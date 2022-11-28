ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Law & Crime

Biden Admin Warns SCOTUS That Upholding ‘Incredibly Destabilizing’ Injunction Against DHS Would ‘Absolutely Scramble’ Immigration Enforcement

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday heard marathon oral arguments in an immigration law case that could have far-reaching impacts on several other areas of law and government policy. Stylized as United States v. Texas, the case is premised on 2021 memos by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas...
LOUISIANA STATE
crypto-economy.com

Lawmakers in the United States are Pushing a Bipartisan Bill to Regulate Crypto

The collapse of FTX has been described by Republican senator Cynthia Lummis as a wake-up call to Congress, who she is calling for more regulation as a result of this collapse. This is a new attempt by the Government to control a market that, so far, they have not been able to manage. Undoubtedly, their intentions are far from protecting users (as they themselves claim) and have more to do with controlling citizens’ finances and, ultimately, getting a slice of the cake.
FireRescue1

FDNY to make diversity push with 5 new laws

NEW YORK — The FDNY’s efforts to diversify its ranks are likely to pick up steam under five new measures Mayor Eric Adams signed into law Monday morning at the department’s Randalls Island training facility. The laws — all of which went into effect immediately after being...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

‘Last thing we need’: Pols want NYers to pay $300M so illegal migrants can stay

A pair of Albany Democrats from New York City want taxpayers to pick up as much as $300 million in legal fees to help illegal immigrants fight deportation – despite worries it could also help potentially “dangerous people” stay in the country. “We have a moral obligation to make sure that new Americans have legal representation. Otherwise, the odds are without a lawyer they’ll be sent back to their country of origin and could face dire circumstances, including death,” state Sen. Brad Hoylman (D-Manhattan) said of legislation he is sponsoring alongside Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz (D-Queens). Legislators estimate the effort would cost $300...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Law & Crime

In Montana Landowners’ Case, Justices Ponder What Happens When SCOTUS Rulings Throw a Wrench into Statutory Interpretation

The justices were jovial as they heard oral arguments Wednesday in Wilkins v. United States, a dispute with underlying facts befitting an episode of Yellowstone: Montana landowners suing the federal government for land-locking them with an improper easement. At stake, though, is not the justices’ views on the Western wilderness, but rather, whether the federal government’s 12-year limitation on lawsuits applies to the landowners even when recent SCOTUS rulings in other cases might indicate otherwise.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy