allongeorgia.com
Suspect Identified in Park Place Shooting, Wanted for Aggravated Assault
Statesboro Police Department detectives have identified a suspect in the Thursday afternoon shooting at Park Place Apartments. The suspect, Michael Kelly, is currently wanted for Aggravated Assault. The victim is at Memorial in Savannah in stable condition at this time. From SPD:. On 12/1/22 at 1:45 p.m. SPD officers and...
wtoc.com
Driver arrested after crashing into Georgia Southern dorm
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A driver faces charges after their car plowed into the entrance of a Georgia Southern dorm. A university spokesperson says it happened around 2am when a car struck an entrance to Centennial Place. Statesboro police say they arrested the driver and DUI and other charges are pending.
Body of woman found in Riceboro, police say
RICEBORO, Ga (WSAV) — The body of a woman was discovered in a wooded area in Riceboro Friday afternoon. According to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), police say that hunters discovered the body around 5:30 p.m. on December 3. Maj. Quincy Melvin stated that the case is being handled as a homicide and has […]
Georgia police arrest man suspected of shooting teenager campaigning for Warnock
Georgia police have arrested a man suspected to have shot a teenager outside his home on Thursday.
Man shot, injured at Statesboro apartment complex
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A shooting at a Statesboro apartment complex injured a man, according to the Statesboro Police Department (SPD). SPD said a 27-year-old man was shot in his chest and flown to Memorial Health where he remains in stable condition. The shooting happened at Park Place around 1:45 p.m. on Thursday. SPD charged […]
Savannah Police: Woman injured in Commercial Court shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman injured Friday afternoon. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the incident took place in the 600 block of Commercial Court. It’s believed the shooting was the result of a domestic altercation, SPD said. A suspect has been located, according to Savannah […]
Detectives seek E. Henry St. porch pirate
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying a porch pirate in Savannah. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), surveillance footage from Nov. 8 around 5 p.m. captured an unknown man taking packages off of a porch in the 800 block of E. Henry Street. SPD described him as a […]
allongeorgia.com
BOLO: Bryan County SO Seeking Help Locating Man Wanted on Murder Charges, Considered Armed and Dangerous
The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating an individual wanted on murder charges. Tavares Tarrell Brown is one of two men charged in the 2019 murder of Kevin Jermaine Johnson at an Ellabell convenience store. Brown was out on bond and did not report as court ordered. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.
SPD investigating Friday night homicide
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was killed in a shooting that happened in the Cuyler-Brownsville neighborhood in Savannah Friday night. The Savannah Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting on the 800 block of W. 38th St. Officers found Christopher Alexander Johnson, 34, inside a residential home suffering from gunshot wounds. Johnson […]
Car crashes into student housing apartment building on GS campus
Public safety agencies responded to a report of a car crash into a student housing apartment building on the GS Campus early Saturday morning. Bulloch County 911 dispatched GS Public Safety, Statesboro Police Department, Bulloch County EMS and Statesboro Fire at 2:03 AM on Saturday, December 3, 2022 to a report of a crash into Centennial Place apartments on the GS campus. Centennial Place is located at 98 Georgia Avenue on the GS campus and is operated by the university as student housing.
WSAV-TV
SPD seeks porch pirate
The Savannah Police Department released this video of a man sought for stealing packages off of a porch in the 800 block of E. Henry St. The Savannah Police Department released this video of a man sought for stealing packages off of a porch in the 800 block of E. Henry St.
WSAV-TV
Savannah High School shooting hoax
wtoc.com
Suspect in homicide case commits suicide, according to sheriff’s office
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said the person of interest in a homicide case committed suicide on Thursday. Bones found in the greater area of Bluffton were identified as Brenda Carman, a woman who went missing in August. The sheriff’s office says they were...
WSAV-TV
Officials: Savannah High School gunman call appears to be a hoax
‘There’s no waiting to go in there,’ SWAT team member talks school shooting hoax response
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Two minutes after the Savannah Police Department received a terrifying 911 call claiming that an active shooter was at Savannah High, officers were on the scene. WSAV spoke to a member of the SWAT team who said while he’s thankful it was a hoax, it was an opportunity to put their […]
WSAV-TV
1995 Yemassee murder victim identified as Florida woman
WJCL
Daniel Defense issues statement about lawsuit filed by mother of Uvalde school shooting victim
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — The Founder and CEO of Daniel Defense has issued a statement following a lawsuit filed against the Bryan County gun manufacturer and others. Marty Daniel released the statement Friday morning after the mother of a 10-year-old who was killed in the Uvalde school shooting filed a 76-page federal lawsuit that included the Black Creek business.
allongeorgia.com
Kemp Releases Statement on Wednesday Morning’s Hoax Calls Regarding Gunmen on School Campuses
Governor Brian Kemp released a statement on this morning’s hoax calls regarding gunmen at several Georgia schools, including Savannah, Brunswick, and Camden. From Savannah-Chatham County Public School System Wednesday morning:. (2) UPDATE: Emergency responders have completed the search of Savannah High School and the Savannah Early College and have...
WJCL
Hoax calls about gunman on campus leads to evacuation of Savannah High, lockdown at other schools
Bulloch Sheriff’s Deputies escort Retired Chief Deputy Gene McDaniel home
In a display of love, respect and honor the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Motorcycle Escort Team escorted the body of Retired Bulloch County Chief Deputy Gene McDaniel to Joiner Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro, GA. The escort team traveled to a Savannah hospital to assist with the escort home. Gene...
