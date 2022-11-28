Read full article on original website
BBC
Daughter cannot watch execution of Kevin Johnson, judge rules
A 19-year-old US woman will not be able to see her father executed, after a judge upheld a Missouri law that states she is too young. Kevin Johnson faces execution on Tuesday for the killing of a police officer in 2005, when he was 19. He requested that his daughter,...
coloradopolitics.com
Federal judge declines to order dental work, undergarments for female detainee
A federal judge has declined to order the provision of female undergarments and dental care to a detainee in Washington County, believing he was unable to do so as part of a criminal case. Carissa Ann Casner has been in jail for one year, largely in Washington County. She only...
Missouri Supreme Court to decide if Kevin Johnson’s execution should be halted
One week from Tuesday, a St. Louis man will be executed for the 2005 murder of a police officer, but the day before he is set to die by lethal injection, the state's highest court will hear arguments on why they should halt the execution.
Department of Justice rules suicide of police officer who defended the Capitol during Jan 6 a line-of-duty death
Officer Howard Liebengood, 51, was assigned to the Senate Division of the Capitol Police Department. He died by suicide days after the Capitol attack.
Federal prosecutors recommend 300-months in prison for convicted Chinese spy
Federal prosecutors recommend a 300-month prison sentence for the Chinese spy convicted of conspiring to steal trade secrets from Evendale-based GE Aviation. Yanjun Xu will be sentenced on Nov. 15.
Biden Admin Warns SCOTUS That Upholding ‘Incredibly Destabilizing’ Injunction Against DHS Would ‘Absolutely Scramble’ Immigration Enforcement
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday heard marathon oral arguments in an immigration law case that could have far-reaching impacts on several other areas of law and government policy. Stylized as United States v. Texas, the case is premised on 2021 memos by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas...
KWTX
Twin Peaks Massacre: City of Waco, McLennan County, and Abel Reyna ask U.S. Supreme Court to review reinstatement of lawsuits filed by bikers
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The city of Waco, McLennan County, former District Attorney Abel Reyna and other remaining defendants in lawsuits filed by bikers arrested after the deadly 2015 Twin Peaks shootout are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review a recent decision by a federal appeals court. A three-judge...
Trans psychologist files brief against Md. school district hiding transitions from parents: 'Terrible idea'
Dr. Erica Anderson, a transgender psychologist, filed a court brief against the Montgomery County Board of Education for allowing teachers to hide students' gender identity from parents.
Trump faces new trial date in rape accuser's lawsuit
NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Tuesday delayed by two months the scheduled defamation trial of Donald Trump by a writer who accused the former U.S. president of rape.
A Delaware man ended his Tinder date early to Uber to the Jan. 6 insurrection. Now he’s going to prison
On Jan. 6, 2021, the day after meeting up with a Tinder date in Alexandria, Virginia, Jeffrey Schaefer was watching TV at her apartment when he saw scenes of rioters at the U.S. Capitol. Schaeffer didn’t waste any time. He supported President Donald Trump’s so-called “Stop the Steal” rally...
coloradopolitics.com
SCOTUS decision on gun rights does not shield nonviolent felons from disarmament, judge finds
Although the U.S. Supreme Court recently made it easier to strike down gun safety regulations under the Second Amendment, a federal judge has rejected the claim that the longstanding ban on firearm possession by felons — even nonviolent ones — is unconstitutional. Last week, U.S. District Court Judge...
19-year-old asks court to let her watch father's execution in Missouri
A 19-year-old woman is asking a federal court to allow her to watch her father's death by injection, despite a Missouri law barring anyone under 21 from witnessing an execution.
State Department says Salvadorans' attempts to 'directly influence' a U.S. congressional election are 'unacceptable'
After winning re-election to her seat in the House, Rep. Norma Torres, D-Calif., issued a news release making a startling accusation: El Salvador President Nayib Bukele participated in “foreign election interference” in her race. Bukele, whose government has said it’s Torres who has been interfering in its matters,...
Religious groups call on Senate to pass Respect for Marriage Act
Story at a glance More than a dozen religious groups are calling on the Senate to pass the Respect for Marriage Act. The Respect for Marriage Act would address a national patchwork of marriage laws by requiring states to recognize interracial and same-sex marriages as legally valid if those unions were performed in a state…
crypto-economy.com
Lawmakers in the United States are Pushing a Bipartisan Bill to Regulate Crypto
The collapse of FTX has been described by Republican senator Cynthia Lummis as a wake-up call to Congress, who she is calling for more regulation as a result of this collapse. This is a new attempt by the Government to control a market that, so far, they have not been able to manage. Undoubtedly, their intentions are far from protecting users (as they themselves claim) and have more to do with controlling citizens’ finances and, ultimately, getting a slice of the cake.
FireRescue1
FDNY to make diversity push with 5 new laws
NEW YORK — The FDNY’s efforts to diversify its ranks are likely to pick up steam under five new measures Mayor Eric Adams signed into law Monday morning at the department’s Randalls Island training facility. The laws — all of which went into effect immediately after being...
‘Last thing we need’: Pols want NYers to pay $300M so illegal migrants can stay
A pair of Albany Democrats from New York City want taxpayers to pick up as much as $300 million in legal fees to help illegal immigrants fight deportation – despite worries it could also help potentially “dangerous people” stay in the country. “We have a moral obligation to make sure that new Americans have legal representation. Otherwise, the odds are without a lawyer they’ll be sent back to their country of origin and could face dire circumstances, including death,” state Sen. Brad Hoylman (D-Manhattan) said of legislation he is sponsoring alongside Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz (D-Queens). Legislators estimate the effort would cost $300...
Federal judge rejects woman’s request to attend father’s execution in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A federal judge rejected a request from a 19-year-old Missouri woman to attend her father’s execution on Tuesday in Missouri. U.S. District Judge Brian Wimes ruled that a state law barring Corionsa “Khorry” Ramey from being present because of her age is constitutional, WDAF-TV reported.
In Montana Landowners’ Case, Justices Ponder What Happens When SCOTUS Rulings Throw a Wrench into Statutory Interpretation
The justices were jovial as they heard oral arguments Wednesday in Wilkins v. United States, a dispute with underlying facts befitting an episode of Yellowstone: Montana landowners suing the federal government for land-locking them with an improper easement. At stake, though, is not the justices’ views on the Western wilderness, but rather, whether the federal government’s 12-year limitation on lawsuits applies to the landowners even when recent SCOTUS rulings in other cases might indicate otherwise.
We Need the Equality Act—and We Need It Now! | Opinion
As a Black transgender woman who has extensively reported on the rise of anti-trans hate in America, this weekend's targeted massacre at Club Q in Colorado Springs is the moment I have always feared, but hoped would never come.
