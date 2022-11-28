Read full article on original website
Do Massachusetts Residents Legally Have to Shovel Snow Off Their Sidewalk?
We're not technically into the winter season, which doesn't officially start until December 21, but Massachusetts residents know mother nature pays no attention to the calendar. Massachusetts already saw its first measurable snowfall in November and even though it didn't last long we know more is on the horizon. Shoveling...
Massachusetts Residents, Get Ready for The Ultimate Christmas Light Display!
It's the most wonderful time of the year! At least I think so. Everyone's scrabbling to Christmas shop and get ready for busiest time of the year. Christmas that is. After shopping, why not take a break and appreciate this awesome holiday light display!. Where may you ask?. Look no...
Berkshires Mexican Restaurant Announces Date to Open This Month
It's been quite the process for this Mexican restaurant to get the pieces in place to reopen its doors to the public, but it looks like they now have an opening date set for this popular joint in the Berkshires. Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill in downtown Pittsfield has been closed for awhile, but now we know it's opening up in December sooner than you might think.
Let it Snow! Ten Snowiest Cities and Towns in Massachusetts
Were just a little over three weeks out from the Christmas holiday and Massachusetts residents are looking at a week of 40 degree plus temperatures. After a crazy hot summer which brought a drough to most Massachusetts communities, residents are still enjoying above average December temperatures. There has been one occasion of measurable snowfall for some western Massachusetts communities, but dry so far for the most part.
Berkshire County’s Best Holiday Light Displays for 2022
The holiday season in Berkshire County is an experience like no other. Residents throughout the area can be counted on to channel their inner Clark Griswold and string up hundreds of lights, fill inflatables and plug in the holographic projector. There's no doubt that Berkshire County residents love the holidays and love to show off their hard work with others.
Which Berkshires Town Was Named a ‘Best Small Town in Massachusetts’?
For anyone living in the Berkshires, you definitely realize how lucky we are in our region of the state. Everything from the scenery, history, and cozy feel of each city and town throughout the Berkshires helps the region establish its particular identity within the Massachusetts. But did you realize that we have a town here that recently named as a 'Best Small Town in Massachusetts'?
Massachusetts Continues to Struggle with an Alarming Public Health Crisis
Massachusetts residents continue to feel the effects of the pandemic. Even in December 2022, there are many folks throughout Massachusetts including the Berkshires that are having trouble making ends meet. Price inflation in grocery items doesn't help matters nor does the rising cost of heat along with the constant struggle of trying to find affordable housing especially close to work. In the Berkshires, organizations like Construct Inc. and the Community Development of South Berkshire (CDCSB) are continuing to secure local dwellings that they can turn into affordable, workforce and apartment housing. These efforts certainly do not go unnoticed.
Another Health Related Matter “Concerns” MA Residents
Flu season is settling in and COVID-19 continues to persist throughout The Bay State and locally throughout The Berkshires and our entire tri-state region. Berkshire Health Systems and CHP (Community Health Programs) are urging parents to take any necessary precautions in safeguarding their youngsters from RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) which can be deceiving in many ways.
Pittsfield Wreath Art Auction To Benefit Local Food Pantries
The Wreath Art Auction is back in-person at the Lichtenstein Center for the Arts on Friday, December 2nd. Dozens of local artists and members of the Springside Greenhouse Group have donated their talent, time and materials to create one-of-a-kind, original holiday wreaths, centerpieces and more. The preview party and sale begins at 5pm and the live auction will take place after the Park Square Holiday Tree Lighting at 6:30 pm.
This Berkshire Ski Resort Is Massachusetts’ Highest
The cold and snowy season is upon us and although we here in Massachusetts won't see the heart of winter for another month or so, skiing is on the brain. We can either embrace winter and enjoy it, or hibernate until spring's thaw. Skiing, no matter what level your at,...
Western Massachusetts Traffic Stop Leads To Two Arrests, Stolen Firearm
Every once in a while the long arm of the law reaches out and snares two at a time! That's what happened recently according to Mass State Police when a routine traffic stop in Greenfield leads to two arrests and the recovery of a stolen firearm. In a media statement,...
2022 Pittsfield ‘Citizens Academy’ Cohort Recognized
Listeners of "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" may have heard Mayor Tyer mention "Citizens Academy" over the last few years and now some are being recognized for completing the program. The 2022 Citizens Academy cohort were recognized and presented with certificates at the Nov. 29 City Council meeting for...
Pittsfield Police Investigating Attempted Robbery At Berkshire Bank
Pittsfield Police were dispatched to Berkshire Bank at 66 West Street for a hold up alarm around 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Information from dispatch was that a robbery was in progress. According to witnesses at the scene, the suspect was described as a white male that wore a brown...
This Oscar, Emmy Winning Celebrity Spent His Thanksgiving in Western Massachusetts
The Berkshires of western Massachusetts are a truly magical place that both locals and visitors enjoy. Tucked in the far west corner of Massachusetts, Berkshire County spans the length of the state, bordering Vermont, New York, and Connecticut. The mountains offer stunning views throughout the year, cultural hubs and historic landmarks provide an abundance of shows, exhibitions, and activities, and the culinary landscape is spectacular. It's no surprise that close to three million people visit on an annual basis.
Who Has the Best Gas Station Pizza in Massachusetts? (UPDATED)
Pizza! Everybody loves pizza. I mean at least I do. Who doesn't am I missing anyone? Anyways, it seems like almost every day I have a habit of eating one slice. Particularly when I walk into a gas station and grab my usual iced coffee as well. Who would've thought that one day pizza and gas would go together? Heck, I remember when certain gas stations only sold microwaveable pizza that you would heat up, and then pay for at the counter.
How Do Massachusetts Gas Prices Look Going Into Thanksgiving?
The holiday season is upon us, and that means there is plenty of traveling that will be taking place over the course of the next month and a half. So, as we head into Thanksgiving, how does Massachusetts look when it comes to our gas prices? Especially compared to the rest of the country?
BREAKING NEWS: Family of Adams Misplaced from Fire Thanksgiving Morning
Nothing is more devastating than losing everything you own in a house fire. It's an experience that you never want to go through. Speaking from experience myself. Only this time, it happened on a holiday that this family will never forget. FYI big shout-out to all the 1st responders that worked so hard to get this structure under control!
Think You’re A Smart Cookie? Guess What Massachusetts’ Favorite Cookie Is
Hey, Berkshire County, here's a question: Are you a cookie connoisseur? And I don't mean occasionally grabbing some boring old chocolate chip cookies as a snack(not that I don't LOVE me some "boring old chocolate chip cookies"!) or an Oreo or two for a sugar boost on your way out the door.
Fries, Mashed, Or Baked? What’s Massachusetts’ Favorite Potato Dish?
Who doesn't love a good potato dish now and again, Berkshire County? It's such a simple food, yet it can be put to so many creative and delicious uses. How do you prefer your taters? Fried? Baked(with sour cream, melted cheese, butter, and bacon bits)? Boiled(with corned beef and cabbage)? Scalloped(what could be wrong with potatoes and cheese)?
Massachusetts, Here Are The Best Black Friday Deals, Specifically
It's time to accept the cold, hard truth, Berkshire County(if you haven't already). Many Americans(including yourself, possibly) plan to be spending a lot less holiday shopping this year. And because of this, the good folks at WalletHub, the personal finance experts, are going to try and make holiday shopping a...
