeds from the Fredericktown Christmas Walk and Auction will go toward the support of Food For The Hungry, Fredericktown Interchurch, Fredericktown Salvation Army, and the Fredericktown Community Relief Fund.
Open Source: Are Knox County fire departments prepared to battle electric car fires?
MOUNT VERNON — A Knox Pages reader asked our newsroom: With the ever-increasing Electric Car fires, how is our local fire department to respond and how can they put out that fire? How dangerous is the toxic fumes to the fireman and to the environment?
Authorities discuss shots fired at Centerburg substation that led to power outage
CENTERBURG — Between 20 to 40 shots were heard in Centerburg in early November that caused a power outage giving students a three-day weekend. On Nov. 11, a Licking County Sheriff's Office deputy was dispatched to 15150 Clover Valley Rd., around 1:45 a.m. on reported shots fired at an AEP substation. Johnstown's police department was on the scene too, according to the police report's narrative.
Cardington-Lincoln squeezes past Fredericktown
Cardington-Lincoln topped Fredericktown 51-46 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball action on November 30. Last season, Cardington-Lincoln and Fredericktown faced off on January 22, 2022 at Fredericktown High School. For more, click here.
Stanley Gardner pleads not guilty to new murder charge, requests medical attention
ASHLAND — Stanley Gardner, 71, of Ashland pleaded not guilty Monday to a recently-added aggravated murder charge for the early September shooting death of his son. On Sept. 2, police responded to Gardner's home after his daughter-in-law found him bleeding, bruised, and swollen. After police arrived, they discovered the body of his son, Jason Gardner, apparently shot to death.
