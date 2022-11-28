ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

allongeorgia.com

Suspect Identified in Park Place Shooting, Wanted for Aggravated Assault

Statesboro Police Department detectives have identified a suspect in the Thursday afternoon shooting at Park Place Apartments. The suspect, Michael Kelly, is currently wanted for Aggravated Assault. The victim is at Memorial in Savannah in stable condition at this time. From SPD:. On 12/1/22 at 1:45 p.m. SPD officers and...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Driver arrested after crashing into Georgia Southern dorm

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A driver faces charges after their car plowed into the entrance of a Georgia Southern dorm. A university spokesperson says it happened around 2am when a car struck an entrance to Centennial Place. Statesboro police say they arrested the driver and DUI and other charges are pending.
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Body of woman found in Riceboro, police say

RICEBORO, Ga (WSAV) — The body of a woman was discovered in a wooded area in Riceboro Friday afternoon. According to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), police say that hunters discovered the body around 5:30 p.m. on December 3. Maj. Quincy Melvin stated that the case is being handled as a homicide and has […]
RICEBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Man shot, injured at Statesboro apartment complex

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A shooting at a Statesboro apartment complex injured a man, according to the Statesboro Police Department (SPD). SPD said a 27-year-old man was shot in his chest and flown to Memorial Health where he remains in stable condition. The shooting happened at Park Place around 1:45 p.m. on Thursday. SPD charged […]
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police: Woman injured in Commercial Court shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman injured Friday afternoon. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the incident took place in the 600 block of Commercial Court. It’s believed the shooting was the result of a domestic altercation, SPD said. A suspect has been located, according to Savannah […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Detectives seek E. Henry St. porch pirate

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying a porch pirate in Savannah. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), surveillance footage from Nov. 8 around 5 p.m. captured an unknown man taking packages off of a porch in the 800 block of E. Henry Street. SPD described him as a […]
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

BOLO: Bryan County SO Seeking Help Locating Man Wanted on Murder Charges, Considered Armed and Dangerous

The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating an individual wanted on murder charges. Tavares Tarrell Brown is one of two men charged in the 2019 murder of Kevin Jermaine Johnson at an Ellabell convenience store. Brown was out on bond and did not report as court ordered. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD investigating Friday night homicide

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was killed in a shooting that happened in the Cuyler-Brownsville neighborhood in Savannah Friday night. The Savannah Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting on the 800 block of W. 38th St. Officers found Christopher Alexander Johnson, 34, inside a residential home suffering from gunshot wounds. Johnson […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Car crashes into student housing apartment building on GS campus

Public safety agencies responded to a report of a car crash into a student housing apartment building on the GS Campus early Saturday morning. Bulloch County 911 dispatched GS Public Safety, Statesboro Police Department, Bulloch County EMS and Statesboro Fire at 2:03 AM on Saturday, December 3, 2022 to a report of a crash into Centennial Place apartments on the GS campus. Centennial Place is located at 98 Georgia Avenue on the GS campus and is operated by the university as student housing.
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV-TV

SPD seeks porch pirate

The Savannah Police Department released this video of a man sought for stealing packages off of a porch in the 800 block of E. Henry St. The Savannah Police Department released this video of a man sought for stealing packages off of a porch in the 800 block of E. Henry St.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Savannah High School shooting hoax

1995 Yemassee murder victim identified as Florida …. A woman that was found dead in a drainage ditch on May 24, 1995, has now been identified as a missing wife and mother of three. Leilani Simon placed under protective custody. Police have placed Quinton Simon’s mother under protective custody at...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Officials: Savannah High School gunman call appears to be a hoax

Reports of a gunman prompted a massive police presence at Savannah High School and Savannah Early College on Wednesday morning. Officials: Savannah High School gunman call appears …. Reports of a gunman prompted a massive police presence at Savannah High School and Savannah Early College on Wednesday morning. City officials...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

1995 Yemassee murder victim identified as Florida woman

A woman that was found dead in a drainage ditch on May 24, 1995, has now been identified as a missing wife and mother of three. 1995 Yemassee murder victim identified as Florida …. A woman that was found dead in a drainage ditch on May 24, 1995, has now...
SAVANNAH, GA

